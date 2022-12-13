(New London MN-) A New London man was hurt when his truck ran off the road and crashed in the ditch during the noon hour Wednesday. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 12:23 p.m. the 55-year-old man was driving southbound in the 19000 Block of County Road 9 when he left the road and drove into a steep-banked ditch, crashing into the embankment. The driver was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening conditions, and his name has not been released. It is believed poor road conditions contributed to the crash.

NEW LONDON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO