Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Columbiana PD announces death of officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Columbiana Police Department has released the following statement on social media:. It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that the Columbiana Police Department acknowledges the passing of Sgt. Kevin Perry. Sgt. Kevin Perry joined our family in 2016. Sgt. Perry was well-loved and committed to his work. He represented everything a department stood for in his service, bravery, and courage. We send our deepest sympathies to his family. Please keep his family lifted up in prayer as well as his Columbiana Police family during this extremely difficult time.
COLUMBIANA, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County leaders react to more layoffs at Landing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County leaders are reacting about more layoffs coming to a Birmingham real estate tech company. It comes just over two months after the Landing laid off 110 employees in October. Landing helps people find apartments and provides flexible living for renters. It’s not known how many...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County Amphitheater could be nearing a groundbreaking in early 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The potential Jefferson County Amphitheater is closer to a date for working out the finances and breaking ground. Both Jefferson County and Birmingham city leaders are waiting to review financial agreements from the BJCC prior to putting up the money. Those are expected to be shared by BJCC leaders just before Christmas. Still, the expectation is that everyone will make this project happen.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Businesses encouraged to take part in Shelby Co. Chamber survey

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - For several years, business owners and top managers have had the chance to share their thoughts and voice their opinion through a survey on what they think Shelby County’s economy will look like in the upcoming year. That survey is back. The Shelby County...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

JeffCo Health Department to include north Birmingham residents in decisions about the BlueStone Coke industrial plant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in North Birmingham will soon get to have a say in what changes they want made at the BlueStone Coke industrial facility. A consent decree said that the fuel plant now has to pay nearly one million dollars to Jefferson County, after releasing excessive amounts of toxic air pollution into nearby neighborhoods.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Republic Services to start weekly bulk trash pickup in Chelsea

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For several years now, Republic Services provided bulk trash pickup for the city of Chelsea residents once per quarter. Now, starting the first week of January, they will begin a weekly service. When bulk trash pick up was once per quarter, it would require Republic Services...
CHELSEA, AL
wvtm13.com

Hallmark film brings millions of dollars to Birmingham's economy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Film and entertainment experts believe Birmingham is becoming a premiere location for entertainment production, with a major movie shoot wrapping this weekend. Hallmark spent months in Birmingham working on the production of “Niama in Nashville.” Known for its historic iron factories, Birmingham is making a name...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Landing lays off dozens of employees in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With 10 days before Christmas, dozens of employees at Landing in Birmingham received a pink slip. On Tuesday, the company went through another substantial round of layoffs, marking the second round of layoffs the company has had since October. The company, which works to develop fully furnished apartments in 375 cities […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa’s Margarita Grill Closes its Doors After 15 Years of Business on McFarland Boulevard

Owners of Margarita Grill Authentic Mexican Restaurant located on on McFarland Boulevard announced the closure of their restaurant after 15 years of business. Homero Castro, one of the Tuscaloosa partners for the business, confirmed to the Thread the restaurant officially shut down normal operations on November 30. Castro cited problems with new owners of the property as one of the reasons they decided to close.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

1 injured in Vestavia Hills ‘road rage’ shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was transported to the hospital after being shot while driving on I-65 North Thursday morning. According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot on I-65, near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene and transported the […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
AL.com

Birmingham’s The Garage Cafe sold to longtime patron

Birmingham’s The Garage Café will have some changes in the new year. According to a Facebook post, the venerable Southside bar and restaurant has been sold to longtime patron Bob Ryan, otherwise known as “Irish” Bob, for an undisclosed amount. Chelsea Bishop will serve as manager.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Dog flu cases see sharp decline in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In August, Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic was treating hundreds of dogs a day for canine influenza. Now they are down to seeing one or two a week. Veterinarian Dr. Nicole Martin said the decline is due to herd immunity and flu vaccinations. “With the dog flu,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

