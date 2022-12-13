Effective: 2022-12-15 12:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Cass; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Pembina; Richland; Steele; Traill WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected today. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.

CASS COUNTY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO