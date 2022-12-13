ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 2

Related
New York Post

Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein hurled racial slurs during meltdown

Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein’s plane meltdown started with her hurling racial slurs at fellow passengers on the Thanksgiving day Spirit Airlines flight, according to documents obtained by The Post. Epstein, 25, was later slapped with multiple charges related to her violent arrest just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 24 in the New Orleans airport. She allegedly injured six police officers — biting and spitting on them — and yelled, “Do you know who I am?” A Spirit Airlines supervisor told a responding officer Epstein was “asking Hispanic families if they were smuggling cocaine,” the arrest documents detailed, forcing the plane to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TheDailyBeast

Police Report Shows American Woman Was Alive When Medical Help Arrived in Mexico

A police report about the death of an American woman vacationing in Mexico showed that she was alive when medical treatment first reached her, contradicting previous coverage of the incident. Shanquella Robinson, 25, died in Cabo on Oct. 28 after arriving in the resort with a group of friends a day earlier. Information reported from the North Carolina woman’s death certificate said she died within 15 minutes of being injured, but the police report says a local doctor was with her in the house for almost three hours before she passed away, according to the Charlotte Observer. Officials in Mexico concluded after an autopsy that Robinson died from injuries to her back and neck, with local authorities and the FBI launching investigations into exactly how she lost her life. Robinson’s family became suspicious after her friends said she had died from alcohol poisoning. In the wake of her death, a video emerged appearing to show her being violently attacked by another woman.Read it at Charlotte Observer
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Bustle

Chippendales Founder Steve Banerjee Died Hours Before His Murder Sentencing

Not long after Chippendales founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee debuted his Los Angeles nightclub’s first show featuring male strippers in 1979, women lining out the door quickly became a nightly occurrence. Before long, Banerjee’s novel idea led to him sitting atop one of the world’s largest male-stripping empires, and, as Hulu’s true-crime saga, Welcome to Chippendales, describes, he let nothing stand in the way of his success — even when it meant resorting to murder.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Miami

Cuba's top spy Ana Belen Montes gets ready to walk out of federal prison

MIAMI - After 20 years, Cuba's top spy will walk out of a Texas federal lockup. Author and former spy catcher for the Defense Intelligence Agency Chris Simmons does not mince words, "I wish we could have kept her in there longer."In the 1990s Ana Belen Montes was the Defense Intelligence Agency's top Cuban analyst. At the same time, she was undermining U.S. Operations in Central America, distorting the U.S. Government's views on Cuba, burning about 450 U.S. operatives, and leaking U.S.  military information, which accusers say led to the death in El Salvador of Green Beret Sergeant Gregory A. Fronius. On February...
TEXAS STATE
CNBC

Feds charge 21 people in global crypto money laundering bust

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas announced on Wednesday that it has charged 21 people in a massive transnational crypto money-laundering network. Law enforcement officials said that an annual flow of over $300 million in laundered transactions has been disrupted, along with the seizure and forfeiture of millions in cash and cryptocurrency.
TEXAS STATE
CNN

Missing American student's French host mother talked to CNN. Hear what she said

The woman who hosted Kenny DeLand Jr., an American college student studying in France before he went missing, told CNN she thinks he may have left voluntarily -- a claim echoed by a French prosecutor. But the young man's parents don't believe that's the case and the student's father said he felt there was not an urgent enough response from authorities. CNN's Melissa Bell reports.
People

6 Shot Dead in Ambush on Police Officers at Remote Australian Property

Australian authorities confirmed Tuesday that two of their officers died after a shootout property in Queensland Six people have been shot dead during a suspected ambush in the town of Wieambilla, 168 miles west of Brisbane, Australia. Queensland Police confirmed in a statement Tuesday that the deaths include two officers who were called to a home in the remote Australian region at 4:30 p.m. Monday to investigate a missing person. Constable Matthew Arnold, 26, and Constable Rachel McCrow, 29, were then "shot by two armed offenders as they approached...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Paul Whelan’s brother slams Trump after prisoner swap criticism

The brother of former Marine Paul Whelan, who has been imprisoned in Russia for nearly four years, slammed former President Trump on Friday after Trump criticized the Biden administration for the deal it struck to free WNBA star Brittney Griner but not Whelan.  David Whelan said in a post on Twitter that Trump seems to…
NBC News

NBC News

561K+
Followers
63K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy