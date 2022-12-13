ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLO

David Crosby hints at going back out on tour

Earlier this year, David Crosby tweeted that he thought he was “too old to tour,” but that might be changing. When he was recently asked about any future touring plans, Crosby told ABC Audio, “I want to, but I don’t think I can.” He explained his guitar playing is suffering because of tendonitis in his hands, “which takes them out of the caliber level I’d be willing to do onstage,” noting, “I’m not good enough anymore.”

