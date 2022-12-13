Chris Cain, age 76 of Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. He was born on Oct. 19, 1946, in Madison, to John W. Cain, Sr and Bette M. (Anderson) Cain. He was proud to be a member of the last graduating class of Wisconsin High School, 1964. Growing up he became interested in electronics. This led him to his first job at local Madison radio station, WISM, when he was 12 years old. Chris graduated from the Wisconsin School of Electronics in 1967 with an associate degree in Electronic Engineering Technology. After graduating, Chris was employed at WHA in Radio Hall on the UW Madison campus. He then went back to work at WISM, as Chief Engineer, eventually being promoted to Director of Engineering for 14 radio stations. He finished his broadcasting career at WISC-TV as Chief Engineer.

OREGON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO