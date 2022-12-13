Former Valencia Mail Carrier, Co-Schemer Sentenced To Prison For Fraud

A former U.S Postal Service mail carrier and Valencia residents co-schemer was sentenced to prison Sunday for COVID-19 related fraud.

The pair were sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for scheming to steal more than $250,000 in unemployment insurance (UI) funds by making false claims of COVID-related job losses and for stealing UI debit cards intended for other people on his mail route.

Stephen Glover, 33, of Palmdale, was sentenced after pleading guilty on July 11 to one count of mail fraud and one count of theft of mail matter by an officer or employee, according to the Department of Justice.

He had been ordered to pay $151,698 in restitution.

Glover’s co-schemer, Travis McKenzie, 26, of Valencia was also sentenced and ordered to pay $448,228 in restitution. McKenzie, who lived on Glover’s mail route, pleaded guilty on July 13 to three-counts of mail fraud, mail theft and identity theft.

From August 2020 to June 2021, while he was employed at the U.S Post Office in Valencia, Glover defrauded the California Employment Development Departmen t (EDD) out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 -related unemployment benefits, according to the DOJ.

“Glover’s co-schemers applied for unemployment benefits using false statements and sometimes using stolen identities. Based upon the fraudulent claims, EDD mailed out debit cards to addresses listed on the applications,” said the DOJ.

The fraudulent UI claims were federally funded through programs authorized by Congress in response to the pandemic, including the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Lost Wage Assistance programs.

Glover also stole legitimate EDD debit cards intended for recipients on his mail route. Glover used the EDD debit cards in other people’s names to withdraw thousands of dollars in cash from ATMs. During a search of his girlfriend’s residence in June 2021, law enforcement found 37 pieces of mail from EDD addresses to 15 different individuals.

His co-schemer, McKenzie used cash withdrawn from ATMs using EDD debit cards to purchase items from luxury retailers including Louis Vuitton and Prada handbags from luxury retailers Nieman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue.

The intended loss applicable to McKenzie’s participation in the mail fraud scheme is approximately $577,522. McKenzie further admitted to possessing 317 pieces of stolen mail.

