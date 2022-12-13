How to prepare your car for winter

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — After the first snowfall of the season, a Cranston mechanic is encouraging New Englanders to prepare for more severe winter conditions by “winterizing” their cars.

Greg Costa, of Safeway Oil Change and Automotive Services, suggests having car fluids checked by a mechanic.

“The antifreeze, you got to make sure that is where it should be as far as the temperature range—it should be at minus 32 degrees so it doesn’t freeze,” Costa said.

Costa also said it’s important to check the status of car batteries.

“Usually it’s summer and wintertime are the times that the batteries really go bad because they are put under extreme measures,” Costa said.

Costa encourages customers to get winter tires for help in snowy driving conditions.

“We do live here in New England,” Costa said. “Their driving ability will be greatly enhanced if they had snow tires on their vehicle.”

Drivers should also keep an emergency bag in their cars in case they get stuck in snow.

“Kitty litter works as a traction additive, jumper cables, a flashlight, a blanket, you might even want to keep some water in there because you never know,” he said.

