SLO family makes tamales every year to celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe

Millions of people head to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City every Dec. 12.

It is believed she made multiple appearances in a mountain named El Tepeyac in Mexico City in 1531.

Tradition has it that she asked a young man, Juan Diego, to build a church for her. That is where the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe stands today.

It is an act of faith that goes beyond borders.

At Mission San Luis Obispo, there is an altar for Our Lady of Guadalupe, and a San Luis Obispo family wants to make sure there is a party after mass at the mission on her feast day.

Luis Felipe Rodarte said his wife suffered a miscarriage when she was five months pregnant.

After the miscarriage, Rodarte said he and his wife Angela prayed for a miracle.

Rodarte says their first child, Alan, was born 15 years ago, so he promised Our Lady of Guadalupe that his family would make tamales to donate to the mission as a way to thank her.

Along with their daughter, Natalia, the family makes over 250 tamales.

Angela Mayo said it takes about four hours to make all the fillings. She said the kids are in charge of preparing the corn husks, her husband lays out the “masa”, and even her mother-in-law joins in.

The result? Pork, chicken, veggie and sweet tamales.

With tears in her eyes, Mayo said she hopes her children continue this tradition, so they never forget the promise of love and faith she and her husband made to be blessed with the family they have today.

Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa is hosting a 6:30 p.m. procession followed by a mass and an event with mariachi music and food.

Mission La Purisima in Lompoc is also having a rosary at 6 p.m., and they will also have a mass with mariachi music at 7 p.m.