Comeback king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the Minnesota Vikings gathered in their humbled locker room at halftime in a huge hole, cornerback Patrick Peterson set the tone for an historic escape by promising his offensive teammates the defense would do its part to hold the Indianapolis Colts. “You just need five touchdowns,” Peterson told them. “That’s nothing.” This rally sure was something, though. The Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in overtime Saturday to win the NFC North division in their typical dramatic fashion.
Watson throws TD, wins home debut as Browns down Ravens 13-3
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown pass in his home debut for Cleveland, leading the Browns to an ugly 13-3 win on Saturday over the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens, who need injured star quarterback Lamar Jackson to get back quickly. Watson wasn’t spectacular, but he did enough in his third game since being reinstated from an NFL suspension to help the Browns (6-8) keep their miniscule playoff hopes alive. Watson, who was banned for 11 games for alleged sexual misconduct, connected with Donovan Peoples-Jones on a 3-yard TD pass in the third quarter to put the Browns up 13-3 — the biggest deficit the Ravens (9-5) have faced all season. Watson finished 18 of 28 for 161 yards, and added 22 on the ground.
Jeff Wilson (hip) inactive for Miami's Week 15 matchup against Bills
Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson (hip) will not play in Week 15's contest against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson will watch from the sidelines after he was ruled out with a hip injury. Expect Raheem Mostert to play a lead role against a Buffalo defense allowing 18.5 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
Spurs starting Devin Vassell (knee) for inactive Josh Richardson (personal) on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (knee) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Vassell will start at shooting guard after Josh Richardson was ruled out for personal reasons. In 29.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Vassell to score 27.4 FanDuel points. Vassell's projection includes 15.1 points, 4.4...
Baltimore's Kenyan Drake inactive for Week 15's matchup versus Browns
Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake will not play in Week 15's game against the Cleveland Browns. Drake will sit on Saturday after he was designated as inactive. Expect J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to handle Baltimore's backfield touches versus a Cleveland team ranked 30th (25.1) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs.
Romeo Doubs (ankle) not listed on Green Bay's Week 15 injury report
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubts (ankle) is available for Week 15's game against the Los Angeles Rams. After three full practices, Doubs is expected to return from his four game absence with a high ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Rams' defense ranked 23rd (29.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts, our models project Doubs to score 5.2 FanDuel points.
Darren Waller (hamstring) activated off injured reserve, eligible to play in Raiders' Week 15 matchup
Las Vegas Raider tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) is eligible to play in Week 15's game against the New England Patriots. Waller is on track to return after the Raiders' tight end missed eight games with a hamstring ailment. In a matchup versus a New England defense allowing 9.9 FanDuel...
Cole Beasley promoted to Buffalo's active roster, eligible to play in Week 15
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has been promoted to the 53-man roster on Saturday. Beasley is eligible to play in Week 15 after he was elevated to their active roster. In a matchup versus a Miami Dolphins' defense ranked 21st (28.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts, expect Beasley to play a backup role.
Raider activate Hunter Renfrow (oblique) off injured reserve, eligible for Week 15
Las Vegas Raider wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (oblique) is eligible to play in Week 15's game versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Renfrow is on track to return after the Raiders' slot wideout missed five games with an oblique injury. In a potential spot versus a New England Patriots' unit giving...
Cleveland's Lamar Stevens (knee) ruled out on Saturday, Isaac Okoro to start
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Stevens will sit out on Saturday night after experiencing right knee soreness. Expect Isaac Okoro to play more minutes versus a Dallas unit ranked 19th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 468.8...
Kenrich Williams (knee) questionable Saturday for Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Williams is dealing with a right knee sprain. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
Tari Eason (ankle) cleared for Houston Saturday
Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason will play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Eason was listed probable due to a sprained left ankle. And as that tag ultimately foreshadowed, he has received the green light from the training staff to take the floor in his usual capacity.
Lakers' Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) out again on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gabriel continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Denver. His next chance to play will come against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Gabriel is...
Alperen Sengun (ankle) available for Houston Saturday night
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun will play Saturday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Sengun was listed probable due to a sprained right ankle. And as that tag ultimately foreshadowed, he has received the green light from the training staff to take the floor in his usual capacity.
Nikola Jovic (back) cleared for Heat Saturday evening
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Jovic was listed probable coming into the weekend due to back spasms. Now, he has received the green light to take the floor. In 11 games this season, Jovic is averaging 6.4 points,...
Miami's Caleb Martin (ankle) questionable on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is questionable to play in Saturday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Martin's status is currently in limbo after Miami's guard suffered a recent ankle sprain. Expect Max Strus to see more playing time if Martin is ruled out. Martin's current projection includes 11.5...
Josh Giddey (illness) inactive for Thunder's Saturday matchup versus Memphis
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (illness) will not play in Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Giddey will not be available for the second half of their back-to-back due to an illness. Expect Lu Dort to see a boost in usage on Saturday. Dort's current projection includes 14.9 points,...
Warriors list Klay Thompson (knee) as probable on Sunday
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (knee) is probable for Sunday's game versus the Toronto Raptors. Thompson is on track to play on Sunday despite being listed with left knee soreness. In 31.9 expected minutes, our models project Thompson to score 31.7 FanDuel points. Thompson's projection includes 20.1 points, 4.0...
Steelers' Diontae Johnson (hip) DNP on Thursday
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 15's game against the Carolina Panthers. Johnson sat out practice on Thursday but spoke to the media. He also sat out practice last Thursday before playing against the Baltimore Ravens. Assuming this is a similar schedule, he should be back at practice on Friday. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information.
