Nanci H. I. Buchanan
SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Nanci H. I. Buchanan, age 62, of Spring Green, WI, passed away on December 16, 2022, at home. She was born on August 23, 1960, in Fond Du Lac, WI. Nanci was married on July 2, 2009, to Robert (Bobby) Buchanan in Baraboo, WI. Nanci...
Chris Cain
Chris Cain, age 76 of Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. He was born on Oct. 19, 1946, in Madison, to John W. Cain, Sr and Bette M. (Anderson) Cain. He was proud to be a member of the last graduating class of Wisconsin High School, 1964. Growing up he became interested in electronics. This led him to his first job at local Madison radio station, WISM, when he was 12 years old. Chris graduated from the Wisconsin School of Electronics in 1967 with an associate degree in Electronic Engineering Technology. After graduating, Chris was employed at WHA in Radio Hall on the UW Madison campus. He then went back to work at WISM, as Chief Engineer, eventually being promoted to Director of Engineering for 14 radio stations. He finished his broadcasting career at WISC-TV as Chief Engineer.
Former Sooners quarterback Nick Evers transfers to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell may have just found his new starting quarterback. Nick Evers (pronounced EV-ers, not like Wisconsin’s governor EE-vers) announced Saturday that he would join the Badgers from Oklahoma. The move comes just a week after Badgers starting quarterback Graham Mertz announced he would leave the program.
Marcia L. Zimmermann
Marcia L. Zimmermann, age 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at her home with family in Cottage Grove. She was born on Aug. 15, 1943, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Carl and Minnie (Skeim) Gulrud. Marcia graduated from Central High School in 1961. She married DuWayne...
Eileen Anne Miller
Eileen Anne Miller – Fitchburg, Wisconsin, age 79, died suddenly on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Born on September 16, 1943, in New York City, Eileen was the daughter of Mary Durnin. Eileen graduated from St. Joseph Academy, Green Bay She attended St. Norbert College, and later earned her degree from UW-Milwaukee.
James I. Grann III
James I. Grann III, age 76, passed away on December 14, 2022, peacefully surrounded by his wife and children. James Grann “Jim” was born in Madison on June 8, 1946 to James I. Grann Jr., and Lucile (Bowers) Grann. Jim grew up in downtown Madison with his younger sister, Diane, until 1954 when the family moved to a new home on Lake Monona in Monona. Jim greatly enjoyed water activities on Madison lakes and further locations with his family.
James Edward Renda
James Edward Renda, age 61, of Monona, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. He was born on Jan. 22, 1961, in Madison, the son of John and Donna (Vick) Wrend. James graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1979. He owned and operated Action Enterprises for over 30 years.
Clifford A. Sorenson
Clifford A. Sorenson, 99, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home. Cliff was born on September 19, 1923 in Keene, North Dakota, son of the late Severin and Marie (Fevig) Sorenson. In 1943, he enlisted in the US Navy, serving during WWII. On March 25,...
Michael J. Krebs, Sr.
Michael J. Krebs Sr., 80, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 surrounded by his family. Mike was born on June 4, 1942 in Whitewater, son of the late William and Ella (Luebke) Krebs Sr. On June 27, 1959 he married the love of his life, LaVern Raddatz at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
With his debut environmental legal thriller, Madison author and retired judge tells the stories he’s been holding back
For years, Madison’s Jeffrey D. Boldt had a front row seat—literally—to Wisconsin’s most contentious environmental and political issues. As an administrative law judge, it was his job to take a neutral stance on those issues and help opposing sides sort things out. By the time he retired, he was full of stories, some of which he’d published along the way in the form of essays, short stories and poetry in various literary journals, and some he only could tell in the occasional op-ed, or the novel he’d always wanted to write.
Pet of the Week: Pumpkin
To learn more about Pumpkin and the other animals up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society, go to giveshelter.org.
