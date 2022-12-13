ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski getting ‘more serious’ after a month of dating

By Bernie Zilio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WHSQ6_0jgNbxqb00

Things are apparently heating up between Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski!

A month after sparking dating rumors, the comedian and the model are reportedly heading toward a relationship.

“They are going strong and getting a little more serious,” a source close to the “Saturday Night Live” alum told People on Monday, adding that he and the brunette beauty “are really enjoying their time together.”

According to the source, the two have quite a bit “in common,” including “similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise” as well as “a love of the East Coast.”

The source added that Davidson, 29, “really makes her laugh and keeps things fun.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ov9GE_0jgNbxqb00
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly getting “more serious.”
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, a source close to Ratajkowski, 31, confirmed to the outlet that the two are “getting more serious.”

The second informant noted that the Inamorata designer “keeps seeing Pete and is enjoying it,” calling their apparent romance “fun without any stress.”

“Pete takes her to dinner and events. They also hang out a lot at home,” the insider said, adding that the funnyman “is very chill and understanding about her being a mom” to 21-month-old son Sylvester, whom she shares with Sebastian Bear-McClard.

According to the insider, Ratajkowski is “in a great place” following her “very unexpected and rough” divorce, but “it took her a while to bounce back.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26G9Nm_0jgNbxqb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H4STU_0jgNbxqb00

Page Six broke the news in July that the “Blurred Lines” video vixen was planning to leave the “Uncut Gems” producer after four years of marriage over allegations that he cheated on her. She ended up filing for divorce in September.

Though neither Ratajkowski nor her apparent new beau has commented on the nature of their relationship, she and Davidson made their first public appearance together at a basketball game late last month.

The duo sat courtside at Madison Square Garden for the Knicks-Grizzlies game, looking very much like a couple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2Hn9_0jgNbxqb00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KVblo_0jgNbxqb00

The comic and the actress first sparked speculation of a potential fling when a spy spotted them holding hands in Brooklyn in mid-November.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that they had been “talking for a couple of months” and were “in the very early stages” of dating.

Days later, the two were photographed canoodling in New York City , enflaming chatter that they were more than just acquaintances or friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xJgAh_0jgNbxqb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t7qKo_0jgNbxqb00

The following week, they attended a Friendsgiving dinner together.

Davidson was most recently linked to Kim Kardashian. The exes broke up in August after nine months of dating.

Page Six

Khloé Kardashian debuts new bangs hairstyle on Instagram: ‘Bang Bang’

Khloé Kardashian is ending the year with a bang. The “Kardashians” star showed off her new hairstyle on Instagram, sharing two pictures featuring long bangs in her brown hair. “Bang Bang,” the reality star fittingly captioned the sultry snaps.  Kardashian, 38, got tons of praise for the fringe.  “We did that,” Fitzsimons wrote in the comments. “Shots fired!” her best friend Khadijah Haqq McCray quipped, before adding, “And I love it.” “So GORGEOUS!!,” wrote mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian gave her stamp of approval: “I love this so much.” Kylie Jenner simply said, “yes” to the look and friend Steph Shepherd wrote, “KHLOE !!!!!!!!!!! you...
Page Six

