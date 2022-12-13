Read full article on original website
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mind state of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly died by suicide this week. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
Girl, 14, is stabbed to death and her best friend, 13, injured by knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany
A teenager has been stabbed to death and her best friend left injured by a knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany. Emergency services raced to the town of Illerkirchberg on Monday where they found the two schoolgirls - aged 14 and 13 - seriously injured.
Aspiring Bronx actor beat his wife with a hammer before death plunge: police
An aspiring actor was a real-life killer who beat his wife with a hammer before tossing her from a sixth-story Bronx window — and then jumping to his death, police sources said. Mother of two Ornela Shehi, 28, died from blunt force trauma in the brutal August homicide/suicide, where one of the kids was heard wailing “Mom! Mom!” by neighbors in the Morris Park building. Her husband, Florind ...
Accused killer nurse Lucy Letby allegedly force-fed baby ‘massive’ amounts of milk
Accused serial killer nurse Lucy Letby allegedly tried to murder a premature baby girl by force-feeding her “massive” amounts of milk through a nasal tube, a UK court has heard. Letby, 32, is accused of overfeeding the sick baby — known only as Child G — while watching over her in the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit in September 2015, the BBC reported. The nurse, who is currently on trial for allegedly murdering seven babies and trying to kill 10 others, struck just hours after making a banner to mark Child G’s 100th day of life, prosecutors said. Dr. Stephen Breary,...
My little boy’s screams will always haunt me after Strep A infection – all mums need to know the signs
A LITTLE boy battled Strep A in hospital after doctors misdiagnosed the killer condition as thrush. George Higham, 5, was admitted to Grimsby Children’s Hospital, Lincolnshire, in August after his mum, Jenna, noticed something was seriously wrong. His GP had already diagnosed the George with thrush, but Jenna, 24,...
Man Leads Violent Mob to Abduct Woman After She Rejected His Marriage Proposal
A viral video showing a mob armed with sticks and iron rods thrashing vehicles and attacking people, before violently taking away a woman from her house, has sent shockwaves across India. Police in Telangana state arrested 31 people within hours of the home invasion and abduction, which happened in broad...
BBC
Baby died after carrycot put in shed in haste or recklessly, judge rules
A baby living in "overcrowded circumstances" during lockdown died after the carrycot he was in was put in a shed, a judge has concluded. Judge Steven Parker said the boy's cot was put on an unsecured cardboard box in the shed "in haste or recklessly". A family court hearing in...
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Illinois high school students attack boy with Down syndrome in distressing video
Disturbing video has emerged of a group of bullies attacking a boy with Down syndrome inside a bathroom at a Chicago suburb high school. The clip shot Thursday at York Community High School in Elmhurst shows the heartless students pushing the boy to the ground as other kids cheer them on. “Get him!” the thugs shout as the victim seeks to escape the abuse and taunts by taking refuge in a stall. The horrifying footage was then circulated among other students, School District 205 officials confirmed Monday, the Chicago Tribune reported. “Immediately upon receiving this report, our school team began investigating,” Principal Shahe Bagdasarian...
BBC
Italy shooting: Three women shot dead in Rome cafe
Three women including a friend of Italy's new prime minister were killed when a man opened fire at a cafe in Rome, injuring four other people. Those inside were meeting as part of a local block's residents' committee. Roberto Gualtieri, mayor of Rome, described the shooting as a "grave episode...
Shock as Toddler 'Attacked' by a Sheep Is Saved by Family's Rescue Dog
Several users on TikTok praised the dog for swooping in to protect the toddler, noting "big sibling to the rescue."
2 Cops Reportedly Killed by Camo-Clad Shooters on Remote Property
Two young police officers and a member of the public were killed in a brutal attack in Australia on Monday. Four officers were approaching a house in Wieambilla in the northeastern state of Queensland in connection with a report about a missing person when they were shot at from gunmen inside the building. Two of the officers—a woman, 26, and a man, 29—were injured. Two shooters wearing camouflage fatigues were then seen approaching the wounded cops and shooting them dead where they lay, The Australian reports. A witness reportedly saw the killers taking the deceased officers’ guns. The member of...
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
Rogue Hippo ‘Swallows’ 2-Year-Old—Then Spits Him Back Out
A 2-year-old boy is recovering after a rare hippo attack in which the massive animal “swallowed half of his body” but then miraculously spit him back out. The remarkable incident was first reported by Capital FM Uganda, which cited local police to report that the hippo had been forced to “vomit” the boy back up after a shocked bystander hurled stones at it. The boy had reportedly been playing by himself outside his home near the shores of a lake in southwestern Uganda when the hippo “grabbed” him, police were quoted saying by The Telegraph. A man who was nearby saw the horrific scene unfolding and “stoned the hippo and scared it, causing it to release the victim from its mouth,” police said. The hippo retreated back into the lake and the boy was rushed to a hospital for treatment after having been “half swallowed.” Police said he escaped any serious injury.Read it at The Telegraph
Community in shock after deaths of woman and two children aged four and six
Residents have spoken of their shock and sadness after a triple murder inquiry was launched into the deaths of a woman and two young children in Northamptonshire.Police officers were called to a block of flats in Petherton Court, Kettering, at 11.15am on Thursday, where a woman, a boy understood to be aged six, and a girl believed to be four-years-old were found with serious injuries.Despite the efforts of paramedics and police officers, the woman died at the scene and the two children later died in hospital.A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident...
Four children in hospital after being pulled from Solihull lake
West Midlands fire service said reports indicated the children were playing on the ice before falling through
Family of man who died after crossing Channel did not hear of death for 11 days
Family of Hussein Haseeb Ahmed, 31, from northern Iraq, call for answers about what happened to him
‘Please help us. There are children’: The desperate distress call from migrants on sinking boat
Migrants sent a voice note calling for help as their boat started to take on water crossing the English Channel, telling a French charity: “Please help us. There are children.” Four people have died and dozens rescued after a small boat got into trouble while making the journey in bitterly cold temperatures in the early hours of Wednesday morning.A French charity said it received a distressed voice note on the same night from people on a boat in the Channel. ”We are in a boat, we have a problem,” it said, according to Utopia56.Have you been affected by this...
BBC
Idaho student murders: Mother Kristi Goncalves describes 'sleepless nights'
The mother of one of four Idaho students murdered in November says she's had "sleepless nights" as fears mount that the case will go unsolved. Kristi Goncalves' daughter Kaylee was found stabbed to death on 13 November, along with Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Madison Mogen. Over a month since...
BBC
Strep A: Mum warns of symptoms after child's illness
A mother is warning other parents to be aware of the symptoms of Strep A infections after both her daughters came down with the disease. Joanne Jones, from Llandudno, Conwy county, initially thought her daughter had a chest infection. "If something doesn't seem right, go straight to the doctor," Ms...
