Washington City Paper
“Prince George’s Pride” is the Anthem PG County Deserves
Brian Yeldell is a prolific essayist whose musings often focus on life in and around the District. In his 2010 essay, “What is A REAL Washingtonian,” he rejects the idea that those who live close to the District but beyond its borders are not true Washingtonians. Since then, ongoing gentrification has only validated his argument, as many current residents of Prince George’s County have come from D.C.
ggwash.org
As Maryland’s General Assembly session approaches, here are three bills to watch
We’re one month away from the start of Maryland’s General Assembly session, during which state senators and delegates will meet in Annapolis for three months to write and pass new laws. Until then, legislators from each county and Baltimore City are working on local bills that would only affect that jurisdiction. Right now, we’re tracking three bills that impact Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, including one about parking requirements and two that could dramatically change both counties’ planning departments.
WJLA
Charles County commissioners battle over racial discrimination, secret censure
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Charles County commissioners are seeking an injunction to prevent another commissioner from voting to fire county administrator Mark Belton. A previously secret censure of Commissioner Thomasina Coates for discriminating against Belton because he is white surfaced at this week’s meeting of the Charles...
WTOP
Student stabbed in fight outside Prince George’s Co. school
A Prince George’s County, Maryland, student is recovering from a stab wound following a fight on Friday morning. Prince George’s County police said it received word of a fight between two students in front of Accokeek Academy around 8:45 a.m. Friday. It happened soon after the students got...
Rental assistance possibly coming to Prince George’s County
OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — Help for people in Prince George’s County struggling to pay their rent could be on the way. Affordable housing is a big issue for many cities, including Laurel, Bladensburg and Greenbelt. Now, leaders are hoping to make changes on the county level through rent stabilization. “Prices of rent […]
Prince George’s school board couldn’t select a new chair, but it did choose a vice chair
The board couldn’t select a chair after seven attempts, so they’ll try again Jan. 12. The post Prince George’s school board couldn’t select a new chair, but it did choose a vice chair appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Council holds hearing on whether to rename SE DC road after Mayor Marion Barry
WASHINGTON — (Editor's Note: The embedded video originally aired in 2019.) Could D.C.’s “Mayor for Life” finally get a local street named in his honor? The issue stirred up a passionate debate in a DC Council meeting Tuesday. DC Council Chair Phil Mendelson called a public...
WTOP
Anonymous Montgomery Co. resident donates nearly $10K of Metro cards to low-income families
The generous gift of an anonymous donor is going to help dozens of local residents this holiday season: 33 low-income families in Montgomery County, Maryland, will receive Metro cards worth $300 a piece. “A resident here in Montgomery County reached out me and said that they had a number of...
Racine Lays Out Proposals To Reform Troubled D.C. Housing Authority, Limit Mayor’s Influence
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine has unveiled a series of proposals he says would help create a “truly independent” D.C. Housing Authority board and address some of the problems that have plagued the embattled agency charged with managing some 8,000 units of public housing across the city. In...
WTOP
Audit: Montgomery Co. schools transportation employees used P-cards for personal use
A report found that transportation employees of Maryland’s largest school system misused purchase cards, including buying personal items and merchandise that violated policy. In May 2022, the Montgomery County Office of the Inspector General started an investigation to find out whether there was evidence that Montgomery County Public Schools...
Voice of America
Washington Bids Heartfelt Goodbye to RFK Stadium
In Washington, Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium — known as RFK stadium – which hosted many of the capital’s beloved sports teams – is decades old and now defunct. It holds many memories for fans but is now being deconstructed in phases through 2023 to make way for something new. As part of a farewell campaign, fans are being invited to buy some of the old stadium seats. Maxim Moskalkov has the story. Camera: Artyom Kokhan.
Police make arrest in Southeast DC homicide
WASHINGTON — Police made an arrest Friday in a shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead in Southeast D.C. back in October. Around 2:53 a.m., on Oct. 28, members of the 7th District responded to the 900 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast for the report of a shooting. When...
Police investigate homicide in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A homicide investigation is underway in Prince George's County Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), reports of a shooting came in around 9:15 p.m. Officers were called to the 6700 block of Walker Mill Road, near...
WTOP
Fairfax to change over a dozen street names linked to Confederacy
After months of discussions, Fairfax, Virginia, has chosen new names for some streets tied to the city’s Confederate past. The Fairfax City Council has approved new names for 14 streets, which will take effect Jan. 1. Some of the streets that will see changes were named for Confederate generals...
Suspects carjack driver at Prince George's Co. ATM, police say
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Police are searching for two armed suspects in a carjacking that happened Dec. 12 in Riverdale Park in Prince George's County. According to Riverdale Park Police, just before 3 a.m., two armed suspects in a gray Audi sedan with stolen D.C. tags GS5261 carjacked a black 2016 Toyota Highlander with Maryland tags 6DY0554.
WTOP
Parents voice safety concerns after shooting at Prince George’s Co. school
Over 18,000 parents from Prince George’s County, Maryland, schools showed up for a virtual school town hall on Tuesday night to discuss student safety, a week after a shooting sent a teen to the hospital. “I want to extend a heartfelt wish for a speedy recovery of the student...
fox5dc.com
Woman charged for fatal hit-and-run in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A woman has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 23-year-old in Prince George's County. Lidia Parada Benitez, 63, of Baltimore, is charged with leaving the scene of an injury collision and failing to report a collision to police.
fox5dc.com
City Winery DC relocating due to crime in Ivy City
WASHINGTON - City Winery is temporarily closing in D.C. over safety concerns in Ivy City. FOX 5 spoke with the founder and CEO, Michael Dorf, who said this was a tough decision to make. He has over 100 employees who are like family and he cares about their safety. He says staff and customers have experienced car break-ins, assaults, robberies, and have heard gunshots daily.
9 juveniles arrested in carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers in the Baltimore area
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police announced Wednesday that officers have arrested at least nine juveniles in a series of carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers—along with their customers—in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. "It is organized," Deputy Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "It is usually about five to six suspects. They rob a rideshare driver, and they take their app and start answering calls."Worley said they have closed five cases including three in the city and two in the county.Officers arrested five people in connection with two carjackings in Baltimore City on Tuesday alone. One of those carjackings happened around 3:30 p.m....
4 men arrested in Montgomery County murder
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Thursday that four people face charges for killing a man whose body was found in a wooded area in Piney Branch on Nov. 9. Officers were in the 100 block of Colony Rd. shortly before 4 a.m. that day after they […]
