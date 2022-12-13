ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crashes in Somis, Ventura lead to multiple hospitalizations

By Jeremy Childs, Ventura County Star
 4 days ago
Three people were sent to the hospital after they were involved in two separate accidents on Sunday, according to the Ventura-area office of the California Highway Patrol.

The first crash was reported around 1:50 p.m. along the southbound side of Highway 101 north of Padre Juan Canyon Road. The stretch of highway is north of Ventura near Faria Beach.

CHP investigators said a 46-year-old Carpinteria woman was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe when she lost control of her vehicle for reasons still under investigation. The vehicle rolled over multiple times and came to rest in between the left and right construction split on the highway.

Both the driver and a 19-year-old male passenger were transported to Ventura County Medical Center. The driver, who was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, suffered more significant injuries than the passenger whose injuries were described as non-life threatening, according to CHP.

Sgt. Michael Untalan, a CHP spokesman, had no updates to their condition as of Monday afternoon.

The second crash happened in the unincorporated area of Somis around 4:16 p.m. along the northbound side of Bradley Road just south of Dusty Lane.

A 22-year-old Fillmore man was driving a 1996 Jeep Cherokee northbound when he hit a 30-year-old Oxnard man who had been walking in the road. The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported via helicopter to Los Robles Regional Health Center. His condition remains unknown Monday.

Untalan said the victim had been attending a party at a ranch in the area prior to the crash. Alcohol consumption by the pedestrian has been cited as a possible cause in the crash, as the victim had been walking inside traffic lanes at the time, according to CHP. The driver of the Jeep was evaluated and not suspected to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Anyone with additional details about either crash can call CHP investigators at 805-662-2640.

Jeremy Childs is a general assignment reporter covering courts, crime and breaking news for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

