KTUL
ENDUI sobriety checkpoints in place across Green Country this weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma troopers, deputies, and police are trying to make the roads a little safer this holiday season by setting up ENDUI sobriety checkpoints in an attempt to stop intoxicated drivers before they hurt someone. According to the state, over 400 people died last year due...
Cimarron Turnpike completes transition over to PlatePay
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As of Thursday, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has fully converted US-412/Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay/cashless tolling. Drivers can now travel from the Tulsa metro to Stillwater or I-35 completely cashless. The Cimarron Turnpike began the conversion to PlatePay at the SH-99 toll plaza intersection near...
USDA invests over $500k in climate infrastructure across rural Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $500,000 in critical infrastructure to combat climate change and expand access to clean energy for people across rural Oklahoma, announced USDA Rural Development Oklahoma State Director Kenneth Corn. USDA also announced the department will be making...
Majority of Oklahoma school districts paying above minimum salary
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that teachers are being paid more in Oklahoma. "Moore wants to be the highest paying school district or at the top," said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. The state minimum teacher salary schedule ranges from...
Department for Wildlife Conservation adds new regulations, game to 2023 hunting season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says they are seeing an increase in black bear sightings across the state. The recent reports of sightings in towns like Ada, Grove, and Wayne, are why the department is now looking for a way to control the population through bear hunting.
Around 1.1 million Oklahomans expected to travel for holidays, AAA says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Planning to travel for the holidays?. AAA Oklahoma says you are not alone. Around 1.1 million people in the Sooner state will journey 50 miles or more away from home from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, AAA Oklahoma estimates. That’s an increase of 28,400 people...
Tulsa Public Schools teacher pay lags behind nearby districts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Education Department has come out with the salary schedules for school districts across the state for the next school year. The state minimum for a teacher just starting out with a bachelor's degree is $36,601. Tulsa Public Schools pays more than that, but you don't have to go far to find other districts paying more than TPS.
Fostering Joy hoping to raise around $22k for Green Country children in foster care
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fostering Joy, an annual toy drive organized by Fostering Connections is in need of financial support to provide around 300 children Christmas gifts. Fostering Joy partners with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to provide children in foster care with presents for the holidays. Children...
Do Oklahoma private schools have an edge over public schools in playoffs?
STROUD, Okla. (KOKH) — Officials are trying to level the playing field in school sports by making a new division for playoffs. The division would be for schools with unrestricted enrollments, like public schools. Those in favor say schools with restricted enrollments, such as private schools, have an advantage...
