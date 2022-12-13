UW-Whitewater to host Special Olympics Wisconsin’s 2023 State Summer Games

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater will play host to Special Olympics Wisconsin’s 2023 State Summer Games in June, the university said Monday.

The three-day competition is expected to bring more than 1,800 athletes and coaches to the campus. Events will include powerlifting, gymnastics, track and field, tennis, soccer and cornhole.

“We are honored to serve as the host site for Special Olympics Wisconsin, and we extend a warm Warhawk welcome to all of the athletes and their friends and family members who will be cheering them on,” interim Chancellor John Chenoweth said in a news release. “Hosting the games takes on a deeper meaning for UW-Whitewater, as we are a university with a core mission to help students of diverse abilities find success both academically and athletically. We look forward to supporting the competitions and witnessing the determination and sportsmanship of the athletes.”

The event will kick off with an opening ceremony on June 8, 2023, with competitions the following two days.

