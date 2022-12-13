Read full article on original website
kmrskkok.com
Gerald “Jerry” Gausman
Jerry Gausman, age 83 of Morris, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2023, at the Courage Cottage in Morris, MN. Visitation for Jerry Gausman will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, MN. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m....
kmrskkok.com
Rollin ‘Rollie’ James Hall
Rollie Hall, age 81 of Osakis, Minnesota, formerly of Morris, MN, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Galeon Senior Living. Visitation for Rollie Hall will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, MN. Funeral services for...
Minnesota Grain Bins Turned into Luxury Suites Where You Can Spend the Night
This place looks luxurious but also unique and I love that! If you're looking for a nice place to stay but something that's not ordinary may I show you these grain bins in Minnesota that have been turned into suites. They're up in Alexandria, MN. From the outside, you can...
kmrskkok.com
Mary Drinkwitz
Mary Drinkwitz, age 75 of Wheaton, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at her residence in Wheaton, MN. Visitation for Mary Drinkwitz will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Ave Maria Catholic Church in Wheaton, MN. Visitation will continue from 10:00...
fox9.com
Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
thelesabre.com
Sartell Sweethearts – Dylan Simones and Mallory Appel
Sartell Sweethearts is an article where a couple from Sartell High School is featured and asked questions about each other to see how well they know each other. The couple featured in this article are Dylan Simones and Mallory Appel. Dylan is a Senior who attends Sartell High School. He...
Facing possible closure, Minnesota animal shelter in desperate need of funding boost
An animal shelter in west-central Minnesota is facing possible closure as it deals with rising operational costs. In an appeal this month, the Grant County Humane Society says its Fjoslien Animal Shelter in Elbow Lake is facing its "most challenging year yet." "Sadly, right now closing our doors is a...
myklgr.com
Man wanted on drug-related warrants from Kandiyohi County arrested in Twin Cities
A man wanted on drug-related warrants from Kandiyohi and Chippewa Counties was arrested in the Twin Cities Thursday. On Dec. 15, agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force worked with the Minnesota Department of Corrections about several individuals supplying people in southwestern Minnesota with methamphetamine. The suspects had...
Update: Another Winter Storm Warning Issued for Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of snow is expected to move into the area Wednesday night. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of central and northern Minnesota including Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties. It will be in effect from 3:00 a.m. Thursday until 9:00 p.m. Thursday.
willmarradio.com
Man hurt in truck crash near New London
(New London MN-) A New London man was hurt when his truck ran off the road and crashed in the ditch during the noon hour Wednesday. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 12:23 p.m. the 55-year-old man was driving southbound in the 19000 Block of County Road 9 when he left the road and drove into a steep-banked ditch, crashing into the embankment. The driver was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening conditions, and his name has not been released. It is believed poor road conditions contributed to the crash.
kmrskkok.com
White Nets 19 As B-E Takes Down Kimball At Holiday Tourney
KIMBALL – Dezmond White scored 19 points and Brandon-Evansville defeated Kimball 75-70 in round one of the Kimball Holiday Tournament on Friday. Micah Fuller had 12 points, Carter White and Riley Perleberg each added nine for the Chargers. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 80, Holdingford 45. New London-Spicer 65, Minnewaska 54. Paynesville 83,...
myklgr.com
Kandiyohi County gang member arrested in Litchfield drug raid
A confirmed gang member wanted for an outstanding warrant related to drug charges in Kandiyohi County was one of four individuals arrested Tuesday by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Litchfield. While Task Force Agents were making entry into...
knsiradio.com
