Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scooter's Coffee coming to KewaneeMike BerryKewanee, IL
After 60 years, City Council finally vacates alleyMike BerryKewanee, IL
Grant will help Bishop Hill add new programsMike BerryBishop Hill, IL
Neponset man's wild ride ends in multiple chargesSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Salvation Army kettles aren't fillingMike BerryKewanee, IL
Related
KWQC
Pleasant View students give back
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Students at Pleasant View Elementary came together to create care packages for people in need. Students and their families were encouraged to donate necessary items requested in homeless shelters. It’s a way for students to learn how important these items are to those who are less fortunate.
KWQC
Giving the gift of art instruction
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Pat Bereskin and Carlie Allison discuss the idea of “the gift of art” for the holiday season. The Figge Art Museum has a robust lineup of classes coming up thanks to Bereskin and her talented instructors. 109 classes will be offered between January-May, 2023. There are art classes for all ages and skill levels that would make delightful and educational gifts.
KWQC
City of Moline partner with Metronet
Circle K offers 40 cents off a gallon Friday for Fuel Day. On Friday for Circle K Fuel Day more than 300 Circle K stores throughout Illinois, Iowa and Missouri, will have customers save 40 cents per gallon* of fuel at the pump between 3 and 6 p.m., according to a media release.
KWQC
Moline B.O.O.S.T program looks to strengthen local economy using ARPA funds
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline announced it is dedicating more than $1 million of American Rescue Plan dollars to help boost economic growth and support local businesses in Moline. “The idea is to support long-term business growth, not just write checks,” said KJ Whitley, Moline’s Community Development...
KWQC
Coal Valley boy needs life-saving surgery
In the wake of a woman's death Tuesday, police are warning drivers and pedestrians to play special attention this time of year. An advanced practice nurse explains what parents can do to prevent the spread of the virus as well has how to treat sick kids. Playstation Robbery Arrest In...
KWQC
Circle K offers 40 cents off a gallon Friday for Fuel Day
New fiber optic internet is headed to Moline next year. Twenty firefighters from Rock Island, Bettendorf, Rock Island Arsenal, Moline and East Moline repelled from the ceiling of the Vibrant Arena in a "high-ropes" training event. Quad Cities faith leaders urge senators to protect DACA. Updated: 5 hours ago. Quad...
KWQC
Galesburg residents voice opinion on new sales tax
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg held a special city council meeting on Wednesday regarding a controversial new sales tax. The city is proposing a .25% increase in sales tax. It would bring its total sales tax up from 8.75% to 9%, and up to 11% for restaurants and bars. Revenue...
KWQC
16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Rock Island
Circle K offers 40 cents off a gallon Friday for Fuel Day. On Friday for Circle K Fuel Day more than 300 Circle K stores throughout Illinois, Iowa and Missouri, will have customers save 40 cents per gallon* of fuel at the pump between 3 and 6 p.m., according to a media release.
KWQC
Rock Island County Health Department offers tips to stay healthy
Midday Medical featuring Concept By Iowa Hearing features the overlap between diabetes and hearing loss. Free A1C hemoglobin tests available in November at area Hy-Vees. Free A1C hemoglobin tests available in November at area Hy-Vees. Untreated hearing loss changes the brain and raises dementia risk. Updated: Sep. 28, 2022 at...
KWQC
What parents can do to treat kids with an RSV infection
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Respiratory virus season hit hard and hit early sending children to area hospitals. That’s the case in communities served by OSF Health Care. According to OSF Advanced Practice Nurse Michelle Johnson, parents can help their kids who have gotten sick by keeping them hydrated and using children’s over-the-counter medications to keep them comfortable. OSF also has launched an at-home monitoring program for RSV. it provides comfort and supportive care in an effort to keep kids out of the hospital.
KWQC
Moline survives a test from Quincy
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Maroons survive a test from Quincy, but they go on to win 56-44. The win leaves Moline alone atop the Western Big Six standings, a game ahead of the Blue Devils.
KWQC
Police release name of pedestrian killed after being hit by SUV in Davenport
Circle K offers 40 cents off a gallon Friday for Fuel Day. On Friday for Circle K Fuel Day more than 300 Circle K stores throughout Illinois, Iowa and Missouri, will have customers save 40 cents per gallon* of fuel at the pump between 3 and 6 p.m., according to a media release.
KWQC
‘Tis the season to recycle right
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Household waste in the United States increases by more than 25 percent between Christmas and New Year’s Day. If you have extra stuff to get rid of this time of year, Rachel Evans, Communications Specialist with Waste Commission of Scott County, shares ideas of how to recycle right.
KWQC
Winning Powerball ticket for $500,000 sold in Prophetstown
PROPETSTOWN, Ill. (KWQC) - A winning Powerball ticket was sold for the Wednesday night drawing at a grocery store in Prophetstown. The winning ticket was bought at Shaws Marketplace, at 214 Washington St. in Prophetstown, according to a media release from Illinois Lottery. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball, they also added the game’s ‘Power Play’ to win $500,000 after the Dec. 14 drawing. The winning numbers were: 36-51-59-66-68 and Powerball 25.
KWQC
QC Airport Director renews contract, 5-year extension
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad Cities International Airport officials announced Thursday the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County Board (MAA) unanimously agreed to a 5-year contract with current executive director Benjamin Leischner. According to a press release, Leischner has held the role since 2018, after working as airport operations...
KWQC
44 pedestrians have been struck in Scott County this year
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 39-year-old woman killed by a car Tuesday in Davenport is one of at least 44 Scott County pedestrians hit by cars this year. Three pedestrians have died in Scott County in 2022, including the woman killed this week. Another seven have been seriously injured, according...
KWQC
WIU sweeps their “home” doubleheader in Moline
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Western Illinois Fighting Leathernecks abandoned their home in Macomb for one night to host a women’s and men’s basketball double header. The WIU women faced off against St. Xavier to start the night off, and they tipped off the game with a big first quarter, leading 25-17 after one. The Leathernecks would cruise to a big 84-69 win. Jada Thorpe scored 21 for Western, and Zareia Chevre added 10 in the Leathernecks victory. Central De Witt alum, Allie Meadows added 6 points, 3 rebounds, an assist and a steal in the victory.
KWQC
Moline police officer diagnosed with brain cancer
Snow Squall Warnings are one of the new weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Iowa Gov. Reynolds bans social media app TikTok from all state-owned devices. She believes the social media app poses a risk to national security.
KWQC
The Marching Blue Devils are set to perform in London
Moline stands alone at the top of the WB6 standings. Central De Witt grad Allie Meadows scores 6, Wapello alum Trenton Massner with 9 in the Leatherneck wins.
KWQC
A Very Brassy Christmas
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Big River Brass Band presents: A Very Brassy Christmas on Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady Street in Davenport. Phyllis Miller is the guest that invites viewers to come to the free show to enjoy great Christmas music and holiday fun.
Comments / 0