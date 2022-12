P-22, a celebrated mountain lion who roamed the Hollywood Hills and became an icon of Los Angeles, was euthanized Saturday after a series of health problems, officials said. In a statement, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said that P-22 was put to sleep following an examination in which it was determined that the cat "had several severe injuries and chronic health problems." In addition, the CDFW said that P-22 "showed significant trauma to the mountain lion's head, right eye and internal organs, confirming the suspicion of recent injury, such as a vehicle strike" as well as a number of pre-existing...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO