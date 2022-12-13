ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale, TX

Related
fox44news.com

Seven UMHB Football players earn AP-All America honors

BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — After another stellar season, seven members of the UMHB Football team earned spots on the Associated Press Division III All-America teams on Thursday. KJ Miller was the lone UMHB offensive player to make the first team, while lineman Sante Parker Jr., and defensive back Titus Dunk both made the first team on the defensive side of the ball.
BELTON, TX
KXAN

Chris Beard arrest: Longhorns coach uncertainty, what happens with legal process

Following Beard's arrest for felony domestic violence on Monday, the university suspended him without pay "until further notice," and then named associate head coach Rodney Terry the acting head coach for the Longhorns' game that night against Rice. Texas, ranked No. 7 in the country, beat the unranked Owls 87-81 in overtime to move to 7-1 on the season.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis

AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

A&M awarding over 5,400 degrees at December Commencements

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas A&M University will be awarding approximately 5,428 degrees to fall graduates at in-person commencement ceremonies this month. Commencements in College Station will be held this Friday and Saturday for undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students. Texas A&M University at Galveston will host two commencement ceremonies on Friday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KVUE

Pflugerville ISD parents concerned about possible school closures

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Some Pflugerville ISD parents are concerned about school closures that the district is considering. A viewer reached out to KVUE to say that parents are "outraged" after they reportedly learned that the district is considering closing three schools, including Pflugerville Elementary School, the district's oldest elementary school.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KCEN

Killeen veteran and business owner awarded Star Award

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen honored a special member of the community during its City Council meeting on Tuesday, Brandon Martin. Martin is a U.S. Army veteran and a small business owner, and is well known in the community for his charitable work. Martin created the Krab...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Temple’s BSW Health celebrating 125 years

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple’s Baylor Scott & White Medical Center is celebrating its 125th anniversary!. The company said that what started with a handshake and a clinic partnership has evolved into a nationally-recognized hospital and the largest academic medical program at Baylor Scott & White Health.
TEMPLE, TX

