Lakewood Township, NJ

Tractor trailer crash along NYS Thruway

A tractor trailer crash on the New York State Thruway has the eastbound lanes blocked between Exit 32 and Exit 33. Traffic is being re-routed off exit 33 and onto Route 365. No word on the extent of any injuries.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Route 9 construction to ease burden of travel between Lakewood and Toms River

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Work is continuing along the Route 9 corridor between Toms River and Lakewood to make it easier for residents to travel between the two towns. This week, state Department of Transportation workers began working on the intersection of Church Road and Cox Cro Road in an effort to ease congestion at one of the chokepoints connecting the two towns. The road will be closed from 9 pm to 5 am Monday through Friday for the next few months. The project aims to allow traffic to flow more smoothly and efficiently between the two towns. At this The post Route 9 construction to ease burden of travel between Lakewood and Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Person Stabbed in Lakewood

A person has been stabbed in Lakewood moments ago, sources told TLS. The incident happened in Downtown Lakewood. The condition of the victim was not immediately available. UPDATE: The victim was transported to MMCSC in Lakewood with non-life-threatening injuries. Suspect information was not immediately available.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Female bicyclist killed in Ocean Township

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – A female bicyclist was struck and killed early Friday morning while riding in the area of Deal Road and Roller Road. At around 8:30 am, Ocean Township police officers responded to the scene to find the female unresponsive. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police determined the bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at the intersection. At this time, police have not filed any charges and is asking witnesses to contact the department. If anyone was in this area during this time and witnessed the crash please contact Traffic Sergeant The post Female bicyclist killed in Ocean Township appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Police ID Bicyclist Killed In Jersey Shore Crash

A 62-year-old bicyclist from Ocean Township has died from injuries in a collision with a truck, authorities said.Li Wang died as a result of the collision, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at approximately 8:29 a.m., Ocean Township …
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck, Killed On Jersey Shore

A female bicyclist was struck and killed in Ocean Township, authorities said. On Friday, Dec. 9, at approximately 8:30 a.m. Ocean Township police were dispatched to Roller Road and Deal Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a bicyclist. Police found that a bicyclist had been struck...
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Letter: I Miss the Old Lakewood

I speak as someone who has lived in Lakewood for nearly 30 years. I’ve been wanting to talk about this for a long time, but yesterday’s Scoop article about a new shop opening in town prompted me to write this. I happen to know which shop it was...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Lakewood clothing store targeted by anonymous boycott robocall over selling short skirts

LAKEWOOD, NJ – A Lakewood women’s clothing store was the target of a robocall calling for a boycott this week because they were accused of selling dresses that didn’t go below a woman’s knees and were otherwise too short. The call went to Lakewood residents claiming the store violated the religious Tznius. Tzniut describes both the character trait of modesty and discretion, as well as a group of Jewish laws pertaining to conduct. The robocall, which was anonymous and not endorsed by any rabbi or religious institution, claimed religious Jews should not enter the store, let alone wear the contemporary The post Lakewood clothing store targeted by anonymous boycott robocall over selling short skirts appeared first on Shore News Network.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ

