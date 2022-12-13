ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

MISSING AT-RISK ADULT: Derrick Richard Austin, 25

By Amy Pachla, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pWOra_0jgNWTS200

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing, at-risk adult.

Derrick Richard Austin, 25, was last seen around 1:00 pm in the 6000 block of Chandler Street in Bakersfield on December 12, 2022. Austin is considered at-risk due to a mental condition.

Austin is a white male, 25 years old, standing 5'7" and weighing about 150 pounds. He has blond hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, red Polo shirt, ripped blue jeans, and black slippers.

Anyone with any information about Austin's whereabouts is encouraged to contact BPD at 327-7111.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 15, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a man wanted for making criminal threats. Marshals are looking for Armando Loya, 43. He has a criminal history that includes assault, burglary, battery and indecent exposure. Loya is transient and is known the frequent the Ming Avenue area in southwest...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Argument, thrown beer bottle led to deadly shooting: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two neighbors in northwest Bakersfield first yelled at each other then attempted to fight before a witness intervened and separated them. The calm didn’t last. According to the witness’s chronicle of events contained in a court filing, one man threw a beer bottle and the other pulled a gun and fired […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO asking for help to identify 2 Shafter vandalism suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify two people suspected of vandalizing and damaging a vehicle in Shafter. KCSO released images of two people who were seen on video chasing a vehicle in Shafter in the area of Burbank Street and Manuel Avenue on Dec. 6. According […]
SHAFTER, CA
Bakersfield Now

1 dead, 1 arrested in NW Bakersfield shooting: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (DEC. 14 8:20 a.m.): Deputies have identified the suspect as 40-year-old Kevan Brown. According to KCSO, Brown was detained without incident. He was arrested for murder and booked into the Central Receiving Facility. ----------------- UPDATE (7:36 p.m.) Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a man was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man charged in northwest Bakersfield homicide pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A not-guilty plea was entered Thursday on behalf of a man charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting in northwest Bakersfield. Kevan Brown, 40, was ordered held without bail after defense attorney Jared M. Thompson entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf in the death of Jack Owen Early Jr., […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Toy giveaways around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season is right around the corner and several organizations in the Kern County are hosting toy giveaways for local children. Here is a list of local organizations hosting toy giveaways: Toys in the Hood Stay Focused is hosting the Toys in the Hood toy giveaway Saturday, Dec. 17 from […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield police searching for two men accused of fraud

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in identifying two suspects and a vehicle, accused of being involved in a fraud investigation. According to Bakersfield police, the incident happened on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at around 2:24 p.m., at Best Buy located...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

132 cited in joint traffic enforcement operation: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol conducted a joint traffic enforcement operation Wednesday, targeting speeding drivers, and over 100 citations were issued. A total of 132 citations were written out to drivers caught driving over the speed limit by BPD's and CHP's respective...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Teen in critical condition after vehicle vs. pedestrian collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teenager is listed in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in northwest Bakersfield, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department. The collision happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Allen Road and Brimhall Road. Officers say the teen was crossing the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Next of kin needed for man found dead in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Tuesday in finding the family of a man found dead in Visalia. According to the sheriff’s office, Richard Parrott, 55, was found dead last month in his trailer near Neeley and Hurley Street.
VISALIA, CA
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy