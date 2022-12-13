Earlier this year, David Crosby tweeted that he thought he was “too old to tour,” but that might be changing. When he was recently asked about any future touring plans, Crosby told ABC Audio, “I want to, but I don’t think I can.” He explained his guitar playing is suffering because of tendonitis in his hands, “which takes them out of the caliber level I’d be willing to do onstage,” noting, “I’m not good enough anymore.”

1 DAY AGO