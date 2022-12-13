Read full article on original website
pat maher
4d ago
if these people have had farm animals for any amount of time with no complaints they should be "grandfathered in". theres nothing wrong with having goats or pigs as pets as long as theyre well cared for and cleaned up after. maybe they should worry more about the drug problems...
Reply
4
Racer Dodge
4d ago
This line says it all. There were NO Calls over the last year plus about farm animals. I guess they just have it out for the person living by the lake. Sorry,goats/pigs are wonderful family pets. Keep the areas clean and the number to one or two and there is no smell.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in New JerseyTravel MavenMedford, NJ
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
Related
Toms River, NJ Council introduces ordinance to permanently preserve downtown park as Open Space
The park space at the corner of Robbins Street and Washington Street in downtown Toms River will remain unchanged in terms of any possible development there. On Wednesday evening, the Toms River Township Council introduced an ordinance to permanently preserve this section of land as Open Space and keep it as a park effectively putting an end to the proposed possibility by a developer to build a six-story apartment complex there.
Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Black Bear was seen by several residents in Holiday City West earlier this week on the western edge of the community along the wooded area near the Heritage Minerals site and Crystal Lake area. It was located near the borders of Toms River, Berkeley Township and Manchester. The bear was also sighted wandering in the community in the area of Torrey Pines Drive on Wednesday. Bear sightings in Ocean County are relatively uncommon, but they do happen. While the black bears tend to prefer northern New Jersey, populations in the state have increased significantly since The post Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City appeared first on Shore News Network.
shorebeat.com
Temple Files New Application to Move Into Former Brick Funeral Home
Temple Beth Or is seeking approval to utilize its new home – again. Despite a majority of members of Brick Township’s zoning board voting in favor of a plan to convert a shuttered funeral home into a meeting place for a Conservative Jewish temple congregation, approval was denied at the October hearing due to a statutory obligation to secure a supermajority in cases where the use of a property is proposed to change. The 4-2 vote in support of the application, therefore, was not enough to allow the 40-year-old congregation to hold services in the home it purchased earlier this year.
This Adorable Town Has Been Named NJ’s Destination of the Year for 2023
An absolutely adorable New Jersey town has just been named the 2023 NJ Destination of the Year, according to Jersey's Best. It's Lambertville, New Jersey. When I saw this article online I giggled because just over the weekend, my husband and I drove through Lambertville, over the New Hope Bridge, on the way to Peddler's Village in Lahaska, Pa, and I commented how we have to stop in Lambertville one of these days instead of always driving through because it's so darn cute, especially during the holidays.
Check Out the Amazing Winter Wonderland Light Show in Little Egg Harbor, NJ
Let me first say that it is very hard to photograph outdoor Christmas lights. Pictures of Christmas light displays do not do justice to the look of holiday light displays. So although I am sharing a few, you need to see them in person to enjoy them. Something you want...
3 Jersey Shore Towns Make the Most Beautiful List
We all know how beautiful it is living in Ocean County and the Jersey Shore. For us locals, we are spoiled by the beauty and the fun the Jersey Shore brings us. I know definitely our kids will never understand that some people have never seen the beach or ocean in their life. This is just hard for them to believe and for me to believe, but it's the truth.
Pet Expo coming to NJ sounds completely bonkers and totally fun
Just after the holidays are through the 22nd Super Pet Expo comes to the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison and it sounds both ridiculous and amazing. Sure there are practical reasons to go. Toys, treats, pet gifts, grooming supplies and exhibitors offering services for food and daycare, grooming, adoption, pet healthcare, etc.. But listen to what else will be going on.
The Best Bakery for Those Christmas Cookies at the Jersey Shore
Why a cookie article, why not? It's Christmastime and it's all about the cookies. Along with everything else at Christmastime, cookies are always what'd going on in December. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get those Christmas cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
News 12
Coastal storm raises concern about beach erosion along the Jersey Shore
The latest storm to hit New Jersey produced a lot of rain and heavy winds that battered areas of the Jersey Shore. Ortley Beach is one area that was impacted by the storm. Huge waves and strong easterly winds further eroded a section of vulnerable dunes near Seventh Avenue. It's...
New Restaurant Taking Former Golden Corral Location in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
The Golden Corral in Egg Harbor Township closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. However, it looks like there will be a new restaurant taking over the location, which sits in the Boscov's parking lot at the Harbor Square Shopping Center (still locally known as the old Shore Mall) in Egg Harbor Township.
Scrooges call security on holiday carollers inside Manchester senior village
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A group of forty-plus holiday carollers took to the streets and blasted out songs of joy and holiday cheer, but it was short-lived Wednesday night. The event was pre-planned and advertised to members of the 55-plus community ahead of time through their homeowner’s association email accounts. The incident happened at the Renaissance in Manchester. The plan for the group was to stop at ten locations in the community to spread the Christmas and Hannukah spirit. They never got to finish their route. During their caroling, complaints from the local Scrooges and Grinches were made to the The post Scrooges call security on holiday carollers inside Manchester senior village appeared first on Shore News Network.
Lavallette experiences major flooding as rain increases around the state
The flooding in the Chadwick Beach section of the borough had water reaching almost calf level for residents.
Red Lobster closes its last location in this N.J. county
Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster closed one of its New Jersey restaurants. Red Lobster of Oakhurst located at 2200 Route 35 has shuttered its last Monmouth County location. “Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the...
Last Monmouth County Red Lobster closes its doors
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — It was open for more than four decades. Now, Red Lobster has closed its last remaining restaurant in Monmouth County. The seafood lovers’ restaurant on Route 35 in Ocean Township has shut its doors forever. “After more than 45 years of being part of...
Back on the market: NJ house costs less than a gallon of gas
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Need a holiday gift for someone special in your life?. There is a house in New Jersey that is back on the market, and it costs less than a tank of gas. For only $1, there is a 1,700-square-foot house for sale again in Hunterdon County, according to Zillow.
These grocery items have seen the biggest price increases in New Jersey
Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
Route 9 construction to ease burden of travel between Lakewood and Toms River
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Work is continuing along the Route 9 corridor between Toms River and Lakewood to make it easier for residents to travel between the two towns. This week, state Department of Transportation workers began working on the intersection of Church Road and Cox Cro Road in an effort to ease congestion at one of the chokepoints connecting the two towns. The road will be closed from 9 pm to 5 am Monday through Friday for the next few months. The project aims to allow traffic to flow more smoothly and efficiently between the two towns. At this The post Route 9 construction to ease burden of travel between Lakewood and Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
WOW, Have You Seen the Magic and Sparkle in Monmouth County, NJ
You know I'm such a nerd with Christmas lights, this house almost made me tear up. It's absolutely gorgeous and fun and you can get out and walk around, I loved it. I can't say it enough, how much I love doing this with my family. Lots of times it's just me and my husband driving around looking at the Christmas lights and playing Christmas music.
Four more catalytic converter thefts as Monmouth County, NJ officials continue push for change
Ocean Township Police have announced the arrest of four Camden residents who took the drive north and stole several catalytic converters. This is just the latest incident of catalytic converter thefts taking place in New Jersey. In the early morning hours Wednesday in Ocean Township, police officers pulled up to...
Several Restaurants are Open on Christmas Eve in Ocean County, NJ
If you don't want to be bothered with cooking this year on Christmas Eve, maybe one of these spectacular restaurants will work for you and your family. Not everyone has time to cook on Christmas Eve let alone Christmas Day. Lots of family members are traveling this year and in a hurry and no time for clean-up or cooking.
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 8