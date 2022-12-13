Buckeye, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Buckeye.
The Independence High School basketball team will have a game with Buckeye Union High School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00.
Independence High School
Buckeye Union High School
December 12, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Kofa High School basketball team will have a game with Youngker High School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00.
Kofa High School
Youngker High School
December 12, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys And Girls Basketball
The Williams Field High School basketball team will have a game with Verrado High School on December 13, 2022, 15:00:00.
Williams Field High School
Verrado High School
December 13, 2022
15:00:00
Sophomore Girls Basketball
