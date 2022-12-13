No travel advised in Watertown, schools closed Tuesday
Watertown Police Department is advising no travel within the city limits due to current and forecasted weather conditions.
According to a news release from the police department, all city facilities are closed Tuesday. This includes City Hall, the Watertown Regional Library, Watertown Regional Airport, Bramble Park Zoo and Prairie Lakes Wellness Center.
In Watertown, Prairie Lakes Specialty Clinic, Cancer Center, ENT Clinic at Mallard Pointe, Cardiac Rehab, and Wound Clinic will be closed Tuesday at Noon and is also closed Wednesday.
In Redfield, the clinic is not seeing scheduled patients Tuesday. The clinic is only seeing urgent care patients and is closing by 1 p.m.
In Aberdeen, ARCC visual arts classes on Tuesday are canceled, as are dance classes and music lessons. The YAPAtorium will not be open, men's league basketball is canceled and there is no recreational skating at the Odde Ice Center.
What's closed Tuesday?
- State executive branch offices are closed statewide Tuesday according to a news release from the state Monday afternoon.
- Fifth Judicial Circuit Court in Brown County are closed Tuesday.
- Aberdeen Senior Center, closed Tuesday. Meals on Wheels will not be delivered.
- Aberdeen Public School District
- Aberdeen Catholic School System
- Aberdeen Christian School
- Aberdeen Head Start
- Britton Hecla School District
- Bowdle School District
- Castlewood School District
- Clark School District
- Deuel School District
- Edmunds Central School District
- Estelline School District
- Faulkton School District
- Great Plains Lutheran in Watertown
- Groton Area School District
- Hamlin School District
- Hitchcock-Tulare School District
- Ipswich School District
- Lake Preston School District
- Langford School District
- Milbank School District
- Mobridge-Pollock School District.
- Mobridge Head Start
- NESD Head Start in Sisseton
- Redfield Head Start
- Redfield School District
- Selby School District
- SWO Head Start
- Sisseton School District
- Summit School District
- Trinity Lutheran School District in Aberdeen
- Warner School District
- Waubay School District
- Webster Area School
This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: No travel advised in Watertown, schools closed Tuesday
Comments / 0