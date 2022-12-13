No travel advised in Watertown, schools closed Tuesday

Watertown Police Department is advising no travel within the city limits due to current and forecasted weather conditions.

According to a news release from the police department, all city facilities are closed Tuesday. This includes City Hall, the Watertown Regional Library, Watertown Regional Airport, Bramble Park Zoo and Prairie Lakes Wellness Center.

In Watertown, Prairie Lakes Specialty Clinic, Cancer Center, ENT Clinic at Mallard Pointe, Cardiac Rehab, and Wound Clinic will be closed Tuesday at Noon and is also closed Wednesday.

In Redfield, the clinic is not seeing scheduled patients Tuesday. The clinic is only seeing urgent care patients and is closing by 1 p.m.

In Aberdeen, ARCC visual arts classes on Tuesday are canceled, as are dance classes and music lessons. The YAPAtorium will not be open, men's league basketball is canceled and there is no recreational skating at the Odde Ice Center.

What's closed Tuesday?

State executive branch offices are closed statewide Tuesday according to a news release from the state Monday afternoon.

Fifth Judicial Circuit Court in Brown County are closed Tuesday.

Aberdeen Senior Center, closed Tuesday. Meals on Wheels will not be delivered.

Aberdeen Public School District

Aberdeen Catholic School System

Aberdeen Christian School

Aberdeen Head Start

Britton Hecla School District

Bowdle School District

Castlewood School District

Clark School District

Deuel School District

Edmunds Central School District

Estelline School District

Faulkton School District

Great Plains Lutheran in Watertown

Groton Area School District

Hamlin School District

Hitchcock-Tulare School District

Ipswich School District

Lake Preston School District

Langford School District

Milbank School District

Mobridge-Pollock School District.

Mobridge Head Start

NESD Head Start in Sisseton

Redfield Head Start

Redfield School District

Selby School District

SWO Head Start

Sisseton School District

Summit School District

Trinity Lutheran School District in Aberdeen

Warner School District

Waubay School District

Webster Area School

