Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredWrld_FaymuzAlabama State
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
Related
wbrc.com
North Birmingham residents hope BlueStone Coke plant makes improvements before reopening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in North Birmingham are speaking out and demanding change now that the BlueStone Coke Industrial Plant is closed and set to make safety changes. The plant has been ordered to pay nearly one million dollars to Jefferson County for releasing excessive amounts of toxic air pollution.
wbrc.com
Columbiana PD announces death of officer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Columbiana Police Department has released the following statement on social media:. It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that the Columbiana Police Department acknowledges the passing of Sgt. Kevin Perry. Sgt. Kevin Perry joined our family in 2016. Sgt. Perry was well-loved and committed to his work. He represented everything a department stood for in his service, bravery, and courage. We send our deepest sympathies to his family. Please keep his family lifted up in prayer as well as his Columbiana Police family during this extremely difficult time.
wbrc.com
Development company to preserve, redevelop historic downtown Birmingham buildings
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two historic buildings in downtown Birmingham will soon be getting facelifts. Kupperman Companies, a New Orleans-based company, purchased the properties and plans to preserve and redevelop them. They are partnering with GBX Group, a historic preservation real estate firm based in Cleveland, OH. In a Wednesday...
CBS 42 rides along with Birmingham Police for ‘Operation Close Out’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are increasing their presence in high-crime areas as part of Operation Close Out to help cut down on crime. On Thursday, CBS 42 had a chance to ride along with BPD to see how it all works. We hit the road with Officer Bradley Cole after a quick roll […]
wbrc.com
Jefferson County leaders react to more layoffs at Landing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County leaders are reacting about more layoffs coming to a Birmingham real estate tech company. It comes just over two months after the Landing laid off 110 employees in October. Landing helps people find apartments and provides flexible living for renters. It’s not known how many...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Amphitheater could be nearing a groundbreaking in early 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The potential Jefferson County Amphitheater is closer to a date for working out the finances and breaking ground. Both Jefferson County and Birmingham city leaders are waiting to review financial agreements from the BJCC prior to putting up the money. Those are expected to be shared by BJCC leaders just before Christmas. Still, the expectation is that everyone will make this project happen.
wbrc.com
Businesses encouraged to take part in Shelby Co. Chamber survey
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - For several years, business owners and top managers have had the chance to share their thoughts and voice their opinion through a survey on what they think Shelby County’s economy will look like in the upcoming year. That survey is back. The Shelby County...
wbrc.com
JeffCo Health Department to include north Birmingham residents in decisions about the BlueStone Coke industrial plant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in North Birmingham will soon get to have a say in what changes they want made at the BlueStone Coke industrial facility. A consent decree said that the fuel plant now has to pay nearly one million dollars to Jefferson County, after releasing excessive amounts of toxic air pollution into nearby neighborhoods.
wbrc.com
Republic Services to start weekly bulk trash pickup in Chelsea
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For several years now, Republic Services provided bulk trash pickup for the city of Chelsea residents once per quarter. Now, starting the first week of January, they will begin a weekly service. When bulk trash pick up was once per quarter, it would require Republic Services...
Double homicide at Birmingham gas station sparked by stolen car ruled justified
The double homicide at an east Birmingham gas station just over one week ago has been ruled justified. Timmeric Leshawn Bryant, 22, and Tobias Estrada McKinstry, 38, were shot to death Dec. 8 at the Shell gas station in the 8300 block of First Avenue North. The gunfire erupted just before 8:30 p.m.
wvtm13.com
Hallmark film brings millions of dollars to Birmingham's economy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Film and entertainment experts believe Birmingham is becoming a premiere location for entertainment production, with a major movie shoot wrapping this weekend. Hallmark spent months in Birmingham working on the production of “Niama in Nashville.” Known for its historic iron factories, Birmingham is making a name...
Landing lays off dozens of employees in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With 10 days before Christmas, dozens of employees at Landing in Birmingham received a pink slip. On Tuesday, the company went through another substantial round of layoffs, marking the second round of layoffs the company has had since October. The company, which works to develop fully furnished apartments in 375 cities […]
Tuscaloosa’s Margarita Grill Closes its Doors After 15 Years of Business on McFarland Boulevard
Owners of Margarita Grill Authentic Mexican Restaurant located on on McFarland Boulevard announced the closure of their restaurant after 15 years of business. Homero Castro, one of the Tuscaloosa partners for the business, confirmed to the Thread the restaurant officially shut down normal operations on November 30. Castro cited problems with new owners of the property as one of the reasons they decided to close.
wvtm13.com
Overturned dump truck crash causes interstate lane closures in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: 3:51 p.m. An Alabama Department of Transportation camera showed the wreck site has been cleared and traffic is moving normally again. At least one person was injured when a dump truck overturned in a crash on Interstate 59/20 in Birmingham. Police and fire crews responded...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County leaders pushing for mandatory garbage pick-up as illegal dumping continues
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - After thousands of hours picking up illegally dumped litter in Jefferson County, leaders are pushing for stricter punishments and mandatory garbage pick-up in the new year. WBRC has learned that county crews actually spent 3,000 hours picking up illegally dumped garbage this year. County Manager...
Birmingham’s District 9 to host food giveaway and Christmas gathering this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s District 9 is planning a food hub giveaway and Christmas gathering this Saturday. Both events will take place at the Tuxedo Ballroom at 2001 Avenue D. The food hub giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Boxes will consist of onions, bell peppers, regular potatoes, sweet potatoes, celery, […]
wbrc.com
What you can do to help the Jimmie Hale Mission during the holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The temperatures are dropping once again as Christmas draws near. Many people are expected to seek warmth inside the Jimmie Hale Mission in the weeks ahead. The warming stations will be open both Saturday and Sunday this weekend, but Executive Director Perryn Carroll says it is...
1 injured in Vestavia Hills ‘road rage’ shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was transported to the hospital after being shot while driving on I-65 North Thursday morning. According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot on I-65, near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene and transported the […]
Birmingham’s The Garage Cafe sold to longtime patron
Birmingham’s The Garage Café will have some changes in the new year. According to a Facebook post, the venerable Southside bar and restaurant has been sold to longtime patron Bob Ryan, otherwise known as “Irish” Bob, for an undisclosed amount. Chelsea Bishop will serve as manager.
wbrc.com
Dog flu cases see sharp decline in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In August, Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic was treating hundreds of dogs a day for canine influenza. Now they are down to seeing one or two a week. Veterinarian Dr. Nicole Martin said the decline is due to herd immunity and flu vaccinations. “With the dog flu,...
Comments / 0