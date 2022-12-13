Read full article on original website
Former SAPD 'feces sandwhich' cop was hired, and fired, in another Texas town
Hays County judge says people ‘deserve answers’ after inmate fatally shot at hospital
Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra in a statement Tuesday said the people of Hays county deserved answers after an officer was placed on administrative leave Monday for fatally shooting an inmate.
Affidavit details interview with suspect facing murder charge after missing man’s body found
A man facing charges in connection with the death of an Austin man in November is back in Travis County.
Man hit 2 people with vehicle, charged with capital murder, Blanco County says
Blanco County law enforcement responded Monday to a report of an aggravated assault in the 6700 Block of Middle Creek Road.
APD searching for suspect in east Austin bank robbery
Austin Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in east Austin in late November.
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed Buchanan Dam man
Buchanan Dam resident Patrick Morin, 61, was killed in a hit-and-run on Dec. 10 on U.S. 183 near Goldthwaite. The Texas Highway Patrol arrested a suspect, 38-year-old Goldthwaite resident Kerry Coates Kavanaugh, on Dec. 11 and charged him with failing to stop and render aid. Kavanaugh is currently being held...
Off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant found dead at his home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the death of one of their own. Lieutenant Jeremy Payne was found dead at his home Sunday morning. He was off-duty at the time. The cause and manner of his death haven’t been released but investigators...
#TwoYearsIsTooLong | Retired FBI agents find evidence Jason Landry may have been a crime victim
Landry is the Texas State student who disappeared near Luling on Dec. 13, 2020, on his way home to Missouri City for Christmas break. The reward is now $20,000. It was the night of Dec. 13, 2020, when Texas State student Jason Landry loaded up his car and headed home to the Houston area to spend time with his family for the holidays.
Burnet CISD confirms student died in Wednesday car crash
“We want to help our students and staff deal with and process through their emotions,” the statement said.
Del Valle ISD, FBI investigating after recording device found in faculty restroom
DEL VALLE, Texas — District police and the FBI are now investigating after a recording device was discovered in a Del Valle ISD faculty restroom. According to Christopher Weddle, executive director of communications at Del Valle ISD, the device was found hidden in a restroom at the Del Valle Opportunity Center.
Out of state fugitive caught in Guadalupe County
(Seguin) – A fugitive from Miami might just be regretting his travels into Guadalupe County. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s officials say Hector Francisco Guifarro Jr., 22, of Miami, Fl. was apprehended sometime after 3:15 p.m. Saturday along a stretch of Interstate 10. They say sheriff’s deputies received information that Guifarro was traveling in a blue 2017 Subaru Impreza.
Road rage incident leads to assault in Pflugerville, court records show
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was issued for a man who was accused of assaulting another man in a road rage incident in Pflugerville last week, court records said. Around 8 a.m. last Thursday, the Pflugerville Police Department was dispatched to an active disturbance near the area of E. Pecan Street and […]
San Antonio woman on trial for murder-for-hire plot of son, daughter-in-law found guilty
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County jury found a woman guilty of attempting to pay a carnival worker to kill her son and daughter-in-law. Ruth Ann Comer, 69, was convicted Friday of solicitation of capital murder-remuneration in the 290th district court. She will be sentenced by a judge on Feb. 8.
8-year-old Schertz student reportedly took loaded gun to elementary school
Schertz police found the gun was loaded.
Woman dies after crashing into tree on W. Cesar Chavez
It happened around 11 p.m. on W. Cesar Chavez near where the road intersects with N. Lamar.
Staff member fired after recording device found in Del Valle school bathroom
A "non-teaching" staff member was fired from a Del Valle ISD school after a recording device was found in a faculty bathroom, a district spokesperson told KXAN.
'Absolutely unsettling' | Fire officials give latest on the massive explosion on the southeast side
SAN ANTONIO — All four victims of anexplosion on the southeast side of San Antonio have been identified as of Wednesday. The explosion happened Friday night on the property of K-Bar Construction on South Presa. One of those victims was identified as Roger Huron, 36. Another has been identified as 28-year-old Ashley Autobee. Wednesday, KENS 5 learned the identity of two more victims, James Gus Kalisek, 61, and William Thompson, 57.
Hays CISD leaders show overdose video to students to illustrate dangers of drugs
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video in this story may be difficult to watch for some viewers. On Monday, district leaders at Hays Consolidated Independent School District showed surveillance video of a teen overdosing as a way to raise awareness about the dangers of street pills. The student did survive.
San Antonio serial killer rumors have 'no factual basis,' police say
Rumors started from viral social media posts.
Horrific allegations emerge around Chris Beard arrest
College basketball fans woke up to the disturbing news that Texas Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested overnight and charged with assault on a family member, reportedly involving choking. Now, details are beginning to emerge and the allegations sound horrific. Beard, who was charged with a third-degree felony, was released from an Austin Read more... The post Horrific allegations emerge around Chris Beard arrest appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
