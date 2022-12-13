Read full article on original website
Keith Fritz
4d ago
Why would someone want to send those kind of messages to people who they don't even know? I wonder how anyone can get a kick on doing this to other people during this month which Christmas is a part of the celebration? They always get caught by the police.
cbs17
4 sought after theft at Rocky Mount Ulta Beauty store, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said they are looking for suspects who stole items from a store recently. In a news release earlier this week, police said they were hoping to identify “subjects” in several photos. Rocky Mount police released the photos on Tuesday...
jocoreport.com
JCSO: Two Accused Of Stealing $14,809 From Business
KENLY – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a large sum of money from a Kenly sweepstakes business. Michael Edward Fenwick Jr., age 32, of Devereaux Street, Goldsboro and Whitney Tiara Taylor, age 25, of W. Morrisey Street, Clinton, were charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy to commit larceny.
cbs17
Man arrested in connection with string of commercial robberies in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, the Rocky Mount Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect responsible for several robberies over the last few weeks. Antwane Smith, 48, of Tarboro was put in handcuffs for his connection to four commercial robberies within the city limits of Rocky Mount, police said.
WITN
WITN Investigates: What ENC traffic stop search data shows when it comes to Black drivers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Driving is a daily requirement for so many people, and we know being on public streets means you might get pulled over if you break the law. But for some people of color, there’s an added fear of discrimination. WITN is taking a closer look...
cbs17
1 injured after self-inflicted, accidental shooting at Raleigh gun range
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun range was the site of an accidental shooting in Raleigh Thursday night. Police were called to the range, located in the 300 block of Tryon Road, after a person accidentally discharged their weapon, sending a bullet into their leg. The Raleigh police watch...
cbs17
Raleigh Fire Department hires full-time psychologist, among the first fire departments in NC to do so
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders face traumatic experiences and emergencies everyday. “Those sights and sounds stick with us throughout our life, so the more those build up, the more sometimes it starts to wear on us,” said Northern Wake Fire Dept. Chaplain and Firefighter Lauren Deer. When...
cbs17
‘Ultimate tragedy’ – Fundraiser set for family of Cumberland County deputy killed by DWI suspect, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fundraising effort is underway to help the family of a Cumberland County deputy who was killed in the line of duty early Friday. Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, died after he was hit by a DWI suspect just after 2:45 a.m. Friday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Paroled felon arrested after 6-hour standoff in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon already on parole was arrested by Fayetteville police after a several-hour standoff Friday, police said. Police said in a news release that members of the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information about the location of a wanted suspect at a home along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive.
Lenoir County man arrested on drug charges as part of ‘Operation Restore Lenoir’
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office continued its “Operation Restore Lenoir” with the arrest of a La Grange man on drug charges on Friday. Jarrett Heith Shaw was arrested by deputies after a search warrant at Shaw’s Kennedy Home Road home. Members of the LCSO’s narcotics unit and the Kinston Police Department’s […]
WRAL
Fayetteville man taken into custody after nearly six-hour standoff
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department said Friday that a man has been arrested after a standoff with officers. Police said Friday the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information on the location of a wanted suspect at a residence along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive. The subject,...
cbs17
Man sold crack cocaine near Tarboro middle school, sheriff’s office says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested for selling crack cocaine within a no-drugs zone near a Tarboro middle school. Morris Junior Bridgers was under investigation for selling crack cocaine in and around the Tarboro area, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said. Since July, controlled buys...
cbs17
Cumberland County deputy killed in line of duty was struck by DWI suspect, warrant says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said one of their deputies was killed in the line of duty Friday morning. That deputy has been identified as 23-year-old Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. In a statement just before noon Friday, the sheriff’s office said Bolanos-Anavisca’s life was...
2 cars recovered after nearly $1M Lillington car heist
Business has changed drastically for a car dealership in Harnett County.
WITN
AUTOPSY: Rocky Mount homicide victim found in car was 12 weeks pregnant
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An autopsy has revealed that one of the two victims found dead in a car earlier this month was 12 weeks pregnant. The Rocky Mount Police Department says the North Carolina Medical Examiners’ Office’s autopsy revealed Destiny Wiggins was 12 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.
Pedestrian killed in Raleigh crash on Glenwood Avenue
A pedestrian was killed Wednesday on Glenwood Avenue westbound near Hollyridge Drive in Raleigh.
Rocky Mount Police make arrest in string of armed robberies
Antwane Smith, 48, of Tarboro has been charged in connection to four business robberies in Rocky Mount:
'Everybody was just in here enjoying themselves.': Bullet fired into downtown Raleigh business with customers inside
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jimmy Fleck, the owner of Roshambo Beverage Company, was shocked and frustrated Tuesday over gunshots fired into his store with customers inside. "I got a phone call from my bartender and my bartender said ‘the place has been shot," Fleck said. A frightening call no...
cbs17
Pedestrian identified after fatal wreck on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Raleigh on Wednesday morning, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Otoniel Hernandez, 35, was struck while walking southbound on Glenwood Avenue into oncoming traffic when the collision took place at approximately 8:22 a.m., according to police.
cbs17
Wake Forest police looking for people who stole a generator from Lowe’s
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating individuals who stole a generator from a Lowe’s Home Improvement store. The subjects are wanted for questioning in connection with a Nov. 19 larceny at the 11800 Galaxy Drive location....
wcti12.com
Man arrested in connection to shooting in Kinston in late November
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting that happened at W. Vernon Ave. in Kinston on Nov. 27, 2022. Zion McMillan, 20, of Farmville was charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. McMillan was jailed in the Pitt County Detention...
