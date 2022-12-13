Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Police say they are closing in on 6-year cold case that rocked West Valley
WEST VALLEY, Utah — West Valley Police Department says it is closer to solving a 6-year-long cold case. On December 12, 2016, Javier Medina was murdered outside a home on West Bendixon Dr. in West Valley City. According to police, he was helping with a car repair when two...
kslnewsradio.com
Shipwrecks uncovered in the Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY– With water levels hovering around their lowest point on record, officials said they are finding more shipwrecks on the Great Salt Lake bed. Devan Chavez, Public Information Officer for the Utah Division of State Parks, said one of the two wrecks they found at the state park was the W.E. Marsh No. 4, a ship that no one saw above water since 1936.
kslnewsradio.com
Ice Castles in Midway open early for first time in history
MIDWAY, Utah — Early snow in the beehive state has made it possible for not only ski resorts to open early, but also the Midway Ice Castles. For the first time in the history of the attraction, the grand opening is taking place before Christmas. On December 21, the public can enjoy all the attraction has to offer.
kslnewsradio.com
Ogden Valley to get $5.5 million to help conserve and reuse water
EDEN, Utah — Water usage continues to be an issue across the state, and now Ogden Valley is making an effort to reuse and conserve it. The Wolf Creek Water and Sewer Improvement District is looking at $5.5 million to upgrade sewer systems and drill a new well for the Eden area.
kslnewsradio.com
Propane heater causes residential fire in Spanish Fork
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Early Thursday morning, Spanish Fork fire crews were called to a house fire near 400 East Center Street. When they arrived, they found that the fire had started in a carport between two properties. The fire then grew to damage what was described as multiple...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah drivers urged to slow down amid winter weather conditions
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s not just bad weather creating dangerous driving conditions this week. The Utah Highway Patrol said speeding drivers were part a large number of accidents on roads this week. UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said Utah drivers clocked at over 100 miles per hour during...
kslnewsradio.com
Fire to multi-family condo unit in Park City displaces 20 people
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Police say 20 people have been displaced following a fire inside a multi-family condo unit Wednesday afternoon. Authorities tell KSL TV’s Lauren Steinbrecher that police have arranged housing for all of those individuals displaced by the fire. The incident is in the area of 1000 Park Avenue.
kslnewsradio.com
Cottonwood canyons face major traffic congestion following start of ski season
SALT LAKE CITY — Traffic congestion in the Cottonwood canyons is a hot topic at the moment, especially with the strong start to the ski season. Thanks to the flexibility of multi-mountain passes, if it’s slow-moving on the road to Little Cottonwood Canyon, people can just choose to head to Big Cottonwood Canyon.
kslnewsradio.com
Expert warns of the dangers of various degrees of frostbite
SALT LAKE CITY — The below-freezing temperatures over the past few weeks have taken a toll on Utahns. An increasing number of individuals have suffered from frostbite, due to the cold weather. Dr. Giavonni Lewis from the University of Utah Burn Center says frostbite can come in three degrees...
kslnewsradio.com
Snowy conditions impacting schedules in Davis, Ogden and Weber schools
DAVIS, OGDEN COUNTIES, Utah — Early morning snow storms Thursday morning impacted some school schedules. Ogden, Weber and Davis School Districts will implement a 2-hour delay. Ascent Academy in Farmington is also opting for a 2-hour delay. Weber School District also canceled pre-school classes. Syracuse Arts Academy will have...
kslnewsradio.com
Goldilocks snowstorms and how they impact the slopes and snowpack
SALT LAKE CITY — Goldilocks snowstorms are not too big and not too small. They are just right for snowboarding and skiing, creating a fluffy and firm middle ground. Jim Steenberg, Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Utah, spoke with Dave and Dujanovic about the snow in the snowstorms and its impact on the snowpack.
kslnewsradio.com
Eastbound 3500 South closed following fatal crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Traffic is being diverted away from eastbound 3500 South between 2200 and 2400 West following a fatal crash, near the I-215 on-ramp. West Valley City Police say one car crashed into another. This set off a chain reaction, involving five other cars in the crash.
kslnewsradio.com
KSL Greenhouse: How to prepare your yard to look nice for the winter
SALT LAKE CITY – With winter officially starting in a couple of days, it’s time to prepare your yard to look nice. JayDee Gunnell, professor of horticulture at Utah State University, joined Maria Shilaos and Taun Beddes on the KSL Greenhouse show to share some winter-friendly things you can plant in your yard to keep it from looking dull.
kslnewsradio.com
Vandalism causes power outage in Sandy
SANDY, Utah — A power outage in Sandy caused over 3,000 customers to lose power Thursday morning. Power was restored shortly after and Rocky Mountain Power said the outage was caused by vandals. In a tweet, RMP cited vandalism at the company’s substation as the cause. RMP advised...
kslnewsradio.com
The Big O Doughnut Shop announces final day
SALT LAKE CITY – The Big O Doughnut shop has announced its permanently closing its doors on Jan. 15, 2023. Famous for gourmet vegan doughnuts, the shop has become a staple to many in Salt Lake City. Owner and manager, Ally Curzon said the problem was that costs got...
kslnewsradio.com
Eight Utah residents indicted in $100 million online fraud scheme
SALT LAKE CITY — This week a federal grand jury said that, for six years, multiple people in Utah were involved in a far-ranging online fraud scheme that netted them more than $100 million. Eight Utah residents were indicted in the District of Utah for their suspected participation in...
kslnewsradio.com
With shortage on children’s medicine, hospitals look for other treatments
SALT LAKE CITY — Children’s medicine such as Children’s Tylenol and Tamiflu are hard to find these days because of the high demand for them. As a result, even the medical experts at Primary Children’s Hospital are having to find different ways in order to treat children.
kslnewsradio.com
Families suing Davis School District after students claimed to have been harassed
FARMINGTON, Utah — The families of three black students in the Davis School District are suing the district after the students claim to have been racially harassed at school. The alleged claim comes at the same time as the district is supposed to be fixing racial issues. That was...
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake City School District audit reports declining enrollment, low capacity
SALT LAKE CITY — In the face of years-long shrinking school enrollment, the Salt Lake City School Board made no changes to address dwindling classroom sizes, costing the city district $3.6 million, a 78-page state audit released Tuesday found. Enrollment in the Salt Lake City School District has declined...
kslnewsradio.com
Researchers at BYU successfully sequenced the entire genome of leopard species going extinct
PROVO, Utah — Researchers at the Brigham Young University and the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute are trying to protect the Sunda clouded leopard and the Mainland clouded leopard species through genetic research. In doing so, the team successfully sequenced the entire genome of both species for the first time.
