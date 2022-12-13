ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

Keith Fritz
4d ago

Why would someone want to send those kind of messages to people who they don't even know? I wonder how anyone can get a kick on doing this to other people during this month which Christmas is a part of the celebration? They always get caught by the police.

JCSO: Two Accused Of Stealing $14,809 From Business

KENLY – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a large sum of money from a Kenly sweepstakes business. Michael Edward Fenwick Jr., age 32, of Devereaux Street, Goldsboro and Whitney Tiara Taylor, age 25, of W. Morrisey Street, Clinton, were charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy to commit larceny.
GOLDSBORO, NC
Paroled felon arrested after 6-hour standoff in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon already on parole was arrested by Fayetteville police after a several-hour standoff Friday, police said. Police said in a news release that members of the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information about the location of a wanted suspect at a home along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Fayetteville man taken into custody after nearly six-hour standoff

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department said Friday that a man has been arrested after a standoff with officers. Police said Friday the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information on the location of a wanted suspect at a residence along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive. The subject,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Man arrested in connection to shooting in Kinston in late November

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting that happened at W. Vernon Ave. in Kinston on Nov. 27, 2022. Zion McMillan, 20, of Farmville was charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. McMillan was jailed in the Pitt County Detention...
KINSTON, NC

