ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Sooners land top EDGE in the transfer portal in Dasan McCullough

By Bryant Crews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UrfVP_0jgNdeXI00

The Oklahoma Sooners added talent to their defense on Monday night with the commitment of Dasan McCullough. McCullough transfers in from Indiana, where he played a lot for the Hoosiers as a true freshman.

McCullough is ranked as No. 9 overall and is the No. 1 EDGE in the portal per 247Sports.

McCullough put together a really good freshman season for the Hoosiers in which he was named a Freshman All-American midseason by The Athletic and earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

McCullough racked up 49 total tackles, four sacks, and 6.5 tackles for loss. At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, he has a great frame with length to be a problem on the edge for opposing offensive lines.

Oklahoma was at the front of the line the moment he entered his name into the portal due to the connection cornerbacks coach Jay Valai has with McCullough’s father. Deland, who now coaches Notre Dame’s running backs spent time together with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s what Jacob Rude of the “Locked On Hoosiers” podcast had to say about Dasan McCullough.

He’s a versatile, uber-athletic player. When John Garcia (Sports Illustrateds director of national recruiting) came on to talk about him, he called him a “monster back” which is a phrase I love. In high school, he played safety but I’m not sure he can do that in college. He split time between LB and as an edge rusher this year, mainly the latter. He played a LOT as a true freshman which is both an indictment on how bad IU is and how good he is. I’d say an edge rusher is probably his best fit long-term, but he’s athletic enough that I could see him playing more LB down the road and definitely in passing situations. He can get into the backfield and disrupt plays and pressure the QB. Really a special talent that is going to make an impact right away anywhere. – Rude, Locked On Hoosiers

Josh Pate from the Late Kick show shared his thoughts on Dasan McCullough.

The commitment gives the Sooners a high upside, a bonafide playmaker at a position they needed impact players from. To combine McCullough with All Big-12 second team’s Ethan Downs and Reggie Grimes and the lightning-quick R Mason Thomas, the Sooners have upgraded their defensive end room.

List

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Bill O’Brien replacements Alabama needs to hire to reignite the offense

Alabama football needs something to change after wasting Bryce Young and missing the College Football Playoff and Bill O’Brien is likely top of that list. Though you never want to put too much blame on one person, it’s hard not to look at the last two seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide and wonder what might’ve been had Bill O’Brien not been the offensive coordinator.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No. 1 QB in 2024 Dylan Raiola decommits from Ohio State; Ducks potential contenders

While endless drama currently surrounds the Oregon Ducks and the quarterback position, specifically, when it comes to 5-star QB Dante Moore and his potential flip to UCLA, a new answer might have just become available. Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 ranked QB and No. 1 overall player in the 2024 class, announced on Saturday that he would decommit from the Ohio State Buckeyes, reopening his recruitment. Raiola, a Chandler, Arizona native, has been committed to Ohio State since May of 2022. This is an interesting thing to note for Oregon, with Raiola considering the Ducks before committing to Ohio State. According to...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lincoln Riley continues to raid Pac-12 schools for transfers, one of his best moves since joining USC

The USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley made noise when they poached some transfer portal players from the Pac-12 last season: Brenden Rice and Mekhi Blackmon from Colorado, Austin Jones from Stanford, Eric Gentry from Arizona State, and Travis Dye from Oregon. USC grabbed lots of important players who were absolutely essential in the Trojans’ seven-win turnaround from 2021, when they won only four games. If USC hadn’t raided the Pac-12 for elite transfers, the Trojans would not have won 11 games this past season. They probably wouldn’t have won 10.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star QB decommits from Ohio State

More than ever, it’s getting harder and harder to keep a college football commitment. With NIL taking center stage, a pledge to a school is just a minor step these days in a long, arduous journey to keep that player committed and officially signed when it’s time to push the paper in front of him.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job

Bobby Petrino is officially returning to the FBS. After spending three seasons as the head coach at FCS program Missouri State, Petrino has accepted a job as the offensive coordinator at UNLV. ESPN’s Chris Low reported the news on Thursday morning. Petrino has been at Missouri State since 2020. He led the team to the... The post Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To No. 1 Wide Receiver's Commitment

Five-star wide receiver recruit Jeremiah Smith has announced his commitment decision. The No. 2 overall player in the 2024 class has chosen the Ohio State Buckeyes over Miami, USC, Georgia, Florida, and Florida State. This commitment gives Ohio State the No. 1 and No. 2 overall players in the 2024...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

No. 14 Recruit In 2023 Class Announces Commitment

Samson Okunlola, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2023 class, will take his talents to the Sunshine State. On Thursday, the Thayer Academy offensive tackle announced his commitment to Miami. Okunlola cited Miami's coaching staff as the main reason why he chose the Hurricanes. “I say just the strong...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

188K+
Followers
243K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy