ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oc-breeze.com

LBPD investigating traffic fatality at Orange Avenue and Smith Place

On Dec. 9, 2022, at approximately 12:56 a.m. officers responded to the area of Orange Avenue and Smith Place, regarding an injury traffic collision, which resulted in the death of a female adult. Upon arrival, officers located a 2014 Nissan that had struck parked unoccupied vehicles. The Long Beach Fire...
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Victim Wounded in Shooting While Inside Vehicle

Commerce, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim was wounded in a shooting while inside a vehicle late Friday night in the city of Commerce. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a Dec. 16, 11:00 p.m. call for a gunshot victim on South Atlantic Boulevard and Telegraph Road.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Body found on Home Depot garden in West Hills prompts investigation

LOS ANGELES - A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found in the Garden Center at the Home Depot in West Hills on Friday morning. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the home improvement store located in the 2200 block of Victory Boulevard around 9 a.m. and the victim was declared dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles

A 29-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Florence area of South Los Angeles Friday afternoon. Though the Los Angeles Police Department initially indicated the collision occurred just after 6 p.m., police later said the man was crossing the street near East 76th Street and Avalon Boulevard at […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Video captures suspected burglar ransacking tavern in Riverside

Police are searching for a burglar who was captured on camera smashing and ransacking a local tavern in Riverside last Sunday. The brazen burglar was seen in and out of Crowley’s Tavern in just under three minutes. “Never seen him,” Ashley Patino, the bar’s manager tells KTLA’s Shelby Nelson. “I don’t know if some of […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Four wounded after being shot at South LA motel

LOS ANGELES – Four people — one in critical condition — were wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles, and police are continuing their investigation Friday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 9:31 p.m. Thursday to Van Ness Avenue and 67th Street regarding a shots fired call. Upon their arrival, officers found two vehicles had been involved in a crash, a van on its side, and the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Suspect arrested after body found floating in Long Beach Harbor

A suspect was arrested on Sunday in connection to the murder of a man whose decomposing body was found floating in the waters of Long Beach Harbor in 2021. The suspect, Adrian Chavez, 42, from Norwalk, was taken into custody for the murder of Christopher Cordova, 27, from South Gate. Chavez joins five other suspects […]
LONG BEACH, MS
NBC Los Angeles

Dentist Office and Pharmacy Broken Into in Fountain Valley

One hole and now two businesses have been burglarized while the owners say it's clear this was a well planned break in. It is not the kind of drill normally heard at a dentist's office but on Tuesday it's the drill heard as a construction workers starts repairing a hole in the wall between two adjoining businesses.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Police searching for suspects who gunned down young Santa Ana Mother

A Santa Ana woman died five days after she was shot in what police believe may have been a gang-related shooting targeting two juveniles.Santa Ana Police responded to a shooting reported on the 1400 block of S. Cypress St. at 4:27 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.Officers found a woman in the parking lot at 1473 S. Main St. with a gunshot wound to her upper torso, according to the Santa Ana Police Dept.Orange County Fire paramedics treated the woman at the scene before she was hospitalized in critical condition.The woman, identified as 36-year-old Santa Ana resident Maria Del Refugio Mora,...
SANTA ANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Four suspects are arrested after they allegedly fled store in Victoria Gardens with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise

Four suspects, including two juveniles, were apprehended after they allegedly fled a store in Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Dec. 10 at about 5:36 p.m., deputies assigned to the mall responded to a report...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy