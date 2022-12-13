Read full article on original website
Comeback king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the Minnesota Vikings gathered in their humbled locker room at halftime in a huge hole, cornerback Patrick Peterson set the tone for an historic escape by promising his offensive teammates the defense would do its part to hold the Indianapolis Colts. “You just need five touchdowns,” Peterson told them. “That’s nothing.” This rally sure was something, though. The Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in overtime Saturday to win the NFC North division in their typical dramatic fashion.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Lamar Stevens (knee) ruled out on Saturday, Isaac Okoro to start
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Stevens will sit out on Saturday night after experiencing right knee soreness. Expect Isaac Okoro to play more minutes versus a Dallas unit ranked 19th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 468.8...
numberfire.com
Jeff Wilson (hip) inactive for Miami's Week 15 matchup against Bills
Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson (hip) will not play in Week 15's contest against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson will watch from the sidelines after he was ruled out with a hip injury. Expect Raheem Mostert to play a lead role against a Buffalo defense allowing 18.5 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell (knee) questionable on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (knee) is questionable to play in Sunday's game versus the Chicago Bulls. Russell's status is currently in the air after he missed two games with a left knee contusion. Expect Austin Rivers to see more minutes at the point guard position if Russell is inactive.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Draymond Green (quad) probable on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (quad) is probable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Toronto Raptors. Green is expected to return after he sat one game with a quad contusion. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 33.6 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 9.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Bucks rule out Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Antetokounmpo will sit out after he was ruled out with knee soreness. Expect Bobby Portis to play an increased offensive role on Saturday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 430.0 minutes this season with Antetokounmpo...
numberfire.com
Suns' Deandre Ayton (ankle) out again on Saturday
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Ayton continues to deal with an ankle injury and will remain sidelined for Saturday's showdown with the Pelicans. Bismack Biyombo started in his place on Thursday and could do so again on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Schefter: Eagles will not activate Dallas Goedert (shoulder) off injured reserve, ineligible for Week 15
According to Adam Schefter, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder) will not be activated off the injured reserve. While Goedert will not be eligible to play in Week 15's contest against the Chicago Bears, the Eagles' tight end is reportedly on track to return in Week 16. Expect Devonta Smith to see more targets versus a Chicago defense allowing 26.4 FanDuel points per game to wideouts.
numberfire.com
Warriors list Klay Thompson (knee) as probable on Sunday
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (knee) is probable for Sunday's game versus the Toronto Raptors. Thompson is on track to play on Sunday despite being listed with left knee soreness. In 31.9 expected minutes, our models project Thompson to score 31.7 FanDuel points. Thompson's projection includes 20.1 points, 4.0...
numberfire.com
Baltimore's Kenyan Drake inactive for Week 15's matchup versus Browns
Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake will not play in Week 15's game against the Cleveland Browns. Drake will sit on Saturday after he was designated as inactive. Expect J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to handle Baltimore's backfield touches versus a Cleveland team ranked 30th (25.1) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs.
numberfire.com
Cole Beasley promoted to Buffalo's active roster, eligible to play in Week 15
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has been promoted to the 53-man roster on Saturday. Beasley is eligible to play in Week 15 after he was elevated to their active roster. In a matchup versus a Miami Dolphins' defense ranked 21st (28.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts, expect Beasley to play a backup role.
numberfire.com
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) questionable to return for Colts in Week 15
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is considered questionable to return Saturday in the team's Week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Taylor hobbled off the field early in the first quarter after suffering an injury. Now, the team has officially deemed him questionable to return for the rest of the afternoon. Deon Jackson and Zack Moss will be the available running backs.
numberfire.com
Texans place Dameon Pierce (ankle) on injured reserve, out for remainder of 2022 season
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been placed on the injured reserve. Pierce will miss the remainder of his rookie season after he suffered a high ankle sprain. Expect Dare Ogunbowale and Rex Burkhead to take over backfield duties going forward. For Week 15's contest against the Kansas City...
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (ankle) probable for Blazers on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Hart is dealing with a sprained left ankle. He keeps being lsited probable due to it, and he keeps ultimately suiting up come game time. Expect more of the same here for the Villanova product.
numberfire.com
Romeo Doubs (ankle) not listed on Green Bay's Week 15 injury report
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubts (ankle) is available for Week 15's game against the Los Angeles Rams. After three full practices, Doubs is expected to return from his four game absence with a high ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Rams' defense ranked 23rd (29.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts, our models project Doubs to score 5.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Isaac Okoro starting for Cavaliers Saturday in place of injured Lamar Stevens
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro will start Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. After entering with a doubtful tag, Lamar Stevens has been ruled out of action due to right knee soreness. In his absence, it'll be Okoro who draws the start on the wing. Our models...
numberfire.com
Tari Eason (ankle) cleared for Houston Saturday
Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason will play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Eason was listed probable due to a sprained left ankle. And as that tag ultimately foreshadowed, he has received the green light from the training staff to take the floor in his usual capacity.
numberfire.com
Davis Bertans (illness) available for Mavericks on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans will play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After missing time recently due to a non-COVID illness, Bertans has been cleared to make his return to the court. With the Mavs shorthanded, his availability comes at an opportune time. In 11 games...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Bam Adebayo (ankle) on Saturday for inactive Udonis Haslem (Achilles)
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (ankle) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the San Antonio Spurs. Adebayo will make his 28th start this season after missing one game with an ankle sprain. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Adebayo to score 41.2 FanDuel points. Adebayo's projection includes 20.1 points,...
