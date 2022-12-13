ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, MN

Comments / 0

Related
kmrskkok.com

Gerald “Jerry” Gausman

Jerry Gausman, age 83 of Morris, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2023, at the Courage Cottage in Morris, MN. Visitation for Jerry Gausman will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, MN. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m....
MORRIS, MN
kmrskkok.com

Rollin ‘Rollie’ James Hall

Rollie Hall, age 81 of Osakis, Minnesota, formerly of Morris, MN, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Galeon Senior Living. Visitation for Rollie Hall will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, MN. Funeral services for...
OSAKIS, MN
kmrskkok.com

Mary Drinkwitz

Mary Drinkwitz, age 75 of Wheaton, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at her residence in Wheaton, MN. Visitation for Mary Drinkwitz will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Ave Maria Catholic Church in Wheaton, MN. Visitation will continue from 10:00...
WHEATON, MN
thelesabre.com

Sartell Sweethearts – Dylan Simones and Mallory Appel

Sartell Sweethearts is an article where a couple from Sartell High School is featured and asked questions about each other to see how well they know each other. The couple featured in this article are Dylan Simones and Mallory Appel. Dylan is a Senior who attends Sartell High School. He...
1520 The Ticket

Update: Another Winter Storm Warning Issued for Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of snow is expected to move into the area Wednesday night. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of central and northern Minnesota including Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties. It will be in effect from 3:00 a.m. Thursday until 9:00 p.m. Thursday.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Man hurt in truck crash near New London

(New London MN-) A New London man was hurt when his truck ran off the road and crashed in the ditch during the noon hour Wednesday. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 12:23 p.m. the 55-year-old man was driving southbound in the 19000 Block of County Road 9 when he left the road and drove into a steep-banked ditch, crashing into the embankment. The driver was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening conditions, and his name has not been released. It is believed poor road conditions contributed to the crash.
NEW LONDON, MN
kmrskkok.com

White Nets 19 As B-E Takes Down Kimball At Holiday Tourney

KIMBALL – Dezmond White scored 19 points and Brandon-Evansville defeated Kimball 75-70 in round one of the Kimball Holiday Tournament on Friday. Micah Fuller had 12 points, Carter White and Riley Perleberg each added nine for the Chargers. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 80, Holdingford 45. New London-Spicer 65, Minnewaska 54. Paynesville 83,...
KIMBALL, MN
myklgr.com

Kandiyohi County gang member arrested in Litchfield drug raid

A confirmed gang member wanted for an outstanding warrant related to drug charges in Kandiyohi County was one of four individuals arrested Tuesday by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Litchfield. While Task Force Agents were making entry into...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Suspects jump from second-story window during drug bust in Litchfield

Four people were arrested Tuesday during a search of a home in Litchfield where authorities allegedly found fentanyl-laced pills and other controlled substances. Authorities in Meeker County say two of the suspects jumped out of a second-story window at the home in the 700 block of Gorman Avenue South while agents entered the home. Both suspects were arrested a short time later as they attempted to flee.
LITCHFIELD, MN
knsiradio.com

Four Arrested in Meeker County Drug Bust

(KNSI) — Four people were arrested on Tuesday after a drug bust at a Meeker County home. According to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, they were executing the search warrant at a home in Litchfield, and as they were making entry, two people jumped out of a second story window and attempted to run away. Both were caught a short distance away.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy