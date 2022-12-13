ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

Buckeye, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Buckeye.

The Independence High School basketball team will have a game with Buckeye Union High School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00.

Independence High School
Buckeye Union High School
December 12, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Kofa High School basketball team will have a game with Youngker High School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00.

Kofa High School
Youngker High School
December 12, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys And Girls Basketball

The Williams Field High School basketball team will have a game with Verrado High School on December 13, 2022, 15:00:00.

Williams Field High School
Verrado High School
December 13, 2022
15:00:00
Sophomore Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

