Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
5 Great Jack & Coke Cocktail Places In CaliforniaWrld_FaymuzCalifornia State
24 Meals of Christmas and Hanukkah in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
oc-breeze.com
LBPD investigating traffic fatality at Orange Avenue and Smith Place
On Dec. 9, 2022, at approximately 12:56 a.m. officers responded to the area of Orange Avenue and Smith Place, regarding an injury traffic collision, which resulted in the death of a female adult. Upon arrival, officers located a 2014 Nissan that had struck parked unoccupied vehicles. The Long Beach Fire...
Innocent driver killed in crash at end of chase in Westminster involving OC sheriff's deputies
An innocent driver was killed and another man was critically injured after a chase ended in a crash in Westminster on Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
Victim Wounded in Shooting While Inside Vehicle
Commerce, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim was wounded in a shooting while inside a vehicle late Friday night in the city of Commerce. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a Dec. 16, 11:00 p.m. call for a gunshot victim on South Atlantic Boulevard and Telegraph Road.
2 arrested in killing of innocent bystander caught in Santa Ana gang shooting
Police have arrested two people in the killing of an innocent woman who was caught in the middle of gang gunfire in Santa Ana.
foxla.com
Body found on Home Depot garden in West Hills prompts investigation
LOS ANGELES - A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found in the Garden Center at the Home Depot in West Hills on Friday morning. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the home improvement store located in the 2200 block of Victory Boulevard around 9 a.m. and the victim was declared dead at the scene.
oc-breeze.com
Garden Grove City Hall closed, emergency services available during holiday closure
In observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays, Garden Grove City Hall and the H. Louis Lake Senior Center will be closed from Monday, December 26, 2022 through Monday, January 2, 2023. Street sweeping services will not be provided on Sunday, December 25, 2022 and Sunday, January...
Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles
A 29-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Florence area of South Los Angeles Friday afternoon. Though the Los Angeles Police Department initially indicated the collision occurred just after 6 p.m., police later said the man was crossing the street near East 76th Street and Avalon Boulevard at […]
Woman arrested for stabbing man as he fought another person in Yucaipa bar: SBSD
A San Bernardino woman faces an attempted murder charge after she stabbed a man who was already involved in a bar fight with another person in Yucaipa earlier this month, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced. Vanessa Cortez, who was already on parole for assault with a deadly weapon, stabbed a 39-year-old Yucaipa man […]
At least one killed in crash involving Ferrari, several other vehicles in Orange County
One person was killed in a collision involving several vehicles, including a Ferrari, in Silverado Canyon on Friday afternoon. The driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released. The crash was first reported around 3:41 p.m. along Santiago Canyon Road and Limestone Canyon, according to Orange County […]
Video captures suspected burglar ransacking tavern in Riverside
Police are searching for a burglar who was captured on camera smashing and ransacking a local tavern in Riverside last Sunday. The brazen burglar was seen in and out of Crowley’s Tavern in just under three minutes. “Never seen him,” Ashley Patino, the bar’s manager tells KTLA’s Shelby Nelson. “I don’t know if some of […]
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana man gets 15 years to life in prison after killing an escort in Newport Beach
Nain Issac Nieto Hernandez, 36, a Santa Ana man, was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 years to life in state prison by Orange County Superior Court Judge Richard King, seven years after he killed Sarai Alcaraz, in a Newport Beach office complex in 2015. Hernandez murdered Alcaraz, 23, on the...
2urbangirls.com
Four wounded after being shot at South LA motel
LOS ANGELES – Four people — one in critical condition — were wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles, and police are continuing their investigation Friday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 9:31 p.m. Thursday to Van Ness Avenue and 67th Street regarding a shots fired call. Upon their arrival, officers found two vehicles had been involved in a crash, a van on its side, and the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Suspect arrested after body found floating in Long Beach Harbor
A suspect was arrested on Sunday in connection to the murder of a man whose decomposing body was found floating in the waters of Long Beach Harbor in 2021. The suspect, Adrian Chavez, 42, from Norwalk, was taken into custody for the murder of Christopher Cordova, 27, from South Gate. Chavez joins five other suspects […]
Teen dead, boy hospitalized in South Los Angeles motor bike crash: LAPD
A teen is dead and a child was hospitalized after their small motor bike collided with a vehicle in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Tuesday. The crash at 92nd Street and Orchard Avenue was reported at about 5:40 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison. A teen boy […]
6th person arrested in connection to killing of man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor
Adrian Chavez, 42, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder in Norwalk. The post 6th person arrested in connection to killing of man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Fontana Herald News
Redlands teenager is arrested for allegedly stabbing four people during brawl
A 16-year-old Redlands boy was arrested on Dec. 6 in connection with multiple stabbings that took place during a fight on Dec. 3 at an apartment complex in the 27400 block of West San Bernardino Avenue in Redlands, according to the Redlands Police Department. Police responded shortly after 6 p.m....
2 suspects charged in deadly shooting of 16-year-old boy in Azusa
A prosecutor charged an 18-year-old from Covina and a 16-year-old boy with murder, attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling, according to reports.
NBC Los Angeles
Dentist Office and Pharmacy Broken Into in Fountain Valley
One hole and now two businesses have been burglarized while the owners say it's clear this was a well planned break in. It is not the kind of drill normally heard at a dentist's office but on Tuesday it's the drill heard as a construction workers starts repairing a hole in the wall between two adjoining businesses.
Police searching for suspects who gunned down young Santa Ana Mother
A Santa Ana woman died five days after she was shot in what police believe may have been a gang-related shooting targeting two juveniles.Santa Ana Police responded to a shooting reported on the 1400 block of S. Cypress St. at 4:27 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.Officers found a woman in the parking lot at 1473 S. Main St. with a gunshot wound to her upper torso, according to the Santa Ana Police Dept.Orange County Fire paramedics treated the woman at the scene before she was hospitalized in critical condition.The woman, identified as 36-year-old Santa Ana resident Maria Del Refugio Mora,...
Fontana Herald News
Four suspects are arrested after they allegedly fled store in Victoria Gardens with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise
Four suspects, including two juveniles, were apprehended after they allegedly fled a store in Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Dec. 10 at about 5:36 p.m., deputies assigned to the mall responded to a report...
