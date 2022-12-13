Austin 1-year-old celebrates first birthday after 2 open heart surgeries due to congenital heart defect

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Austin Vietnam veteran fights rare disorder that weakens his body's muscles
AUSTIN, Texas - A Central Texas veteran is fighting the biggest battle of his life. Terry Clevenger is no stranger to combat, and his most valuable weapon in this fight is his military training and experience. Clevenger has gone from combat in Vietnam and jumping out of airplanes to now...
fox7austin.com
Husband of Austin woman found dead in June charged with her murder
AUSTIN, Texas - Jose Villa-Denova has been charged with killing his wife, Yolanda Jaimes. He was initially charged with tampering with evidence. Jaimes disappeared from her home near Barbara Jordan Elementary School in June. She was found dead in a field four days later. This case leaves four children without...
fox7austin.com
Operation Blue Santa delivers more than 19,000 gifts to Austin-area children
AUSTIN, Texas - For more than 5,000 families, Christmas gifting will be easier this year. Saturday morning, Operation Blue Santa delivered boxes full of toys to families in the community. "This is where the magic happens," Blue Santa Manager Cathy Haggerty said. It all started 50 years ago when two...
fox7austin.com
Waitress saves boy, takes impact of car that went into Round Rock restaurant
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Gino’s Italian Restaurant reopened after a car slammed into it’s dining room Saturday evening. One of the owners praises her waitress for taking part of the impact in front of a little boy. Linh Tran Flores said she and her family had just sat...
fox7austin.com
Pet of the Week: Rockefeller from Bastrop County Animal Services
Rockefeller was found wrapped in barbed wire with injuries. Bastrop County Animal Services has been working to get him the surgery he needs and rehabilitate him. Despite everything he's been through, he's a happy, loving dog and would be a perfect fit in any home.
fox7austin.com
Austin Animal Center offering no-cost adoptions this weekend
'Fabio' is one of many animals available for adoption at Austin Animal Center. The shelter is one of three that will be waiving fees this weekend thanks to the charitable arm of Skechers and Petco.
fox7austin.com
Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
fox7austin.com
Murder suspect reveals new details in stabbing death of Justin Haden: Affidavit
An arrest affidavit reveals new details in the murder of Justin Haden. The suspect, Gavin Roberts, was booked in the Travis County Jail on two charges, murder and tampering with human remains.
fox7austin.com
Del Castillo performs 'Pachuco Swing'
Their sound is Latin, blues, flamenco, world music, but mainly they rock. Del Castillo is a favorite of Austin filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, contributing to the soundtracks of 'Spy Kids', 'Machete', 'Once Upon a Time in Mexico', and more. You can catch them performing live on New Year's Eve at Buck's Backyard in Buda.
Burnet CISD confirms student died in Wednesday car crash
“We want to help our students and staff deal with and process through their emotions,” the statement said.
fox7austin.com
Get your winter gear ready for some chilly days ahead
Central Texas is about to be cold for the holidays, with temps in the upper 30s going into Christmas weekend. FOX 7 Austin's Adaleigh Rowe has more.
fox7austin.com
Roughly $1.3 million stolen in jugging incidents this year in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Violent jugging incidents have been caught on camera this year in Austin. Most recently, during a jugging on Saturday, Dec. 10, a man was attacked at a convenience store after leaving a bank in North Austin. "The suspects punched the victim at least three times in the...
Inside the ghost kitchens haunting Austin’s restaurant industry
Since the pandemic forced restaurants to close their dining rooms, a new, lucrative business model began haunting Austin's food industry...but the concept isn't as ominous as it's name sounds.
fox7austin.com
APD's Operation Blue Santa in need of volunteers to distribute gifts
AUSTIN, Texas - The holidays are rapidly approaching and Operation Blue Santa is ready to spread the cheer. But they need help to make sure it's a Merry Christmas for thousands of Austin families. Margarine Beaman, the President of Operation Blue Santa, joined FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.
fox7austin.com
'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season
AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
The Texas Roadhouse Cinnamon Butter Recipe You’ve Been Needing To Try
Killeen, Texas -- There are some folks that go to Texas Roadhouse just for the rolls and the cinnamon butter. Guilty as charged. I am some folks. What about you?. Have you ever tried to make it yourself? You just put sugar and cinnamon in some butter, didn't you? lol. Well, if you've ever wanted to know how to make the oh-so-good cinnamon butter we all love, I've got the recipe, so keep it scrolling. It's a copycat of course, but it’s a staple in my house. It has it's own jar and everything.
wilcosun.com
Flu, Covid-19 and RSV cases trend upward in Williamson County
Respiratory illnesses are on the rise in the county. The Williamson County and Cities Health District is monitoring numbers of confirmed cases with their dashboard app. “We are seeing significant increases in respiratory illnesses nationally and throughout Texas,” said Deb Strahler, Wilco Health District communication director. “Williamson County is following that trend with higher than average…
fox7austin.com
Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis
AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
fox7austin.com
Police provide update on jugging cases in Austin
Police are searching for three suspects who violently robbed a man at a South Austin gas station in a 'jugging' case. Today, investigators provided an update on the case along with tips to help you stay safe.
fox7austin.com
Man accused of killing Williamson County woman bonds out of jail
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The bond for Joshua Gilbreath was originally set high because of the violent nature of the murder charge he is facing. However, now he is out because he got a new lawyer and because prosecutors missed a critical deadline. Gilbreath had been in jail since his...
Comments / 0