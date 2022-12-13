Salome, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Salome.
The Antelope Union High School basketball team will have a game with Salome High School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00.
The Tonopah Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Salome High School on December 13, 2022, 15:00:00.
The Tonopah Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Salome High School on December 13, 2022, 13:30:00.
