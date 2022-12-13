Could West Michigan enjoy a White Christmas this year?

The holiday season is upon us and Christmas is right around the corner! This has many of us in West Michigan wondering ... will we have a White Christmas this year?

Since there are still many days between now and Christmas, there are several factors that could change. However, it's looking more and more likely that snow will be on the ground for Christmas Day.

Cold air is expected to sweep into West Michigan late this week, setting off the lake effect snow machine. Lake effect snow is in the forecast between Friday, December 16 through Sunday, December 18. Additional chances for light show pop up in the forecast for Monday, December 19 and Tuesday, December 20. These forecast days can be found on our Super 7-day forecast!

FOX 17

Extended forecast models suggest that an even colder air mass shifts in the week before Christmas. This is likely to develop more lake effect snow at times. Below is the upper level temperature pattern for Tuesday, December 20. This shows a very large cold air mass shifting into West Michigan the week before Christmas.

WXMI

In addition to that, the latest Climate Prediction Center suggests a much colder-than-average outlook during Christmas Day. The following outlook below shows that temperatures are likely to be below 35 degrees between December 21 through December 27.

FOX 17

All-in-all, as long as the snow doesn't completely melt, (which it doesn't look like it will) snow will be on the ground for Christmas Day!

The forecast will become more accurate and complete as we get closer to December 25! Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. You can visit www.fox17online.com/weather/ for the latest forecast video and discussion.