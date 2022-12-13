Read full article on original website
Tobey Maguire Hits the Red Carpet With 16-Year-Old Daughter Ruby For the First Time
Tobey Maguire turned his latest movie premiere into a father-daughter date night. The Spider-Man star brought his eldest child, Ruby Sweetheart, to the "Babylon" screening in Los Angeles on Dec. 15, marking their first red carpet appearance together. Maguire, who portrays a character named James McKay in the Paramount Pictures drama, looked classy in a black suit, while 16-year-old Ruby subtly coordinated in a black velvet dress, red fur-lined jacket, and black boots.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Will Smith Recalls an "Emancipation" Costar Spitting on Him While Filming: "I Was Like, Whoa"
Will Smith's role in his new period drama, "Emancipation," has already garnered award-season buzz for the 54-year-old actor (despite his Oscars controversy), but apparently he's not the only one who gave a passionate performance in the movie. During the latest episode of "Red Table Talk," which dropped on Dec. 14, Smith shared that his costar, Steven Ogg, once "ad-libbed" in one of their scenes together and spit on him during filming.
Paris Hilton's New Hair Is Channeling Wednesday Addams
Is Paris Hilton in her Wednesday Addams era? On Dec. 13, the star posted a picture of herself and a friend enjoying a trip to Disneyland and if you weren't keen, you'd probably have missed her entirely thanks to her new look. For the trip (and presumably to enjoy a...
Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Daughter Jazz's 7th Birthday: "I Love You More Than Words"
Dwayne Johnson is wishing his daughter Jasmine Johnson all the best on her 7th birthday. "Happiest Birthday 🥳 🎂 to my little fearless, tornado of charisma and charm, Jazzy Lia," the father of three captioned photos of himself and Jazz on Instagram on Dec. 16. "And the best fishing buddy any daddy could ever ask for 🎣. Slow and steady wins the race, ten toes down and I always got your back. I love you more than words exist for me and I'm flying home so I can tuck you in tonight! Happy birthday baby."
Pink Is "Blown Away" by Her Daughter Willow's Angelic Olivia Rodrigo Cover
Willow Sage Hart is a songstress in the making. On Dec. 13, Pink shared a video of her 11-year-old daughter performing a cover of Olivia Rodrigo's "The Rose Song" from "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" at her first school recital. "So proud of this girl (first recital) nailed it," the mom of two captioned the video of Hart standing on stage between a keyboard and an illuminated Christmas tree.
Hailee Steinfeld Dazzles in a Sheer Minidress and Lacy Evening Gloves
Hailee Steinfeld continued celebrating her birthday week in a set of sizzling photos shared on the "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" star's Instagram account on Dec. 14. Just three days after celebrating her 26th year around the sun in a glittery silver slip gown, Steinfeld posed in a sheer crossbody ruffle and lace minidress from David Koma's resort 2023 collection. The collection's central motif, an iris flower, appeared twice in Steinfeld's ensemble — once as a 3D metallic embellishment hand-embroidered at the base of the dress's plunging neckline, and again around her neck on a silver chain.
Margot Robbie Stuns in a Stomach-Cutout Gown With a Black Hood
Margot Robbie's "Babylon" premiere outfit was so chic, we could hardly stomach it. All eyes were on the "Barbie" star as she stepped onto the red carpet wearing a backless cashmere dress from Alaïa. The classic yet sultry gown featured a trendy stomach cutout and crisscrossed bodice that wrapped all the way around her neck to create a matching hood. The asymmetrical cut and elegant side train added drama while still maintaining Robbie's timeless sense of style.
Lily Collins Looks Like a '90s Movie Star in Her Pamela Anderson Updo
Netflix's "Emily in Paris" returns to our screens on Dec. 21, and Lily Collins, who stars as Emily on the show, is already serving up some head-turning fashion and beauty moments. Dressed in a long-sleeved Valentino minidress and sparkly platform Mary Jane shoes, Collins arrived at the special screening of season three in New York City on Dec. 15 looking like a '90s movie star. From her soft, smoky eyeshadow and black eyeliner to her Pamela Anderson-inspired messy bun, not a single detail was missed.
