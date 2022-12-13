ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse’s Davis goes for career highs in points, 3s, as Badgers beat Lehigh

La Crosse native Jordan Davis had career highs in points and 3-pointers made, as the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team beat Lehigh 78-56 in Madison on Thursday. Davis was 5-for-8 from the field, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc for the 22nd-ranked Badgers (9-2). The 6-foot-4 junior, who had nine points at halftime, added five rebounds and a block in 25 minutes.
