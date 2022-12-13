ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Former Valencia Mail Carrier, Co-Schemer Sentenced To Prison For Fraud

By Linsey Towles
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dp7c3_0jgNcqhj00

A former U.S Postal Service mail carrier and Valencia residents co-schemer was sentenced to prison Sunday for COVID-19 related fraud.

The pair were sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for scheming to steal more than $250,000 in unemployment insurance (UI) funds by making false claims of COVID-related job losses and for stealing UI debit cards intended for other people on his mail route.

Stephen Glover, 33, of Palmdale, was sentenced after pleading guilty on July 11 to one count of mail fraud and one count of theft of mail matter by an officer or employee, according to the Department of Justice.

He had been ordered to pay $151,698 in restitution.

Glover’s co-schemer, Travis McKenzie, 26, of Valencia was also sentenced and ordered to pay $448,228 in restitution. McKenzie, who lived on Glover’s mail route, pleaded guilty on July 13 to three-counts of mail fraud, mail theft and identity theft.

From August 2020 to June 2021, while he was employed at the U.S Post Office in Valencia, Glover defrauded the California Employment Development Departmen t (EDD) out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 -related unemployment benefits, according to the DOJ.

“Glover’s co-schemers applied for unemployment benefits using false statements and sometimes using stolen identities. Based upon the fraudulent claims, EDD mailed out debit cards to addresses listed on the applications,” said the DOJ.

The fraudulent UI claims were federally funded through programs authorized by Congress in response to the pandemic, including the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Lost Wage Assistance programs.

Glover also stole legitimate EDD debit cards intended for recipients on his mail route. Glover used the EDD debit cards in other people’s names to withdraw thousands of dollars in cash from ATMs. During a search of his girlfriend’s residence in June 2021, law enforcement found 37 pieces of mail from EDD addresses to 15 different individuals.

His co-schemer, McKenzie used cash withdrawn from ATMs using EDD debit cards to purchase items from luxury retailers including Louis Vuitton and Prada handbags from luxury retailers Nieman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue.

The intended loss applicable to McKenzie’s participation in the mail fraud scheme is approximately $577,522. McKenzie further admitted to possessing 317 pieces of stolen mail.

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFmZ6_0jgNcqhj00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
worldboxingnews.net

Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea

Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
RadarOnline

Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder

A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Warden Knows Best: Convicted Fraudsters Todd Chrisley & Wife Julie Will Be Able To Communicate Behind Bars With Prison Boss' Approval

It's a Christmas miracle! Soon-to-be prisoner Todd Chrisley will be able to communicate with his wife, Julie Chrisley, behind bars once they turn themselves into separate facilities in the new year — as long as their wardens approve, RadarOnline.com has confirmed. RadarOnline.com has obtained the rules for correspondents between inmates at the Florida prisons where Todd and Julie are expected to call home on January 15, 2023, after being convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. Todd has been ordered to FPC Pensacola, while Julie is expected to join...
FLORIDA STATE
Jalopnik

A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers

The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
RIVERSIDE, CA
HeySoCal

MS-13 defendants won’t face federal death penalty in LA

Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles have been directed by the U.S. Attorney General not to seek the death penalty against suspected MS-13 gang members facing racketeering charges alleging the killings of seven people, including the machete slaying of a gang rival who was dismembered and had his heart removed, according to court papers obtained Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

Trump special counsel subpoenas officials in four more 2020 battlegrounds

Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed state and local election officials in Georgia, Nevada, New Mexico and Pennsylvania as part of the Justice Department’s wide-ranging investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The newly appointed special counsel, who was brought in last month to oversee several Department of Justice (DOJ) cases related to…
GEORGIA STATE
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Los Angeles County, CA
1K+
Followers
433
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.

 https://www.hometownstation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy