ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Why Christian Vazquez is a solid upgrade for the Twins

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KDJyo_0jgNbyjK00

Vazquez was behind the plate for Houston's no-hitter against Phillies in Game 4 of the World Series.

Christian Vazquez signing a reported three-year, $30 million contract with the Twins marks the first splash into free agency for Minnesota – and it might be a bigger splash than most might think at first glance.

The 32-year-old is both an upgrade at the plate and behind the dish compared to Gary Sanchez and Ryan Jeffers were last season for the Twins. Vazquez ranked fourth among catchers in defensive runs saved in 2022, and he slashed .274/.315/.399.

His .714 OPS in 119 games – 84 with the Red Sox and then 35 with the world-champion Astros – was superior to both Sanchez and Jeffers. Line them up and you can see the offensive superiority Vazquez had over Sanchez and Jeffers.

  • Vazquez: .274/.315/.399 (.714 OPS), 9 HR, 52 RBI
  • Sanchez: .205/.282/.377 (.659 OPS), 16 HR, 61 RBI
  • Jeffers: .208/.285/.363 (.648 OPS), 7 HR, 27 RBI

Twins catchers combined in 2022 to hit .197 with a .630 OPS.

Vazquez has also shown the ability to put up even better numbers with the bat in his hands. In 2019 and 2020 combined, he slashed .278/.327/.472 for a very good .799 OPS. And if the baseballs were indeed juiced in 2019, when Vazquez slugged a career-high 23 homers, it didn't seem to impact his overall ability to hit. His OPS in 2019 was .798 and he followed that up in 2020 with an .801 OPS.

Jeffers is still with the Twins and at just 25 years old he could be an ideal trade chip moving forward. But if he sticks with Minnesota, he's a solid backup to Vazquez and will have the opportunity to learn under one of the best defensive catches in the league.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post was the first to report Vazquez's deal with the Twins.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Eric Hosmer DFAd by Red Sox but still could be traded

Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but the team could still end up trading him. Boston acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league pitcher Jacob Wallace. In order to make room for Mills on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated Hosmer for assignment.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Red Sox have serious interest in star free agent

The Boston Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts when they were outbid by the San Diego Padres, but they may be willing to spend big to replace the star shortstop. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Red Sox are “seriously considering” signing free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are also in the mix.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

MLB Star Outfielder Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision

All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi is heading back to the American League Central. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the White Sox are signing Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract. Benintendi spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Royals. He was then dealt to the Yankees before...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees being hampered by 2 contracts

The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The team could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy