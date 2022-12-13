Read full article on original website
Alexandria attorney Mike Small retained by trooper in Ronald Greene case
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria-based defense attorney Mike Small told News Channel 5 on Friday, Dec. 16, that he has been retained to represent one of the five law enforcement officers indicted Thursday night in connection to the May 10, 2019, death of Ronald Greene. Two current Louisiana State Police...
Two Rapides Parish schools recognized as ‘Louisiana Comeback Campuses’
Alexandria man struck, killed by firetruck
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), Alexandria Police Traffic Reconstruction Officers are currently investigating a traffic-related death that happened near the intersection of Lee Street and Masonic Drive. On Friday night, around 11:32 p.m., APD responded to the 2500 block of Lee Street in reference...
Domestic violence shelter to open in Cenla after a decade gap in available resources
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - An unsettling trend is growing across Louisiana due to a lack of services available to address domestic violence. For a decade, victims in Central Louisiana have suffered while not having a shelter in any of the eight local parishes, including Vernon, LaSalle, Grant, Winn, Concordia, Catahoula, Rapides and Avoyelles.
Colfax community speaks up against Clean Harbors waste disposal permit renewal
Pineville Kiwanis Club hosts coat drive for Lessie Moore students
LSUA looking to expand its School of Nursing and Allied Health
Alexandria man arrested after RADE Agents recover carfentanil
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested on drug charges, including possession of carfentanil with intent to distribute. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began an investigation in early December into community complaints about illegal narcotics being sold out of a house on Peggy Ann Street. James Eric Freeman, 49, of Alexandria, was identified as the suspect.
Coushatta man arrested in Natchitoches Parish on attempted murder charges
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Red River Parish man was arrested in Natchitoches Parish on Wednesday, Dec. 14, who was wanted on attempted murder charges. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies patrolling Woodyard Drive in Natchitoches stopped a 2016 Dodge Challenger for a traffic violation. Prior to the stop, they learned the vehicle’s license number was wanted by the Coushatta Police Department in connection with an attempted murder investigation.
Trial set for inmate accused in ‘unprovoked’ attack, death of fellow inmate death inside jail
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Dec. 15, a trial date was set for Markese Harrell, 27 of Alexandria, accused in connection with the death of an inmate while inside the Rapides Parish Detention Center on May 19. Harrell will go to trial on March 6, 2023. He faces...
Assessing tornado damage in Rapides Parish
Alexandria man arrested in connection with Dec. 5 Kelley Land shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested in relation to the shooting that occurred on Cavan Circle in the Kelley Land area back on Dec. 5. Dontavious Rashon Henderson, 29, has been accused of attempted second-degree murder, reckless operation of a vehicle, hit and run, flight from an officer and resisting an officer. Furthermore, RPSO said Henderson was wanted on warrants from the Alexandria Police Department for aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Monterey man killed in Concordia Parish crash
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Monterey man was killed in a crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 565 south of Wildsville on December 14. Louisiana State Police confirmed that George L. Henry, 75, was heading south on HWY 565 when, for currently unknown reasons, he exited the road and crashed into a tree, causing his vehicle to burst into flames.
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. gifts 200 children at local elementary school ahead of Christmas day
Leesville schools released early due to water main break
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Schools in Leesville were dismissed early at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, due to a water main break in the city. The incident has impacted all school campuses in Leesville. A boil advisory has also been issued throughout the city. We’re also told an AT&T...
LSUA Generals have new roster but same mentality
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA men’s basketball team roster looks utterly different from the 2021 season, with 11 new players in General’s jersey. The only two people that returned to the roster are Jakemin Abney and Jason Perry. Newcomer Jeremy Richard said it was easy to fit...
LCU’s Micah Latin earns NAIA All-American Honors after record-setting season
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian’s senior defensive end Micah Latin earned 2022 NAIA All-American First Team honors after finishing his career in record-setting fashion. Latin shattered the school’s single-season sack record with 13 in his final season in Pineville while also recording 28 tackles, 24 of those being...
Former NSU QB Zach Clement transfers to Southland Conference foe Southeastern
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Former Northwestern State quarterback Zach Clement is heading in a new direction as the former Demons’ starter announced he would be transferring to Southland Conference rival Southeastern Louisiana. After the Demons started the season 0-3, Clement took over the starting quarterback job, throwing 2,498 yards...
High School Hoops: Many Invitational delivers 3 instant classics
MANY, La. (KALB) - Friday night lights may be over, but the Friday night hoops are picking up the action!. At the Many Invitational on Friday night, three games delivered thrilling finishes. In the battle over Natchitoches, Nat Central prevailed over St. Mary’s, overcoming a first-half deficit to win 41-38....
LSUA Men’s and Women’s Basketball get their first RRAC win at The Fort
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSU of Alexandria Generals were in action at The Fort as the men and women faced Paul Quinn in their first home conference matchup. Both teams came out on top with the Lady Generals securing their first win at home of the season. The Lady...
