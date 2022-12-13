Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey Is The Queen Of Christmas In White Gown With High Slit In NYC: Photos
Mariah Carey, 52, was the vision of Christmas in New York City! The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer wore a stunning white gown accented with silver sequins as she took the stage for her final holiday themed show on Friday, Dec. 16, delighting fans with her festive (and sexy) ensembles. The latest gown featured a thigh high slit amid the tulle layered skirt which was attached to a fitted bustier style bodice. She added a matching tiara to tie it all together.
That’s My Jam review – Mo Gilligan’s singing show is just … awkward
This aimless celebrity singalong is a litany of failed attempts to be interesting. From its low-calibre guests to the forced grins during its low-key musical numbers, it’s utterly unremarkable
Mike Mills & Peter Buck turn up at R.E.M. Chronic Town 40th anniversary tribute concert
Fans who attended Wednesday night’s concert celebrating the 40th anniversary of R.E.M.’s debut EP, Chronic Town, got quite the surprise. Consequence reports R.E.M.’s Mike Mills and Peter Buck made an appearance at the gig. The show took place in R.E.M.’s hometown of Athens, Georgia, and while Mills...
“Something To Talk About” songwriter Shirley Eikhard dies
Songwriter Shirley Eikhard, best known for writing Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy-nominated tune “Something To Talk About,” has died at the age of 67, Consequence reports. No cause of death has been revealed. The Raitt hit, which appeared on her 1991 Grammy-winning album, Luck of the Draw, peaked at...
David Crosby hints at going back out on tour
Earlier this year, David Crosby tweeted that he thought he was “too old to tour,” but that might be changing. When he was recently asked about any future touring plans, Crosby told ABC Audio, “I want to, but I don’t think I can.” He explained his guitar playing is suffering because of tendonitis in his hands, “which takes them out of the caliber level I’d be willing to do onstage,” noting, “I’m not good enough anymore.”
