Park City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Shipwrecks uncovered in the Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY– With water levels hovering around their lowest point on record, officials said they are finding more shipwrecks on the Great Salt Lake bed. Devan Chavez, Public Information Officer for the Utah Division of State Parks, said one of the two wrecks they found at the state park was the W.E. Marsh No. 4, a ship that no one saw above water since 1936.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Ice Castles in Midway open early for first time in history

MIDWAY, Utah — Early snow in the beehive state has made it possible for not only ski resorts to open early, but also the Midway Ice Castles. For the first time in the history of the attraction, the grand opening is taking place before Christmas. On December 21, the public can enjoy all the attraction has to offer.
MIDWAY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Ogden Valley to get $5.5 million to help conserve and reuse water

EDEN, Utah — Water usage continues to be an issue across the state, and now Ogden Valley is making an effort to reuse and conserve it. The Wolf Creek Water and Sewer Improvement District is looking at $5.5 million to upgrade sewer systems and drill a new well for the Eden area.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Propane heater causes residential fire in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Early Thursday morning, Spanish Fork fire crews were called to a house fire near 400 East Center Street. When they arrived, they found that the fire had started in a carport between two properties. The fire then grew to damage what was described as multiple...
SPANISH FORK, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah drivers urged to slow down amid winter weather conditions

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s not just bad weather creating dangerous driving conditions this week. The Utah Highway Patrol said speeding drivers were part a large number of accidents on roads this week. UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said Utah drivers clocked at over 100 miles per hour during...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Fire to multi-family condo unit in Park City displaces 20 people

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Police say 20 people have been displaced following a fire inside a multi-family condo unit Wednesday afternoon. Authorities tell KSL TV’s Lauren Steinbrecher that police have arranged housing for all of those individuals displaced by the fire. The incident is in the area of 1000 Park Avenue.
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Expert warns of the dangers of various degrees of frostbite

SALT LAKE CITY — The below-freezing temperatures over the past few weeks have taken a toll on Utahns. An increasing number of individuals have suffered from frostbite, due to the cold weather. Dr. Giavonni Lewis from the University of Utah Burn Center says frostbite can come in three degrees...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Snowy conditions impacting schedules in Davis, Ogden and Weber schools

DAVIS, OGDEN COUNTIES, Utah — Early morning snow storms Thursday morning impacted some school schedules. Ogden, Weber and Davis School Districts will implement a 2-hour delay. Ascent Academy in Farmington is also opting for a 2-hour delay. Weber School District also canceled pre-school classes. Syracuse Arts Academy will have...
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Goldilocks snowstorms and how they impact the slopes and snowpack

SALT LAKE CITY — Goldilocks snowstorms are not too big and not too small. They are just right for snowboarding and skiing, creating a fluffy and firm middle ground. Jim Steenberg, Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Utah, spoke with Dave and Dujanovic about the snow in the snowstorms and its impact on the snowpack.
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Eastbound 3500 South closed following fatal crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Traffic is being diverted away from eastbound 3500 South between 2200 and 2400 West following a fatal crash, near the I-215 on-ramp. West Valley City Police say one car crashed into another. This set off a chain reaction, involving five other cars in the crash.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

KSL Greenhouse: How to prepare your yard to look nice for the winter

SALT LAKE CITY – With winter officially starting in a couple of days, it’s time to prepare your yard to look nice. JayDee Gunnell, professor of horticulture at Utah State University, joined Maria Shilaos and Taun Beddes on the KSL Greenhouse show to share some winter-friendly things you can plant in your yard to keep it from looking dull.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Vandalism causes power outage in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A power outage in Sandy caused over 3,000 customers to lose power Thursday morning. Power was restored shortly after and Rocky Mountain Power said the outage was caused by vandals. In a tweet, RMP cited vandalism at the company’s substation as the cause. RMP advised...
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

The Big O Doughnut Shop announces final day

SALT LAKE CITY – The Big O Doughnut shop has announced its permanently closing its doors on Jan. 15, 2023. Famous for gourmet vegan doughnuts, the shop has become a staple to many in Salt Lake City. Owner and manager, Ally Curzon said the problem was that costs got...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