Billie Lourd Welcomes Her Second Child With Austen Rydell
Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell's family just grew by one. The actors welcomed their second child on Dec. 12, Lourd's father, Bryan, revealed the following day. Bryan shared the news in a speech at Variety's Dealmakers Breakfast in Los Angeles. "My daughter had a baby last night," he told Variety's chief production officer, Claudia Eller. "I left the hospital at 1:30 and got there this morning at 6. I'm a little tired but happy. Everything's great. So if I wander, it's because the adrenaline is still flowing."
Kelly Rowland Wears a Futuristic 3D Dress With Stomach Cutouts
Kelly Rowland's dress matched the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of "Babylon." On Dec. 15, the "Motivation" singer stepped out in an elaborate, cutout gown by Iris van Herpen that boasted tiers of texture and volume. Rowland and her go-to stylist, Kollin Carter, chose look 13 from Iris...
Meghan Markle Reads Her Beautiful Wedding Speech in the Final Moments of Netflix Docuseries
The highly anticipated final episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," hit the streamer on Dec. 15. Much of the episodes focus on some of the couple's most trying times over the course of their relationship, laying out their claims the Palace briefed against them to bolster other members of the royal family's reputations, how they were cut off from the family after stepping down as senior royals, and how their legal battle with The Mail led to Meghan Markle's pregnancy loss. Still, there were also moments of joy documented, like their newfound friendships with Tyler Perry (who's Lilibet's godfather) and Beyoncé, and their happy life in California.
Jennifer Coolidge Thanks Ariana Grande For Being the "Instigator" of Her Newfound Career Success
Image Source: Getty / CBS Photo Archive / Kevin Mazur. Jennifer Coolidge has experienced a career renaissance over the past few years. Her star turn as the unforgettable Tanya McQuoid on "The White Lotus" has catapulted her to a new level of fame — and she says it all began with Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" video. In Entertainment Weekly's Entertainers of the Year cover story, published on Dec. 12, Coolidge told Grande that her appearance in the "Thank U, Next" visual helped launch her back into the spotlight.
Vanessa Hudgens Sparkles in a Feather Slip Dress For Her 34th Birthday
Vanessa Hudgens celebrated year 34 in the most fitting birthday-girl dress. On Dec. 15, "The Princess Switch" actor shared a photo from festivities the day prior, wearing a sleek, light-blue slip dress while posing with a bundle of colorful balloons. From Sleeper, which is known for its luxury loungewear and signature feather trim, the statement piece was covered in feathers along the bust, while the silky fabric hugged Hudgens's figure.
"The Watchful Eye" Cast Discuss Their New Mystery Series: "You Have to Expect the Unexpected"
It may be a while until "Only Murders in the Building" returns for season three, but don't worry, Freeform has a new thriller series on the way guaranteed to fill that void. "The Watchful Eye" follows "Promised Land" star Mariel Molino as Elena Santos, a young woman with a mysterious past who manipulates her way into working at The Greybourne in Manhattan as a live-in nanny for an architect named Matthew (Warren Christie) and his son, Jasper (Henry Joseph Samiri), following the death of Matthew's wife. However, Elena quickly learns that she isn't the only one with secrets and ulterior motives.
Lily James Debuts a "Gingerbread Latte" Lob Haircut Just in Time For the Holidays
Lily James has become quite the hair chameleon this year, and we are here for it. Just in time for the holidays, the "Pam & Tommy" star showed off a chic new hairstyle on Dec. 14 that feels very on theme for this time of year. Chopped into a lob haircut, James's hair was back to a warm copper tone with dark brunette shadow roots, emulating the perfect feel of a gingerbread latte.
Naomi Ackie Honors Whitney Houston With "Liquid Metal" Dress at Biopic Premiere
Naomi Ackie is ready to take center stage in Schiaparelli. Styled by Nicky Yates, the actor made a statement at the "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" premiere in New York on Dec. 13 in a crystal couture gown from the storied Parisian brand's fall 2022 collection. Schiaparelli is known for...
Megan Fox Wears a Plunging Corset While MGK Paints Her Nails Blue
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly promoted their new nail-polish collection for Kelly's brand Un/Dn Laqr on Instagram on Thursday night. While riding in the back seat of a car, Kelly, 32, touched up his fiancée's manicure in the Past Life shade, described as a bright lapis lazuli blue.
