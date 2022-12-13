ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Residents displaced after duplex fire; dog died

By The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 4 days ago
The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents of a duplex on the west end of Oak Ridge after a fire on Friday damaged the two homes. A dog died in the fire.

Multiple people called 911 after seeing fire through the windows and the roof of the duplex on South Lansing Road, according to a city of Oak Ridge news release. The Oak Ridge Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 12:45 p.m. and arrived about five minutes later with 17 personnel.

The first unit at the scene found "heavy fire" coming from the rear of the building, according to the release. A hose line was taken in the home to begin suppression efforts. The city of Oak Ridge Electric Department also responded to secure power to the affected building.

The fire heavily damaged one half of the building while the other half had smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire was undetermined as of Monday, and the investigation is ongoing.

There were no injuries to ORFD personnel. One patient was evaluated the scene.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department is reminding everyone of the importance of working smoke alarms. You can contact the Fire Department for a free inspection of your smoke alarms at (865)-425-FIRE (3473).

