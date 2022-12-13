Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness says cylinder-shaped object was size of Navy shipRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Update: Parents can pick children up from Green Cove Springs Junior High due to Code Yellow lockdownZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Jacksonville restaurants fined, temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
County commissioners get update on plans for new youth sports complexJulie MorganClay County, FL
Have the Northern Lights Ever Been Visible in Florida? Will They Be Visible Again?L. CaneFlorida State
Related
Von Miller drops truth bomb on Bills talent that’ll leave Aaron Donald furious
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the NFL’s brightest stars. During his career, he has played on some of the best teams in the league. On Thursday, while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Von Miller spoke on this current Bills team....
2022 Fantasy Football Week 15 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
It’s been a long season full of twists and turns, but the fantasy football playoffs are finally upon us. That means every decision you make from this point on is crucial in helping you capture your league championship. Hopefully, you have been able to avoid the injury bug that has crushed a number of teams.
2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Bryce Young, CJ Stroud land in top-5
With college football in bowl season and the NFL season entering its home stretch, it’s time to start the NFL mock drafts. This NFL draft class may be one of the best in recent memory, with potential stars at nearly every position. As such, making a reasonable mock draft is even harder than usual this […] The post 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Bryce Young, CJ Stroud land in top-5 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones
Following last week’s meeting, it appeared that Jerry Jones could look to other options besides veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Now, given a recent update, it appears that Beckham could still very well be an option for this team. On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about Odell Beckham. He gave a simple […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos Favorites Over Cardinals in Picks Against The Spread
The Denver Broncos are slim favorites over the Arizona Cardinals, but there's no doubting who everybody expects to cover the spread in Week 15.
Vikings complete largest comeback in NFL history with wild OT win over Colts
The Colts blocked a punt for a touchdown, scored on an interception of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and raced out to a huge lead, but it was Minnesota that made history on Saturday. The Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, rallying from a 33-0 halftime deficit to beat Indianapolis in overtime, 39-36, at U.S. Bank Stadium. The improbable victory surpassed the 32-point margin former Bills quarterback and ex-Colts head coach Frank Reich led in a 1993 wild-card playoff game against the Houston Oilers. Greg Joseph kicked the game-winning field goal with 3 seconds remaining in the extra period. Minnesota improved to 11-3 on the season and clinched the NFC North, while Indianapolis dropped to 4-9-1.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s true feelings on Week 15 benching despite clearing concussion protocols
The Denver Broncos face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 and although Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol on Friday, the team has decided to give him another week off to rest and will instead start Brett Rypien. That news was slightly disappointing to Wilson, who clearly wants to be out there competing with his boys. […] The post Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s true feelings on Week 15 benching despite clearing concussion protocols appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rhamondre Stevenson to leave fantasy owners high and dry as playoffs arrive
While the New England Patriots prepare for their Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, many fantasy football owners are getting ready for their first-round playoff matchups. Those that have New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson on their fantasy roster may have to make alternate lineup decisions. The Patriots,...
