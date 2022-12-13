Read full article on original website
2022 Texas high school football playoffs: UIL Class 5A Division I state championship preview
SBLive Texas previews the sixth and final round of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs by taking a closer look at the UIL’s Class 5A DI state championship matchup between the Aledo Bearcats and the College Station Cougars
Seven UMHB Football players earn AP-All America honors
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — After another stellar season, seven members of the UMHB Football team earned spots on the Associated Press Division III All-America teams on Thursday. KJ Miller was the lone UMHB offensive player to make the first team, while lineman Sante Parker Jr., and defensive back Titus Dunk both made the first team on the defensive side of the ball.
5-Star 2023 Longhorns CB Target Javien Toviano Makes College Decision
One of the Longhorns top defensive back targets, Javien Toviano, has made his college commitment
Aggies to Host Former Baylor Commit Taurean York
The Texas A&M Aggies are ready to beef up their defense for the 2023 cycle.
Texas flips top LB recruit who was committed to Texas A&M
Texas not only gained a big recruit on Thursday, but they also had the added benefit of taking him away from a rival. Linebacker recruit Anthony Hill decommitted from Texas A&M in November. On Thursday, we learned that he committed to the Longhorns. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Hill...
Chris Beard arrest: Longhorns coach uncertainty, what happens with legal process
Following Beard's arrest for felony domestic violence on Monday, the university suspended him without pay "until further notice," and then named associate head coach Rodney Terry the acting head coach for the Longhorns' game that night against Rice. Texas, ranked No. 7 in the country, beat the unranked Owls 87-81 in overtime to move to 7-1 on the season.
New Belton ISD elementary school to be named after longtime district employee
The James L. Burrell elementary school is currently being built in the northern part of the district at 8104 Glade Drive in Temple, Texas.
Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis
AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
Temple ISD Educators earn National Board Certification, the first in the district
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a previous segment on education in Temple. Two Temple Independent School District educators have made history as the first in the district to receive 2022 National Board Certifications from the National Board of Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS). Educators, JoMeka...
A&M awarding over 5,400 degrees at December Commencements
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas A&M University will be awarding approximately 5,428 degrees to fall graduates at in-person commencement ceremonies this month. Commencements in College Station will be held this Friday and Saturday for undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students. Texas A&M University at Galveston will host two commencement ceremonies on Friday.
Case against UT's Chris Beard could prove to be drawn-out, experts say
The legal proceedings for Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard, who was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge, might take more than a year to reach its conclusion, several legal experts told ESPN.
Kirk Watson lost Travis County, but won tightest Austin mayoral race in decades
It's the slimmest margin in an Austin mayoral race in decades.
Does Killeen, Texas Approve Of The New Black Bear Diner?
Harker Heights, Texas has waited for almost over a year for a chance to dine at Black Bear Diner. As a matter of fact, I wrote an article earlier this year that you could find here on Black Bear diner making his debut in the South. WEST COAST MEETS THE...
Pflugerville ISD parents concerned about possible school closures
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Some Pflugerville ISD parents are concerned about school closures that the district is considering. A viewer reached out to KVUE to say that parents are "outraged" after they reportedly learned that the district is considering closing three schools, including Pflugerville Elementary School, the district's oldest elementary school.
Killeen veteran and business owner awarded Star Award
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen honored a special member of the community during its City Council meeting on Tuesday, Brandon Martin. Martin is a U.S. Army veteran and a small business owner, and is well known in the community for his charitable work. Martin created the Krab...
Temple’s BSW Health celebrating 125 years
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple’s Baylor Scott & White Medical Center is celebrating its 125th anniversary!. The company said that what started with a handshake and a clinic partnership has evolved into a nationally-recognized hospital and the largest academic medical program at Baylor Scott & White Health.
Inside the ghost kitchens haunting Austin’s restaurant industry
Since the pandemic forced restaurants to close their dining rooms, a new, lucrative business model began haunting Austin's food industry...but the concept isn't as ominous as it's name sounds.
Staff member fired after recording device found in Del Valle school bathroom
A "non-teaching" staff member was fired from a Del Valle ISD school after a recording device was found in a faculty bathroom, a district spokesperson told KXAN.
Devarjaye Daniel to be sworn into multiple Central Texas police departments
KILLEEN, Texas — 11-year-old Devarjaye Daniel has been sworn into over 600 police departments across America over the past few years, and on Thursday, he will join a few more. On Thursday, Dec. 15, Daniel will be sworn into the Killeen Police Department in a special ceremony, alongside the...
Austin elects new mayor, three city council members
Kirk Watson was elected Austin mayor in a tight race with Celia Israel. In the City Council races, Jose Velasquez won District 3, Ryan Alter won District 5, and Zo Qadri won District 9.
