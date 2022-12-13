Steelers-Panthers Week 15 Odds, Betting Insights, and Spread

The Panthers are heating up while the Steelers have won their last two games on the road. Before placing your wagers, check out these betting insights for this matchup in Week 15.

Two clubs trying to find a way to keep their slim playoff hopes alive will meet when the Steelers take on the Panthers in Week 15.

Carolina is 3-1 straight up and 4-0 against the spread over their last four games and have thrived at home recently. The Panthers are 3-0 SU and ATS at Bank of America Stadium since Week 7, upsetting the Buccaneers, Falcons, and Broncos.

The Steelers will look to rebound after being upset 16-14 against the Ravens last week. Pittsburgh, who is 2-0 SU and ATS over their last two road games, has posted a slightly profitable 4-3 ATS record away from Acrisure Stadium this season.

The biggest question for bettors leading up to this game is who will start under center for Pittsburgh after starting quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a concussion in Week 14. If the rookie passer is unable to clear protocol, the Steelers will turn to Mitch Trubisky.

Steelers vs. Panthers Odds

Moneyline: PITTSBURGH (+110) | CAROLINA (-133)

Spread: PIT +2,5 (-110) | CAR -2.5 (-110)

Total: 38– Over: (-118) | Under: 38 (-110)

Game Info: Dec. 18, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Odds and Betting Insights

Even if Kenny Pickett gets cleared, Pittsburgh could still struggle against an improving Panthers defense that has only allowed 15.5 points per game over the last four weeks.

Pittsburgh’s anemic offense, which is averaging the sixth-fewest points (17.5) per game, has helped bettors cash to the under in eight of their last 13 games (61.5%). Steelers running back Najee Harris, who has scored four touchdowns over the last four games, faces a difficult matchup against a Carolina run defense that has not allowed a rushing touchdown since Week 9.

In last week’s win over the Seahawks, the Panthers made significant offensive strides scoring their second-most points (30) in any game this season. Carolina once again relied on its ground game, rushing for 223 yards and two touchdowns by employing a committee of Chubba Hubbard, D’Onta Foreman and Raheem Blackshear.

Sam Darnold has thrown 52 interceptions in his career but has played mistake-free football over the last few games. The much-maligned quarterback has only averaged 142 passing yards per game, but his ability to not turn the ball over has helped Carolina upset both Denver and Seattle over the last two games.

Steelers Straight-Up Record: 5-8



Steelers Against The Spread Record: 6-6-1

Panthers Straight-Up Record: 5-8

Panthers Against The Spread Record: 7-6