Ranking the 6 biggest NFL comebacks of all-time
As the popular saying in sports goes, “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over!” Here’s a look at some of the biggest deficits teams had to overcome en route to NFL glory. 6. Patrick Mahomes has arrived The usually loud Arrowhead Stadium was somewhat subdued when the Houston Texans jumped out to a 24-0 lead in […] The post Ranking the 6 biggest NFL comebacks of all-time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texans RB Dameon Pierce dealt tough injury blow amid standout rookie campaign
The Houston Texans have placed running back Dameon Pierce on injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday. As the NFL requires any player on IR to miss at least four games, Pierce’s season has now come to an end. Pierce suffered a notable ankle injury during the fourth quarter of the Texans’ Week 14 road […] The post Texans RB Dameon Pierce dealt tough injury blow amid standout rookie campaign appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LSU HC Brian Kelly drops positive Jayden Daniels Citrus Bowl injury update
Jayden Daniels could end up receiving the green light to play in LSU’s 2023 Citrus Bowl matchup against Purdue. On Saturday, LSU head coach Brian Kelly held a press conference after practice, and he provided injury updates on multiple players, including Daniels. Kelly believes that Daniels is ready to return to in-game action. “Yeah, he […] The post LSU HC Brian Kelly drops positive Jayden Daniels Citrus Bowl injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jonathan Taylor exits Colts-Vikings game after suffering an ankle injury
Jonathan Taylor left the Indianapolis Colts game against the Minnesota Vikings early after suffering an ankle injury. Taylor’s return is questionable, per Adam Schefter. Taylor’s ankle, which has bothered him all season, is being looked at, per Nate Atkins. UPDATE: Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out for the remainder of the Colts-Vikings game, per Adam […] The post Jonathan Taylor exits Colts-Vikings game after suffering an ankle injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts’ awesome holiday gifts for Eagles’ offensive linemen
Jalen Hurts is a true class act. Any NFL fan worth their salt knows this already. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has time and time again proven that he’s one of the best leaders of a professional outfit and is generally a good guy. He knows how exactly to fire up his team, and he also […] The post Jalen Hurts’ awesome holiday gifts for Eagles’ offensive linemen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Titans vs. Chargers prediction, odds and pick – 12/18/2022
The Los Angeles Chargers host the Tennessee Titans for an AFC battle Sunday afternoon! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Chargers prediction and pick. The Titans enter LA just two games ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South lead. This is a crucial game for the Titans as they aim to earn another division title with a win and a Jags loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Sitting at (7-6) the Titans are likely to make the playoffs and need this win to gain their momentum back after getting handled by the Jaguars 36-22 last week.
NFL Odds: Sharp prop picks for Week 15 as Derrick Henry finds the endzone
Under 58.5 (-113) Kenny Pickett is out this week with a concussion despite being a partial participant in some practices late in the week. The Steelers have named Mitch Trubisky their starting QB for this week but could see Mason Rudolph at some point. Either way, neither of these players inspires a ton of confidence.
"Tougher, Sounder" Houston Hands Virginia First Loss of the Season 69-61
The fifth-ranked Cougars knocked off the second-ranked Cavaliers 69-61 on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena
3 Broncos predictions for Week 15 vs. Cardinals
The Denver Broncos 2022 season has been wildly disappointing, and they have already found themselves eliminated from playoff contention as a result of their struggles. This wasn’t how things were supposed to go this season, but there is still hope that things can be salvaged in 2023, which makes the Broncos Week 15 contest very important. With the game nearing, we decided to lay out our Broncos Week 15 predictions for their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
Steelers make Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph QB decision amid Kenny Pickett injury
Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Kenny Pickett remains in the concussion protocol, the team will be going with the veteran Trubisky over Mason Rudolph for Week 15, per Ian Rapoport. That’s not entirely surprising, given that the former Chicago Bears QB was clearly better than his competitor for the […] The post Steelers make Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph QB decision amid Kenny Pickett injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Cubs emerge as favorites in Dansby Swanson sweepstakes
Dansby Swanson’s free agency market has been heating up over the past couple of days and it appears that one team may be pulling ahead as favorites. According to the latest MLB rumors from Jesse Rogers of ESPN, via Bleacher Nation, the Chicago Cubs are considered a strong possibility for Swanson in free agency. Rogers […] The post RUMOR: Cubs emerge as favorites in Dansby Swanson sweepstakes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dallas Cowboys: 3 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys fly to Jacksonville on Sunday in search of a much more impressive win than their Week 14 squeaker over Houston at home in Week 14. Meanwhile the Jags are fresh off Trevor Lawrence’s best game as a pro in an impressive win over the Tennessee Titans. The Jags are a team that has flashed real competence at times this season. They’re only 5-8, but impressive wins over Tennessee and Baltimore over the last three contests has Jacksonville quietly creeping towards the outskirts of the playoff picture in the NFC. Taking down the 10-win Cowboys would do a lot for the Jaguars in terms of solidifying themselves as a threat to sneak into the postseason. Motivations should be as high as ever in Jacksonville, and their former No. 1 overall pick is playing the best ball of his career under center. Here are three bold Cowboys predictions for Sunday’s Week 15 tilt against the Jaguars.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0