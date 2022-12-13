ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Washington City Paper

“Prince George’s Pride” is the Anthem PG County Deserves

Brian Yeldell is a prolific essayist whose musings often focus on life in and around the District. In his 2010 essay, “What is A REAL Washingtonian,” he rejects the idea that those who live close to the District but beyond its borders are not true Washingtonians. Since then, ongoing gentrification has only validated his argument, as many current residents of Prince George’s County have come from D.C.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
ggwash.org

As Maryland’s General Assembly session approaches, here are three bills to watch

We’re one month away from the start of Maryland’s General Assembly session, during which state senators and delegates will meet in Annapolis for three months to write and pass new laws. Until then, legislators from each county and Baltimore City are working on local bills that would only affect that jurisdiction. Right now, we’re tracking three bills that impact Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, including one about parking requirements and two that could dramatically change both counties’ planning departments.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Charles County commissioners battle over racial discrimination, secret censure

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Charles County commissioners are seeking an injunction to prevent another commissioner from voting to fire county administrator Mark Belton. A previously secret censure of Commissioner Thomasina Coates for discriminating against Belton because he is white surfaced at this week’s meeting of the Charles...
Voice of America

Washington Bids Heartfelt Goodbye to RFK Stadium

In Washington, Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium — known as RFK stadium – which hosted many of the capital’s beloved sports teams – is decades old and now defunct. It holds many memories for fans but is now being deconstructed in phases through 2023 to make way for something new. As part of a farewell campaign, fans are being invited to buy some of the old stadium seats. Maxim Moskalkov has the story. Camera: Artyom Kokhan.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police make arrest in Southeast DC homicide

WASHINGTON — Police made an arrest Friday in a shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead in Southeast D.C. back in October. Around 2:53 a.m., on Oct. 28, members of the 7th District responded to the 900 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast for the report of a shooting. When...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Fairfax to change over a dozen street names linked to Confederacy

After months of discussions, Fairfax, Virginia, has chosen new names for some streets tied to the city’s Confederate past. The Fairfax City Council has approved new names for 14 streets, which will take effect Jan. 1. Some of the streets that will see changes were named for Confederate generals...
FAIRFAX, VA
WUSA9

Suspects carjack driver at Prince George's Co. ATM, police say

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Police are searching for two armed suspects in a carjacking that happened Dec. 12 in Riverdale Park in Prince George's County. According to Riverdale Park Police, just before 3 a.m., two armed suspects in a gray Audi sedan with stolen D.C. tags GS5261 carjacked a black 2016 Toyota Highlander with Maryland tags 6DY0554.
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

City Winery DC relocating due to crime in Ivy City

WASHINGTON - City Winery is temporarily closing in D.C. over safety concerns in Ivy City. FOX 5 spoke with the founder and CEO, Michael Dorf, who said this was a tough decision to make. He has over 100 employees who are like family and he cares about their safety. He says staff and customers have experienced car break-ins, assaults, robberies, and have heard gunshots daily.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

9 juveniles arrested in carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers in the Baltimore area

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police announced Wednesday that officers have arrested at least nine juveniles in a series of carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers—along with their customers—in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. "It is organized," Deputy Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "It is usually about five to six suspects. They rob a rideshare driver, and they take their app and start answering calls."Worley said they have closed five cases including three in the city and two in the county.Officers arrested five people in connection with two carjackings in Baltimore City on Tuesday alone. One of those carjackings happened around 3:30 p.m....
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

4 men arrested in Montgomery County murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Thursday that four people face charges for killing a man whose body was found in a wooded area in Piney Branch on Nov. 9. Officers were in the 100 block of Colony Rd. shortly before 4 a.m. that day after they […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy