State says NYC planned ban on foie gras sales violates law

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York City’s ban on the sale of foie gras, already delayed by a court challenge, has now been found in violation of state agricultural law. The state Department of Agriculture and Markets informed city officials Wednesday that the ban “unreasonably restricts” the business of two upstate foie gras farms that have sued over the law. The ban was scheduled to take effect Nov. 25, but that was put on hold this fall by a state judge while the lawsuit proceeds.
New bill would limit the use of DNA from rape kits

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New legislation could prohibit DNA obtained from rape kits from being added to the states DNA identification index or criminal database systems. The bill was created after a San Francisco woman’s DNA from her rape kit was used to arrest her for an unrelated crime. If enacted, the bill would give state agencies 90 days to remove DNA from rape kits from criminal database systems.
