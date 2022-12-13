ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pix11.com

Antisemitic attacks in New York City right before Hanukkah

With just two days until the start of Hanukkah, the New York Jewish community is preparing to celebrate this eight-day festival of lights with gifts, songs and food. But because of a rise in antisemitic attacks, there is concern and caution.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Tolls rising at bridges, tunnels between NY, NJ

Tolls hikes at bridges and tunnels run by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey are set, going up a dollar across the board. The Port Authority Board voted unanimously to approve the increases Thursday night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New Yorkers urged to mask up again, but what's the right mask?

Here we go again. Care providers are once more recommending that everyone use a mask to prevent the spread of COVID throughout the holiday season as the COVID numbers continue to rise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, family says

Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student who was studying abroad in France and went missing two days after Thanksgiving, has turned up alive in Spain, according to his father.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

4 injured in Brooklyn fire: FDNY

The Prospect Lefferts Gardens Apartment building's top floor started spitting out fire around 5:30 p.m. FDNY said they were able to get the fire under control in under three hours, around 8 p.m. There were four people with minor injuries, including one firefighter.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Kurtis Blow headlines 25th annual Kwanzaa Family Festival

The holidays are here, and this time of year is about keeping traditions alive. So that's exactly what's happening at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark for the annual Kwanzaa celebration.
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

Strong outlook for New Jersey ski season

A popular destination for skiers in New Jersey opens for the season this weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Mental health peer counselors graduate from NYC hospital

NYC Health and Hospitals is graduating another class from the training program called the Peer Academy. It is designed to train people who have experienced mental health or substance use issues to become peer counselors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Cameras broke days before Sunset Park subway shooting: report

Surveillance cameras at the Brooklyn subway station where a gunman opened fire on riders in April stopped working four days prior to the shooting, according to a report by the Office of the MTA Inspector General.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

A tour around the Columbus Circle Holiday Market

Step inside a winter wonderland of vendors and artisans at the Columbus Circle Holiday Market.
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Serving up traditional Jewish comfort food to celebrate Hanukkah

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Sunday marks the first night of Hanukkah. Shannon Sarna, the founding editor of The Nosher and author of several cookbooks, joined New York Living on Friday to serve up some traditional Jewish comfort food in celebration of the holiday. Watch the video player above for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Singing UTOG driver in NYC brings joy to passengers

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holiday season brings a lot of cheer to New York City, and even when you have to travel across town, one UTOG driver wants to make sure the fun doesn’t stop. Karill Derosiers is a singing driver whose passion for ’80s music spills...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Death of Manhattan girl, 2, ruled homicide; drugs found in system: NYPD

HARLEM, NY (PIX11) – After a year and a half, investigators have deemed a Manhattan toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Friday. Mariya Huebler, 2, was found unconscious in her home on Hamilton Place in Harlem on June 7, 2021, around 11:40 p.m. after police received a 911 call. First responders transported the toddler to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she was declared dead, authorities said.
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Meet the members of the new Broadway show ‘Almost Famous’

NEW YORK (PIX11) – “Almost Famous” the musical is now showing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in Midtown, Manhattan. The new Broadway show is based on the Oscar-winning film, written and directed by Cameron Crowe, about a teenage journalist writing for Rolling Stone magazine who gets swept up in the rock ‘n’ roll world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Woman stabbed to death inside Midtown women’s shelter: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) – A woman was stabbed to death inside a Manhattan homeless shelter Friday night, police said. Officers discovered the 27-year-old year victim with several stab wounds on the sixth-floor hallway of the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter on East 45th Street around 10 p.m., authorities said.
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Deliveryman slashed during an attempted robbery in Manhattan: NYPD

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A delivery worker was slashed on the head during an attempted robbery in Manhattan last month, police said on Saturday. The 58-year-old delivery worker was approached by an unknown man near West 37th Street around 2:20 p.m., according to authorities. The assailant demanded the victim’s moped and slashed him on the head with a knife, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY

