Salome, AZ

Salome, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Salome.

The Antelope Union High School basketball team will have a game with Salome High School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00.

Antelope Union High School
Salome High School
December 12, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Tonopah Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Salome High School on December 13, 2022, 15:00:00.

Tonopah Valley High School
Salome High School
December 13, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Tonopah Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Salome High School on December 13, 2022, 13:30:00.

Tonopah Valley High School
Salome High School
December 13, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

