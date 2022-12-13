ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed Buchanan Dam man

Buchanan Dam resident Patrick Morin, 61, was killed in a hit-and-run on Dec. 10 on U.S. 183 near Goldthwaite. The Texas Highway Patrol arrested a suspect, 38-year-old Goldthwaite resident Kerry Coates Kavanaugh, on Dec. 11 and charged him with failing to stop and render aid. Kavanaugh is currently being held...
BUCHANAN DAM, TX
Out of state fugitive caught in Guadalupe County

(Seguin) – A fugitive from Miami might just be regretting his travels into Guadalupe County. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s officials say Hector Francisco Guifarro Jr., 22, of Miami, Fl. was apprehended sometime after 3:15 p.m. Saturday along a stretch of Interstate 10. They say sheriff’s deputies received information that Guifarro was traveling in a blue 2017 Subaru Impreza.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
'Absolutely unsettling' | Fire officials give latest on the massive explosion on the southeast side

SAN ANTONIO — All four victims of anexplosion on the southeast side of San Antonio have been identified as of Wednesday. The explosion happened Friday night on the property of K-Bar Construction on South Presa. One of those victims was identified as Roger Huron, 36. Another has been identified as 28-year-old Ashley Autobee. Wednesday, KENS 5 learned the identity of two more victims, James Gus Kalisek, 61, and William Thompson, 57.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Horrific allegations emerge around Chris Beard arrest

College basketball fans woke up to the disturbing news that Texas Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested overnight and charged with assault on a family member, reportedly involving choking. Now, details are beginning to emerge and the allegations sound horrific. Beard, who was charged with a third-degree felony, was released from an Austin Read more... The post Horrific allegations emerge around Chris Beard arrest appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
