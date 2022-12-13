ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York City’s ban on the sale of foie gras, already delayed by a court challenge, has now been found in violation of state agricultural law. The state Department of Agriculture and Markets informed city officials Wednesday that the ban “unreasonably restricts” the business of two upstate foie gras farms that have sued over the law. The ban was scheduled to take effect Nov. 25, but that was put on hold this fall by a state judge while the lawsuit proceeds.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO