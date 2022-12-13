DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Respiratory virus season hit hard and hit early sending children to area hospitals. That’s the case in communities served by OSF Health Care. According to OSF Advanced Practice Nurse Michelle Johnson, parents can help their kids who have gotten sick by keeping them hydrated and using children’s over-the-counter medications to keep them comfortable. OSF also has launched an at-home monitoring program for RSV. it provides comfort and supportive care in an effort to keep kids out of the hospital.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO