thelakewoodscoop.com
Surveillance Video: Driver hospitalized after crashing into light pole in parking lot in Lakewood
The driver was transported to JSUMC. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
2-Alarm Fire At Brighton Arms Apartments; At Least One Rescued And Multiple Displaced
December 15, 2022 NEPTUNE, NJ (MONMOUTH)–Around 2:30 a.m., Neptune City received a call for structure fire at 401 W Sylvania…
News 12
Officials identify cyclist killed in crash with box truck in Ocean Township
The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has identified the woman killed when she was struck by a box truck while riding a bicycle in Ocean Township on Friday. Authorities say that Li Wang, 62, died from the injuries she sustained during the crash. The prosecutor says that Wang was riding...
WKTV
Tractor trailer crash along NYS Thruway
A tractor trailer crash on the New York State Thruway has the eastbound lanes blocked between Exit 32 and Exit 33. Traffic is being re-routed off exit 33 and onto Route 365. No word on the extent of any injuries.
Route 9 construction to ease burden of travel between Lakewood and Toms River
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Work is continuing along the Route 9 corridor between Toms River and Lakewood to make it easier for residents to travel between the two towns. This week, state Department of Transportation workers began working on the intersection of Church Road and Cox Cro Road in an effort to ease congestion at one of the chokepoints connecting the two towns. The road will be closed from 9 pm to 5 am Monday through Friday for the next few months. The project aims to allow traffic to flow more smoothly and efficiently between the two towns. At this The post Route 9 construction to ease burden of travel between Lakewood and Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
Driver killed in I-295 crash after trying to pass truck, cops say
A 33-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed after his SUV collided with a truck on southbound Interstate 295 in Mount Laurel early Friday, authorities said. Michael Antell was driving behind the truck in the center lane when he tried to pass the larger vehicle on the left at about 12:43 a.m., State Police said.
Driver killed after crash with tractor-trailer near Turnpike toll plaza
A 39-year-old driver was killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer near a New Jersey Turnpike toll plaza in Edison on Monday afternoon, authorities said. Marcos Cabrera was nearing the entrance to the Turnpike at Exit 10 when he struck the back of the truck before the toll plaza at 12:45 p.m., according to State Police.
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Person Stabbed in Lakewood
A person has been stabbed in Lakewood moments ago, sources told TLS. The incident happened in Downtown Lakewood. The condition of the victim was not immediately available. UPDATE: The victim was transported to MMCSC in Lakewood with non-life-threatening injuries. Suspect information was not immediately available.
Wondering What’s Coming to the Huge Development Deal in Ocean Twp., NJ
I have as many answers as I could get for you. It's surprising to see all these "things" together for this huge development that's closer and closer to being built in Monmouth County. Wawa, Chick-fil-A, Miller Ale House, Marriott, and Turning Point are all a part of this big plan....
Female bicyclist killed in Ocean Township
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – A female bicyclist was struck and killed early Friday morning while riding in the area of Deal Road and Roller Road. At around 8:30 am, Ocean Township police officers responded to the scene to find the female unresponsive. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police determined the bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at the intersection. At this time, police have not filed any charges and is asking witnesses to contact the department. If anyone was in this area during this time and witnessed the crash please contact Traffic Sergeant The post Female bicyclist killed in Ocean Township appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police ID Bicyclist Killed In Jersey Shore Crash
A 62-year-old bicyclist from Ocean Township has died from injuries in a collision with a truck, authorities said.Li Wang died as a result of the collision, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at approximately 8:29 a.m., Ocean Township …
Bicyclist Struck, Killed On Jersey Shore
A female bicyclist was struck and killed in Ocean Township, authorities said. On Friday, Dec. 9, at approximately 8:30 a.m. Ocean Township police were dispatched to Roller Road and Deal Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a bicyclist. Police found that a bicyclist had been struck...
Ocean County man faces charges related to fatal crash in Freehold Township
An Ocean County man has been arrested in connection with the death of a mother and her child in a fatal July crash in Freehold Township, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced. On Dec. 16, Thomas F. Polson, 53, of Little Egg Harbor, was arrested on two counts of...
N.J. school closings, schedule changes due to winter storm (Friday, Dec. 16, 2022)
A winter storm that was expected to bring up to 3 inches of snow in some spots, a threat of icing, widespread rain totals of 2 inches and strong gusty winds has led some school districts to make schedule changes for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. A winter weather advisory was...
State police: Man found with illegal gun at Wappinger traffic stop; 2nd man had metal knuckles
State troopers say they initiated a traffic stop on Saturday at 9:45 p.m.
wrnjradio.com
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer on I-80 in Morris County
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – One person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Morris County on Sunday, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The multi-vehicle crash was reported at 2:18 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at milepost 42.3 in Parsippany-Troy Hills,...
Shoplifting Mom Kicks Her Baby Across Floor at Walmart, NJ Cops Say
TETERBORO — A mother kicked her baby daughter and sent the child careening across the floor after shoplifting from Walmart, according to police. Jamira McDaniel, 23, of Paterson, was caught stealing at the supercenter in Teterboro by Walmart theft protection personnel on Tuesday, Moonachie Police Lt. Jeff Napolitano confirmed to us.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Letter: I Miss the Old Lakewood
I speak as someone who has lived in Lakewood for nearly 30 years. I’ve been wanting to talk about this for a long time, but yesterday’s Scoop article about a new shop opening in town prompted me to write this. I happen to know which shop it was...
Head-on crash leaves Vermonter in serious condition
A Belmont, Vermont woman is in serious condition after a two-car crash on Belmont Road in Mount Holly, according to the Vermont State Police.
Lakewood clothing store targeted by anonymous boycott robocall over selling short skirts
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A Lakewood women’s clothing store was the target of a robocall calling for a boycott this week because they were accused of selling dresses that didn’t go below a woman’s knees and were otherwise too short. The call went to Lakewood residents claiming the store violated the religious Tznius. Tzniut describes both the character trait of modesty and discretion, as well as a group of Jewish laws pertaining to conduct. The robocall, which was anonymous and not endorsed by any rabbi or religious institution, claimed religious Jews should not enter the store, let alone wear the contemporary The post Lakewood clothing store targeted by anonymous boycott robocall over selling short skirts appeared first on Shore News Network.
