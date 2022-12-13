ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Suspect wanted after one shot in Raleigh

By Autumn Scott
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Raleigh Monday evening.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 4100 block of James Road.

The male victim was located and transported to Regional One.

Investigators say the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and a red, blue, and yellow backpack.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

