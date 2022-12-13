Farm wages up, more agricultural workers employed across US in 2022. Farmworker wages rose slightly and farm operators hired more people during the last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s annual Farm Labor Report. There were 785,000 workers employed directly by farms and ranches during the report’s reference week in October, up 2% from the same week last year. Average gross wages in agriculture rose 7% in 2022, to $17.56 per hour. (Shannon Sollitt/Statesman Journal)

