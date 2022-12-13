ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Council postpones vote on 7 Brew Coffee after traffic recommendation from public works

By Greta Cross, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l7V4A_0jgNZcyy00

A vote on a proposed drive-through coffee shop on Sunshine Street was postponed until January by Springfield City Council at Monday's meeting.

Discussion about a proposed 7 Brew Coffee at the corner of South Jefferson Avenue and East Sunshine Street has been ongoing for months. City council voted against the proposal once and the rezoning has been denied three times by the city's Planning and Zoning Commission.

Following city council's postponement of a vote last month, Public Works staff met with 7 Brew Coffee developers and looked at different options to alleviate traffic concerns in the neighborhood. At Monday's meeting, a recommendation to construct a median on South Jefferson Avenue was proposed.

Public Works recommended adding a condition to the conditional use permit that would require this median to be constructed, if traffic generated by 7 Brew Coffee were to create "unsafe conditions." This median would be paid for by the developer, if it became necessary.

If city council had voted for this condition to be added to the conditional use permit, the discussion would have had to be revisited by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

"I think the bigger issue is — not just the traffic, not just the sidewalk bordering the business, but I think there are some other things that would prevent me from wanting to kick this can down the road to January," Councilwoman Monica Horton said.

Because council did not cast a vote, Public Works staff have more time to investigate alternative options for alleviating stressors in the neighborhood that could be potentially be caused by the business.

The mutual concern among council members on Monday was street access from South Jefferson Avenue and South Roanoke Avenue, which would lead into a residential neighborhood.

"If traffic is backed up on Roanoke, (7 Brew Coffee customers will) go through the neighborhood, probably," Councilman Abe McGull said. "That's the gripe that most citizens have."

City council will revisit the 7 Brew Coffee development proposal at its Monday meeting on Jan. 9.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Springfield neighborhood concerned after man leaves machete under porch

USPS explain how new sorting machine will help get your holiday mail delivered on time. White Christmas for the Ozarks? Here’s why the chances are higher this year. KY3's Nicolette Zangara reports. Branson’s Board of Aldermen considers moving forward on international student housing development. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Branson police chief and sergeant resign following internal investigation

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The chief of police and a sergeant in the Branson Police Department resigned before the completion of an internal investigation. In October, the city placed Chief Jeff Matthews and Sergeant Pat Gray on administrative leave pending the investigation. The two resigned effective immediately on Monday. City...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Police respond to a shooting in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in north Springfield on Thursday morning. Officers responded to a 911 call in the 2000 block of North Travis Street, where a woman was shot. Police say witnesses described it as a disturbance between two neighbors at 4:30 a.m. Officers say...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner serving life sentence dies

The Missouri Department of Corrections announced a prisoner died on Sunday. Jay Rothe, 75, was pronounced dead at Capital Regional Medical Center. Rothe was serving a life sentence at Jefferson City Correctional Center. He pleaded guilty in 2013 to the second-degree murder of Linda Riley in Springfield. Riley's friends reported...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Beer truck overturns, blocking highway in Lawrence County crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. - Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, reports of a beer truck overturned on MO-37 near Pierce City, Mo. alerted E-911. Pierce City Fire, Lawrence County Deputies and EMS responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Initial reports the truck and trailer were completely across...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Pursuit ends in crash at Springfield intersection; driver arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man after a short pursuit led to a crash in Springfield on Monday. Officers began following the driver after reports of him driving erratically at Kimbrough and Bear Boulevard around 11 a.m. Officers located the driver near Kimbrough and Bennett. Officers say he crossed into oncoming traffic near Kimbrough and Sunshine when he hit a driver of an SUV head-on in a low-impact crash.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missing girl found safe in Branson

UPDATE 12/15/22 10:23 AM: The juvenile was located safely. BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who went missing last night. Shadalyn Thrash was reported missing on December 13, around 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the area of State Hwy 248 and Country […]
BRANSON, MO
houstonherald.com

Multiple charges for woman after accident west of Houston

A woman faces many charges following an accident Tuesday night near Highways 17 and AA west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Jennifer M. Moebius, 40, of Springfield, was charged with felony habitual DWI, felony resisting arrest, driving while revoked, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, failing to register a vehicle and having no insurance.
HOUSTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield woman accused of shooting at man, house

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was arrested and charged with four felonies after police responded to a call about a woman shooting a shotgun at a man and a house. Kimberly Jo Presson, 56, of Springfield was formally charged with two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Whataburger to open first location in the Ozarks on Monday

REPUBLIC, Mo. — The area’s first Whataburger location will officially open its doors on Monday, Dec. 12, in Republic. According to a press release from the company, the location off Highway 60 in Republic will open at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. It is the first of five locations planned in the Ozarks. The restaurant […]
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate “smash and grab” thefts in eastern Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating two “smash and grab” thefts from vehicle on the east side of the county. The crimes happened in different neighborhoods, but investigators believe they could be connected. The first theft happened on November 29 in the 5700 of Park Place. The neighborhood is north of Division Street and east of the Wild Horse subdivision. The home security video shows a Blue Dodge Ram truck pull up to the victim’s driveway shortly after 3 a.m.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Caitlin Paige Bolton. The 37-year-old is wanted for failing to appear in Greene County court on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Springfield police describe Bolton as approximately 5′08″ tall, 130 pounds. She has green eyes. Investigators...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy