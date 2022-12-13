The highly anticipated final episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," hit the streamer on Dec. 15. Much of the episodes focus on some of the couple's most trying times over the course of their relationship, laying out their claims the Palace briefed against them to bolster other members of the royal family's reputations, how they were cut off from the family after stepping down as senior royals, and how their legal battle with The Mail led to Meghan Markle's pregnancy loss. Still, there were also moments of joy documented, like their newfound friendships with Tyler Perry (who's Lilibet's godfather) and Beyoncé, and their happy life in California.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO