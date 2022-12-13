Read full article on original website
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Spent $2,500 On Food — A Day — in The Bahamas. He Also Owned $40 Million Penthouse.
Crypto exchange FTX and its affiliated ventures went up in flames this month, but Bankman-Fried was reportedly living lavishly in the Bahamas right before it all went down.
Photos show squalid conditions at the Bahamas prison where Sam Bankman-Fried will spend his holidays
A magistrate judge in the Bahamas on Tuesday ordered the former FTX CEO remanded to custody until February following his arrest on US fraud charges.
Sam Bankman-Fried's parents were at his hearing in the Bahamas, and his mother laughed during the proceedings, report says
Both of Bankman-Fried's parents are on the faculty at Stanford Law School and remain in the Bahamas with their son.
Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein hurled racial slurs during meltdown
Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein’s plane meltdown started with her hurling racial slurs at fellow passengers on the Thanksgiving day Spirit Airlines flight, according to documents obtained by The Post. Epstein, 25, was later slapped with multiple charges related to her violent arrest just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 24 in the New Orleans airport. She allegedly injured six police officers — biting and spitting on them — and yelled, “Do you know who I am?” A Spirit Airlines supervisor told a responding officer Epstein was “asking Hispanic families if they were smuggling cocaine,” the arrest documents detailed, forcing the plane to...
Miami woman known as Fox News’ ‘Liberal Sherpa’ charged with ripping off her aging mother
Cathy Areu, a journalist and former periodic Fox News guest known as the “Liberal Sherpa,” has been arrested in Miami on accusations that she kidnapped and financially exploited her elderly mother.
Police Report Shows American Woman Was Alive When Medical Help Arrived in Mexico
A police report about the death of an American woman vacationing in Mexico showed that she was alive when medical treatment first reached her, contradicting previous coverage of the incident. Shanquella Robinson, 25, died in Cabo on Oct. 28 after arriving in the resort with a group of friends a day earlier. Information reported from the North Carolina woman’s death certificate said she died within 15 minutes of being injured, but the police report says a local doctor was with her in the house for almost three hours before she passed away, according to the Charlotte Observer. Officials in Mexico concluded after an autopsy that Robinson died from injuries to her back and neck, with local authorities and the FBI launching investigations into exactly how she lost her life. Robinson’s family became suspicious after her friends said she had died from alcohol poisoning. In the wake of her death, a video emerged appearing to show her being violently attacked by another woman.Read it at Charlotte Observer
‘This is obscene.’ Haitians angered by babies being sent back after reaching Keys on boat
A group of Florida-bound migrants, including almost 50 children, who reached the Florida Keys in a rickety sailboat from Haiti on Monday, resulting in a frantic federal, state and local rescue effort, have been returned to the Caribbean nation
Neo-Nazis Say Attack Leaving 40,000 Americans in Dark Is Only the Beginning
"The Moore County case was small-scale when compared to some of the plans that we have seen," MEMRI's Simon Purdue told Newsweek.
Nuclear energy official Sam Brinton — who was charged with stealing a Vera Bradley suitcase — has been accused of swiping luggage at an airport for a second time, report says
A felony arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Brinton over accusations that they stole luggage from a Las Vegas airport.
Host mother of missing US student studying in France suspects he left voluntarily. His parents disagree
The woman who hosted an American college student studying in France before he went missing told CNN she thinks he may have left voluntarily -- a claim echoed by a French prosecutor.
Bustle
Chippendales Founder Steve Banerjee Died Hours Before His Murder Sentencing
Not long after Chippendales founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee debuted his Los Angeles nightclub’s first show featuring male strippers in 1979, women lining out the door quickly became a nightly occurrence. Before long, Banerjee’s novel idea led to him sitting atop one of the world’s largest male-stripping empires, and, as Hulu’s true-crime saga, Welcome to Chippendales, describes, he let nothing stand in the way of his success — even when it meant resorting to murder.
Cuba's top spy Ana Belen Montes gets ready to walk out of federal prison
MIAMI - After 20 years, Cuba's top spy will walk out of a Texas federal lockup. Author and former spy catcher for the Defense Intelligence Agency Chris Simmons does not mince words, "I wish we could have kept her in there longer."In the 1990s Ana Belen Montes was the Defense Intelligence Agency's top Cuban analyst. At the same time, she was undermining U.S. Operations in Central America, distorting the U.S. Government's views on Cuba, burning about 450 U.S. operatives, and leaking U.S. military information, which accusers say led to the death in El Salvador of Green Beret Sergeant Gregory A. Fronius. On February...
Investigators are zeroing in on two possible motives centered around extremist behavior in NC power stations attacks, sources say
Nearly two dozen shell casings from a high-powered rifle have been recovered from the sites where gunfire disabled two North Carolina electric substations last weekend and left much of a county without electricity service for days, according to law enforcement sources.
In sweltering Bahamas courtroom, Bankman-Fried fights incarceration
NASSAU, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Cordoned-off roads, a sweltering courtroom and numerous delays marked Sam Bankman-Fried's first in-person public appearance since his crypto company collapsed.
CNBC
Feds charge 21 people in global crypto money laundering bust
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas announced on Wednesday that it has charged 21 people in a massive transnational crypto money-laundering network. Law enforcement officials said that an annual flow of over $300 million in laundered transactions has been disrupted, along with the seizure and forfeiture of millions in cash and cryptocurrency.
Missing American student's French host mother talked to CNN. Hear what she said
The woman who hosted Kenny DeLand Jr., an American college student studying in France before he went missing, told CNN she thinks he may have left voluntarily -- a claim echoed by a French prosecutor. But the young man's parents don't believe that's the case and the student's father said he felt there was not an urgent enough response from authorities. CNN's Melissa Bell reports.
6 Shot Dead in Ambush on Police Officers at Remote Australian Property
Australian authorities confirmed Tuesday that two of their officers died after a shootout property in Queensland Six people have been shot dead during a suspected ambush in the town of Wieambilla, 168 miles west of Brisbane, Australia. Queensland Police confirmed in a statement Tuesday that the deaths include two officers who were called to a home in the remote Australian region at 4:30 p.m. Monday to investigate a missing person. Constable Matthew Arnold, 26, and Constable Rachel McCrow, 29, were then "shot by two armed offenders as they approached...
Prosecutors reveal alleged motive in Murdaugh case
Disbarred former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to the murders of his wife and son, who were found shot to death on the family's property in June 2021. CNN's Randi Kaye reports that prosecutors are now sharing a possible motive in the case.
Colorado hotel suspends employees accused of racially profiling comedian Mark Curry
The comedian and 'Hangin' With Mr. Cooper' star Mark Curry accused a Colorado Springs hotel of racial profiling and went live on Instagram during the incident.
Paul Whelan’s brother slams Trump after prisoner swap criticism
The brother of former Marine Paul Whelan, who has been imprisoned in Russia for nearly four years, slammed former President Trump on Friday after Trump criticized the Biden administration for the deal it struck to free WNBA star Brittney Griner but not Whelan. David Whelan said in a post on Twitter that Trump seems to…
