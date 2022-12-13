ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Insider: What Dansby Swanson’s deal means for Cubs, Braves

What Dansby Swanson’s deal means for Cubs, Braves. Free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a seven-year, $177 million contract that includes a full no-trade clause and no opt-outs, a source familiar with the deal tells FanSided. It became increasingly clear throughout the offseason...
CHICAGO, IL
Kansas City Royals finally listening on Michael A. Taylor

The free agent market for center fielders is essentially barren now that Kevin Kiermaier and Brandon Nimmo have signed. This is something that the Kansas City Royals may be able to take advantage of. According to Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic, the Royals are open to trading Michael A. Taylor....
KANSAS CITY, MO
Triston Casas has open path to Boston Red Sox starting role

It was a matter of time before the Boston Red Sox moved on from Eric Hosmer. He had been sent to Boston as a straight salary dump, with the Red Sox paying just the league minimum for his services as San Diego covered the rest. That continued to be the case when Hosmer opted in to the final three years and $39 million of his long term deal with the Padres.
BOSTON, MA
