Cullman City Schools central office becomes living art exhibit

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Schools central office in downtown Cullman will turn into a building-sized art exhibit on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 4-6 p.m.



The Cullman City Schools Art Projection Mapping presentation will be continually projecting student artwork on the south side of the Cullman City Board of Education building, with parents and community members able to drive by and see the artwork from the street. The project is a way to highlight the talented young artists at all five city schools.



Art teachers submitted artwork that showcases an array of mediums including charcoal, watercolor, color pencil, crayons and acrylic paint. Viewers will see creation techniques such as collages, photography, watercolor and printmaking.



Art remains an essential piece of the puzzle for Cullman City Schools, helping children with the development of motor skills, language skills, creativity, motivation and concentration.



“Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff and his staff are always looking for opportunities to showcase the fantastic abilities of Cullman City students whether it be academic, athletic or artistic achievements,” Cullman City Schools’ Lindsay Brannon said. “We thought it would be a fun, festive way to highlight the artistic achievements of CCS students. We plan to continue highlighting various achievements through projection mapping at each of our remaining Board meetings.”

