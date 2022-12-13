ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Recount confirms Lauren Boebert narrowly held her House seat

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uboQ3_0jgNlkXy00
1 of 2

DENVER (AP) — An automatic recount confirmed Monday that Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert won her reelection bid against Democrat Adam Frisch. The nail-biter race showed the congresswoman’s combative style is wearying voters in her conservative Colorado district.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced the results Monday evening. Frisch netted a total of four votes in the recount, far from enough to close a 500-plus vote gap with Boebert. An Aspen City Councilman, Frisch had already conceded the race last month after the first tally put him just under the state’s margin for a mandatory recount.

Few expected the race to come down to such a narrow margin. In her first term in office, Boebert rocketed to national renown for her staunch support for former President Donald Trump, aggressive use of social media and willingness to engage in personal feuds with Democratic representatives.

Frisch ran against what her called her “ angertainment,” saying he wouldn’t back U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as party leader and describing himself as a nonpartisan problem-solver. Few gave him much of a chance in the conservative 3rd Congressional District, which edges up against some famed, liberal ski towns but is dominated by vast, less glamorous and energy-rich swathes of rural Colorado.

Comments / 1539

Donny boom botz
4d ago

Has anyone else noticed that all of the women who are affiliated with Trump always have their mouths open wide?

Reply(317)
348
Charles Howe
4d ago

Bad news for Colorado. She 8s just another walk job Republican unqualified to hold office. Pretty sad actually. Thank God Walker, Oz , and Lake lost!

Reply(115)
262
Dmose
4d ago

Gee, anyone notice that the losing democrat isn't claiming that the election was stolen? Can it be that the will of the people was actually respected?

Reply(40)
106
Related
Mother Jones

“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
GV Wire

Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats

If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Former Democratic Congresswoman Joins Fox News

Tulsi Gabbard is joining FOX News as a paid tributor. The former congresswoman recently announced that she has left the Democratic party. Since her transition, she has emerged as a leading critic of liberals, campaigning with several Trump-backed Republicans during the recent midterm elections cycle. Deadline reports that the LA Times was the first to confirm the hire. Gabbard filled in for Tucker Carlson on his primetime show on Monday evenings. She's also contributed to other Fox News programming. In June, she appeared on a panel on FOX's afternoon table talk program The Five and occupied its seat that is typically reserved for Democrats and liberals. Before switching parties, she ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 cycle, forgoing a run for reelection for a Hawaii congressional seat. She's hasn't been shy of her criticism of the part, alleging it's "an elitist cabal of warmongers."
HAWAII STATE
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
595K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy