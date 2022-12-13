Suspect wanted after one shot in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Raleigh Monday evening.
Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 4100 block of James Road.
The male victim was located and transported to Regional One.
Investigators say the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and a red, blue, and yellow backpack.
Investigators say the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and a red, blue, and yellow backpack.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
