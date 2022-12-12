Sooners land top EDGE in the transfer portal in Dasan McCullough

The Oklahoma Sooners added talent to their defense on Monday night with the commitment of Dasan McCullough. McCullough transfers in from Indiana, where he played a lot for the Hoosiers as a true freshman.

McCullough is ranked as No. 9 overall and is the No. 1 EDGE in the portal per 247Sports.

McCullough put together a really good freshman season for the Hoosiers in which he was named a Freshman All-American midseason by The Athletic and earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

McCullough racked up 49 total tackles, four sacks, and 6.5 tackles for loss. At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, he has a great frame with length to be a problem on the edge for opposing offensive lines.

Oklahoma was at the front of the line the moment he entered his name into the portal due to the connection cornerbacks coach Jay Valai has with McCullough’s father. Deland, who now coaches Notre Dame’s running backs spent time together with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s what Jacob Rude of the “Locked On Hoosiers” podcast had to say about Dasan McCullough.

He’s a versatile, uber-athletic player. When John Garcia (Sports Illustrateds director of national recruiting) came on to talk about him, he called him a “monster back” which is a phrase I love. In high school, he played safety but I’m not sure he can do that in college. He split time between LB and as an edge rusher this year, mainly the latter. He played a LOT as a true freshman which is both an indictment on how bad IU is and how good he is. I’d say an edge rusher is probably his best fit long-term, but he’s athletic enough that I could see him playing more LB down the road and definitely in passing situations. He can get into the backfield and disrupt plays and pressure the QB. Really a special talent that is going to make an impact right away anywhere. – Rude, Locked On Hoosiers

Josh Pate from the Late Kick show shared his thoughts on Dasan McCullough.

The commitment gives the Sooners a high upside, a bonafide playmaker at a position they needed impact players from. To combine McCullough with All Big-12 second team’s Ethan Downs and Reggie Grimes and the lightning-quick R Mason Thomas, the Sooners have upgraded their defensive end room.

