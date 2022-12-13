ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Jones has earned one-year Giants return and real chance for more

By Ian O'Connor
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

As a rule, even the most optimistic Monday Morning Quarterback would not spend the day after a 26-point defeat lobbying for a new deal for the losing man under center. Daniel Jones ended up on the wrong side of Jalen Hurts and the high-flying Eagles, and the Giants staggered out of MetLife Stadium in dire need of a reboot.

But even as his team unraveled around him, Jones managed to do Sunday what he’s done for most of what was advertised as his make-or-break year. He played turnover-free ball, threw for a touchdown, ran for a touchdown, and remained composed under relentless pressure while searching for playmakers who are not in the habit of making many plays.

Jones’s bosses are fond of saying he’s done everything they’ve asked of him, a compliment that falls more than a few yards short of a full endorsement. The Giants declined his $22.4 million fifth-year option in the spring because rookie general manager Joe Schoen and rookie head coach Brian Daboll weren’t sure what they had in the 2019 first-rounder from Duke and saw no need to make an unnecessary investment in the unknown.

In response, Jones has shown that he can stay healthy by making all 13 starts, that he can reduce his fumbles and interceptions, and that he can lead a team into playoff position without any accomplished receivers to throw to. Despite the Giants’ recent slide, Jones’s record (7-5-1), completion percentage (66.0), interception percentage (1.1), quarterback rating (91.6), and rushing totals (548 yards, 5 touchdowns) are all career bests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEbQ5_0jgNWJs000
Daniel Jones tries to escape the Eagles’ rush.
AP

He is ranked 14th in ESPN’s QBR, ahead of the likes of Jimmy Garoppolo, Kirk Cousins, Dak Prescott, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. And though most teams and fan bases don’t want their starters ranked 14th in anything, Jones has developed into a pretty good NFL quarterback in Year 4, with a chance to be good … if the Giants hire some people to catch the ball.

So barring an improbable meltdown over these final four games, starting against Washington on Sunday night, Jones has earned the right to return next year through the franchise tag, the transition tag, whatever. If that means he gets at least slightly overpaid for one season at approximately $31.5 million (franchise tag, per Overthecap.com), or at approximately $28 million (transition), before team and player either break up or commit to a long-term relationship, so be it. There are worse players to overpay for one year than Daniel Jones, whose professionalism and work ethic are acknowledged on every level of the organization.

Remember what Giants co-owner John Mara said about the franchise having “done everything possible to screw this kid up since he’s been here” with different head coaches, coordinators, position coaches and systems. Jones has emerged from that wreckage as a quarterback with upside. It would be a shame to ditch him now that Jones has competent coaching and the team has upcoming salary cap space, especially since Mara told The Post last year that he envisioned his quarterback as a future Super Bowl winner.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A5Rwo_0jgNWJs000 Giants must end NFC East woes versus Commanders with playoff berth in balance

“I can say that without any hesitation,” the co-owner said.

Truth is, there should be some hesitation when trying to picture Jones lifting the Lombardi Trophy above his head. He just hasn’t achieved enough yet for that image to appear naturally in any fan’s mind.

But what if he had Jalen Hurts’ weapons? Heck, what if he had Mike White’s weapons? Would that image be a lot clearer then?

Jones was supposed to throw the ball this year to Sterling Shepard, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Wan’Dale Robinson. Injuries and/or non-performance took all of them off the board, leaving a nice, complementary player, Darius Slayton, as the lead option. Alas, the Giants don’t have a wide receiver among the league’s top 70 in total catches.

That needs to change via free agency and the draft. Meanwhile, the Giants’ probable final victory total of eight or nine will knock them out of position to select one of the elite college quarterbacks in April, meaning the most likely Jones replacements would come from a pool of available veteran candidates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28DxE4_0jgNWJs000
Daniel Jones
Bill Kostroun

Forget about Brady and Rodgers, because both would leave their current teams only for win-now destinations. Garoppolo, coming off his foot injury, is a possibility. So is Baker Mayfield, and a bunch of other guys you might as well pick out of a hat.

Jones might never be a top-five quarterback, and he might never be as opportunistic as his two-time Super Bowl MVP predecessor, Eli Manning. But given his improvement, his athleticism, and how that athleticism might become more valuable when a fresh fleet of receivers open up the field for him, Jones looks like the Giants’ best option for 2023.

“I think he’s [done] a nice job really since we got here,” Daboll said Monday. “In the pocket, taking care of the football, making the right decisions.”

Though he doesn’t inspire rave reviews, Daniel Jones does inspire confidence that he can develop into a consistent winner with the right Giants around him. If nothing else, he’s earned the right to keep his job for one more year.

Comments / 0

